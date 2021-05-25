Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deals – early outdoor living offers you can't miss
Holding fire for Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deals? Smart idea. Here's our advice on this sale – along with some early affordable deals
Waiting patiently for Amazon Prime Day garden deals for 2021? You and us both. We expect this year's sale – whenever it decides to make an appearance – to be a good one and we are keeping our fingers crossed to see everything from cheap garden furniture to bargain BBQs and affordable lawnmowers. Not to mention hot tubs on sale, garden storage, outdoor games and more. Previous years have well worth the wait, should you be holding off buying something new for your garden.
We expect Amazon Prime Day 2021 to be in mid-July or maybe even earlier, similar to when it has been during previous years – more on that below. Keep an eye on this page to be in the know of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deals, as they come in. For Amazon garden deals you can buy now, if you just can't wait and need some affordable furniture or garden decor ASAP, keep scrolling...
Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deals – what's on offer now?
There are already some incredible garden deals available ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021. See the top offers we've handpicked for your outside space below.
Prices from: low to high
Fiskars SmartFit Pruner Bypass P68 |
£24.96 £19.39 (save £5.57) at Amazon
Perfect for clipping back untidy foliage and cutting back your plants for winter to encourage new growth for next year. The soft grip of the handle will keep your hands from getting too sore from all that snipping. The high-quality steel blades are easy to sharpen meaning you can keep them functioning good-as-new for years to come.View Deal
Outdoor Mains Powered Festoon Lights |
£28.99 £23.99 (save £5) at Amazon
Give any outdoor space an on-trend update with a set of stylish festoon lights. With 25 bulbs (and five spare bulbs), this set of lights has end-to-end connections so you can buy more than one set and connect them together. Suitable for use indoors and out.View Deal
Spear and Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp Cutting set |
£27.49 £24.99 (save £9.80) at Amazon (save £9.80)
Officially approved and licensed by the experts at Kew Gardens, this practical set contains bypass and anvil secateurs to help you tackle any pruning task with ease. The high carbon steel blades are super sharp for smooth cutting and they come with a 10 year guarantee. View Deal
Tvird Garden Furniture Covers |
£35.99 £28.79 (save £7.20) at Amazon
Prepare to keep your patio furniture protected from the winter weather with these hardwearing waterproof covers. Made from heavy-duty weatherproof fabric, they have a drawstring at the bottom to ensure a tight fit. It measures L242 x W162 x H100cm (other sizes are also available) and it can be hosed down for easy cleaning. View Deal
APEMAN Portable Mini Projector |
£89.99 £79.99 (save £10) at Amazon
This portable projector is a steal. You can connect it to a smartphone, laptop or tablet while it boasts 4,500 lumens so is suitable for inside or outside use. It supports 1080p full HD video and it comes with a remote so you can control it from afar. View Deal
Bosch Rotak 34 R Electric Rotary Lawn Mower|
£129.99 £104.99 (save £25) at Amazon
This powerful lawn mower will cut through even long wet grass. It's also great for storing away as the handle will fold right down and the grass box stacks neatly on top. The product also has nifty grass combs which mean you can cut up to and over the edge of the grass for a super neat finish.View Deal
Bosch Cordless Hedge Trimmer AHS 50-20 LI |
£129.99 £120 (save £9.99) at Amazon
Lightweight and easy to use, this a great addition to your garden tool collection. The Swiss-precision laser cut blades guarantee enhanced performance and it will cut through branches up to 25mm in diameter with ease. View Deal
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless 33cm Lawnmower |
£159.99 £139.95 (save £20.04) at Amazon
No matter the size of your garden, shape of it or type, this Ryobi lawn mower can do the job at hand. You can mow right to the perimeter thanks to its easy edge grass comb feature, meaning there's no need to get your trimmer out afterwards. Faster lawn maintenance here you come! Better yet, its handle can be adjusted based on your height so you needn't hurt yourself bending over. In the box also comes a mulching plug to help fertilise your lawn with zero effort required from you. View Deal
Kärcher K2 Full Control |
£169.99 £145.08 (save £24.91) at Amazon
With this bargain Kärcher pressure washer also comes several attachments from a telescopic handle, and storage for the high pressure gun, a high pressure hose, full control lances and a cable. You'll also get a bottle of detergent and a patio cleaner, just to make life easier. That and it comes with free delivery, too. Need we say anything else?View Deal
Bosch UniversalAquatak 125 High Pressure Washer | £169.99, £146.27 (save £23.72) at Amazon
