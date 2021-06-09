These are our favourite Amazon garden furniture pieces ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day is right around the corner, and if you are in the market for some brand new outdoor furniture – specifically some Amazon garden furniture – then you couldn't have chosen a better time to shop. We expect lots of outdoor buys to be featured in this sale on the 21st of June, including everything from bistro sets to hanging chairs, garden sofas and so much more.

The Gardeningetc Amazon garden furniture edit is just below – shop 10 of our favourite buys with prices from £42.95.

See our best garden furniture guide for more top suggestions for SS21, or head to our Amazon Prime Day page for plenty of early deals.

1. 909 OUTDOOR Hanging Chair – £42.45

909 OUTDOOR Hanging Chair | £42.45 at Amazon

This hanging chair comes in your choice of cream or grey, while it's super comfortable and padded so you needn't buy any cushions to use it with. Hang it from a pergola, a tree or an outdoor ceiling of some sort and swing in the sun all day long. With a wooden frame, not only is it lightweight but it's also easy to install – and it comes with free delivery.

2. GlamHaus Metal Garden Bench – £149.95

GlamHaus Metal Garden Bench | £149.95 at Amazon

How lovely is this metal bench? Whether for your front or back garden, it will be sure to make a statement. Just add a seat cushion and it will be comfortable enough to enjoy your morning coffee on. It goes without saying that it's made from strong iron so it's waterproof, while its shabby chic finish will add a touch of vintage charm to your garden. Place it among your plants and marvel at its beauty – and how much of a bargain it is.

3. IntimaTe WM Heart Outdoor Textoline Furniture – £139.99

IntimaTe WM Heart Outdoor Textoline Furniture | £139.99 at Amazon

Made from Textoline, this four-seater set comprises two armchairs, a two-seater sofa and a coffee table. It's all completely waterproof as well as washable and anti-rust for ease of use. Zero fuss, super affordable and stylish – what more could you want? Just be sure to spruce it up with a few cushions and you're set.

4. Stream Garden Furniture Set – £159.99

Stream Garden Furniture Set | £159.99 at Amazon

A cheap price to pay for a four-seater set, this one comes in brown or grey and it's made of Textilene fabric so it's completely breathable and also waterproof. The frame is powder-coated steel for durability, while the entire thing can be wiped down after bad weather. Add some cushions and blankets to the mix, and use the handy coffee table for holding your drinks and snacks.

5. VonHaus Rattan Bistro Set – £159.99

VonHaus Rattan Bistro Set | £169.99 £159.99 (save £10) at Amazon

On sale just ahead of Prime Day, this bistro set is constructed of PE wicker and it boasts high back chairs that you can sit on comfortably all evening long. It also comes with a small table included and it could even be used inside – perhaps in a conservatory or orangery. It'd look lovely in a small garden, teeny patio or terrace.

6. bigzzia 4 PCS Garden Furniture set – £195.49

bigzzia 4 PCS Garden Furniture set | £269 £195.49 (save £73.51) at Amazon

Another bargain four-piece set, but this one is made of PE rattan weave for those of us who love the look of rattan garden furniture – or want to add some furniture to their already impressive collection. It comes with the table included which has a tempered glass top, while the cushions even come in the box, too. Cosy, inexpensive and compact, it ticks all our boxes. Oh, and let's not forget that it's on sale at the moment.

7. Outsunny 5pcs Patio Rattan Wicker Sofa Set – £549.99

Outsunny 5pcs Patio Rattan Wicker Sofa Set | £549.99 at Amazon

This clever wicker set can be configured however you like, whether that be as a double bed, a double sofa or even a chaise longue. A bargain price for what you get, especially since it comes with a glass-topped side table and the plush cushions included. And, it comes in grey to match the rest of your garden. It can even seat four if set up as two seats and two footstools.

8. Outsunny Rattan Garden Furniture Dining Set – £609.99

Outsunny Rattan Garden Furniture Dining Set | £809.99 at Amazon

This Outsunny set can seat six for dinner, and it comes with a sizeable table to hold your food and drinks. Each chair has a high back as well as high arms to make your al fresco dining experience a comfortable one. The best part? It even comes with chair cushions included and you can choose from black or brown wicker. The perfect addition to a patio or decked area...

9. Panana Rattan Furniture Set – £659.99

Panana Rattan Furniture Set | £659.99 at Amazon

Great for larger families and if you have a bigger budget, this rattan set can seat six and it comes with a table, too. It includes the cushions to make it as comfortable as it is stylish. Not only is it waterproof but it's also UV treated and fade resistant. Thanks to its modular design, you can arrange this set however you like, to fit in with the size and layout of your garden, while it's also lightweight so you can move parts around with ease. After buying, this set should be dispatched in a few days so that you can enjoy it ASAP.

10. Garden Store Direct Sydney Aluminium Large Corner Lounge Set – £849.95

