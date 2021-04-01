Cheap hot tubs: affordable buys under £600/$750 for April 2021

Buying a cheap hot tub for your garden or yard? These are the most affordable – and in-stock – options on the web for April. So that you can buy one of these for outdoor entertaining, even while on a budget. And, just in time for the warmer weather to hopefully make an appearance. We've found hot tubs as cheap as £350 in the UK and $499 in the US. Clearly, having a hot tub in your garden or yard isn't as expensive as we all thought.

Whether it's a four-seater tub or a six-seater you are after, all of the very best (and cheapest) deals are below. Everywhere from Argos to Amazon and Walmart. You'll have to get in quick, though, as hot tubs are selling fast right now. Everyone who has outdoor space seems to be wanting to buy one in 2021 – and we can hardly blame them when prices are this affordable.

Lay-Z-Spa Cancun 2-4 Person Hot Tub | £350 at Argos

Think hot tubs and chances are you think Lay-Z Spa. And this Lay-Z Spa hot tub is mega cheap at Argos right now. It has enough room for two to four people to use at once, and it has a total of 81 air jets. It's multicoloured inside and comes with a cover, too. We love the grey rattan pattern...View Deal

CleverSpa Inyo 4 Person Hot Tub | £400 at Argos

On-trend with a teal exterior, this four-person hot tub has a 65cm diameter – 110 air jets live inside, and 365FreezeGuard Technology means you can use it in the coldest weather. It comes with an insulated cover for after using, and it features easy-to-navigate controls.View Deal

Lay Z Spa Bali 2-4 Person LED Hot Tub | £420 at Argos

Although not on sale, this is a great-value hot tub from a top brand so it's worth including in our selection. Perfect for smaller spaces, it features an 81 AirJet massage system and a 7 colour changing LED lighting system so you can set the mood with different coloured light effects. View Deal

CosySpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa | £449.99 at Amazon

Though not on sale, this affordable hot tub can seat four people at one time, and it heats up fast. It even comes with drink holders and headrests included...View Deal

Next day delivery available Canadian Spa Grand Rapids Inflatable Hot Tub | £599.99 at Robert Dyas

With space for four people, this inflatable hot tub is a great price at the moment. It has an easy-to-use digital control panel and a cover to lock in the heat when not in use. It also comes with the latest aromatherapy system so you can enjoy soothing scents to help you unwind in style. View Deal

SpaSense Inflatable Hot Tub | $499 at Walmart

This compact hot tub is best for smaller backyards. It can seat two to four people at one time, while it has 100 air jets to create bubbles. The temperature can be as high as 104˚F for deep tissue relaxation. You can leave it out in your yard all season since it's weatherproof, and it comes with a cover, headrests and a dual cup holder. A bargain!View Deal

Intex 4-Person PureSpa Bubble Massage Inflatable Hot Tub Spa | $549.99 at Walmart

This four-person spa features a total of 120 jets and it comes in a lovely tan colour. It's easy to set up and simple to maintain, too – in the box comes two easy-to-replace filter cartridges. A bargain for under $550, and it can be delivered fast.View Deal

Intex 28481E Simple Spa | $959.99 $649.99 (save $310) at Walmart

This grey hot tub can be assembled and inflated, ready for water in just 20 minutes. It's large enough to seat four people, and there are 100 bubble jets...View Deal

Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet 6-Person Inflatable Spa Hot Tub | $870.99 $749.99 (save $240) at Target

This hot tub inflates in minutes and has a cushioned floor for optimum comfort. It can seat six people and the water quickly heats up to 104 degrees. Also included is an inflatable cover to keep your hot tub warm when not in use. View Deal

Cheap hot tubs

Hot tubs have been selling out fast this year, so if you can't wait until your favourite comes in stock, then see these great offers that are available today.

Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs

If you already know that you want a Lay-Z-Spa hot tub but you are trying to scoree one at the cheapest possible price, then we can help find one that's within your budget using our pricing widget below. This widget shows Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs and their prices, from low to high. Use the buttons either side of the widget to scroll to see more. Click through to shop.

Argos hot tubs

Argos sell lots of hot tubs, from Lay-Z-Spa ones to CleverSpa models. You can see all Argos hot tubs available and in stock now, below. Whether you prefer it to be delivered or you are happy to click and collect...