With a quick connect system, this pressure washer is ready to go as soon as it comes out of the box. It features a 1500W motor to tackle all garden jobs, while the 3-in-1 nozzle includes a high pressure fan, rotary jet and low pressure soap settings. A great buy to make light work of cleaning your patio or garden furniture. View Deal
Bigzzia Rattan Garden Furniture Set |
£211.99 £199 (save £12.99) at Amazon
This patio set includes a two-seater sofa, two matching armchairs and a coffee table, all made from all-weather rattan. It's weatherproof so can be left outside all year. The showerproof cushions are included, and the covers can be removed for washing. View Deal
MSpa D-SC04 Silver Cloud Portable Inflatable Hot Tub|
£569.99 £461.86 (save £108.13) at Amazon
This is a great price for this portable hot tub, which comfortably seats four adults. It can heat up to 42 degrees, self inflates within two minutes, and it has 118 jets. It also comes with a 12-month electrical parts guarantee.View Deal
Dunster House SquirrelFort Climbing Frame Monkey Bars with Playhouse Slide |
£539.99 £479.99 (save £60) at Amazon
To give you total peace of mind this climbing frame comes with a 10-year guarantee on the timber, which is pressure-treated to resist insect and fungal decay. Suitable for a wide range of ages, it is designed for up to five children to be using it at the same time. It measures H2.52 x W4.10 x D3.25m and all the fixings are supplied, although self assembly is required. The advice on the manufacturer's website is that it is likely to take two people a day to build it. View Deal
Flymo EasiLife 200 Robotic Lawn Mower |
£649.99 £584.34 (save £65.65) at Amazon
You never need to lift a finger to mow your lawn again with this nifty little robot lawnmower from the Flymo EasiLife range. It might look small, but don't be fooled into thinking that it's not up to the job. It can easily tackle lawns up to 200m2 in size, plus it has a mulching function to keep your lawn looking healthy.View Deal
When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
Amazon is yet to release a date for Prime Day 2021, but we expect it to be around the time it usually is, which is mid-July. Though last year it fell on the 13th and 14th of October due to COVID-19. Either way, we will keep you updated on the date of Amazon Prime Day 2021, and as soon as we find out we will update this page. Bookmark it for later.
As we touched on above, Amazon Prime Day isn't just one day. It's a two-day sale in which deals are added every single hour. So, it's pretty intense as you can imagine. This is why we are here to help you find the best Amazon Prime Day garden deals with ease. There's no need for you to trawl the Amazon site for outdoor offers now that we are here.
How do I shop the Amazon Prime Day sale?
What's the catch? Yep, you guessed there was one, but it isn't the end of the world and it certainly doesn't mean you can't buy any deals. Only Prime members can shop the Amazon Prime Day sale. So, unless you are already a paying member, or you are willing to sign up for a free trial, then you can't add anything to your basket that's in the sale.
How to become an Amazon Prime member? You can do this for free if you've never had an account, simply enough just press "view" below – or head to the Prime free trial page. We don't suggest doing this yet, though, as the free trial only lasts for 30-days so it may not cover you over Prime Day. Come back once the date has been released to activate your free trial.
Apart from access to Amazon Prime Day deals, a Prime membership gives you unlimited free and fast delivery on nearly everything you buy. And, you'll be able to take advantage of Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon Music and more. You can cancel your membership after the 30 days are up.
What to buy during Amazon Prime Day 2021?
Here's what we expect to be in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales – garden wise. Click to head to our specific deal pages, for lots more deals from Amazon and more.
How to score the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deal?
Well, the easiest way to find an Amazon Prime Day 2021 garden deal in our eyes would be to head straight to this page. We will be updating this page from now until the sale, with all of the best deals you shouldn't miss. Here are a few other ways you can score the best Amazon Prime Day deal.
- Write a list of what you want – if you already know, that is, and note down the prices now, way ahead of the event. This makes it easier to see actually how much money you will be saving.
- Save items you are lusting after to your Amazon account – create a new wish list called 'Amazon Prime Day 2021' and pop the products you have an eye on in there. This makes it 10 times easier to find the items on the day. And to keep an eye on them ahead of the sale.
- Don't buy the first deal you see – there will be new offers dropping every hour over the two day period. Only buy the first deal you see if it's on the product you actually want. Don't just buy for the sake of buying.
- Shop around – although it will be Amazon Prime Day, other retailers sometimes put on rival sales. Take a minute to quickly check the price of the item you are buying at other retailers to ensure you've found the cheapest price out there.
