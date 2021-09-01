Patio furniture deals 2022: the best Memorial Day outdoor furniture sales

Shopping for Memorial Day patio furniture deals is a sure-fire way to transform your backyard for less, whether you're looking to switch up your patio dining set, invest in a reduced-price outdoor sectional, or find a bargain bistro set.

After all, the best outdoor furniture certainly doesn't come cheap, so scoring a bargain on one of these big-ticket items will get your summer off to a great start.

And the good news is that dozens of top outdoor furniture retailers, including Birch Lane, Crate & Barrel, and Target, amongst many more, are currently offering some great Memorial Day patio furniture sales, covering everything you need to style up your porch or patio before the good weather really kicks in.

To save you time, we've checked out the offerings at all of our favorite stores and rounded up an A-Z of the best Memorial Day patio furniture sales you can shop this year below. Plus, if you keep on scrolling, you'll find an edit of the Gardeningetc team’s favorite Memorial Day deals further down the page; perfect for jumping straight to the team's top picks.

Find more great bargains in our Memorial Day garden deals round-up, including discounted grills, bargain hot tubs, and money-saving lawn mower and outdoor tool deals.

The best Memorial Day patio furniture sales: an A-Z

Ready to jump straight in and start shopping? These are our top picks for the best Memorial Day outdoor furniture sales happening this month. To see our edit of the best buys from each retailer just keep on scrolling...

Ashley Homestore | SALE NOW ON

Ashley Homestore currently has price cuts on a wide selection of its bestselling furniture, including both indoor and in-stock outdoor lines that will have your backyard sorted for summer.

Bed Bath & Beyond | SALE NOW ON

There’s up to 50% off select outdoor furniture over at Bed Bath & Beyond as part of the brand’s early Memorial Day deals, including patio tables, chairs, and bistro sets, as well as outdoor decor.

Castlery | SALE NOW ON

Home to plenty of designer-look indoor and outdoor furniture at more affordable price points, Castlery now has some even better buys with up to $550 off sitewide if you reach the relevant spend thresholds.

Crate & Barrel | SALE NOW ON

Crate & Barrel’s Memorial Day sale has some super stylish buys, and with 20% off selected rattan lounge sets, sleek sun loungers, and upholstered outdoor sectionals, it’s the perfect place to kit out your backyard with designer looks for less.

Floyd | SALE NOW ON

The Floyd brand was founded as a reaction to the nine million tons of furniture that end up in landfills each year. The brand's proposition is to create modular, adaptable furniture that can grow and expand with the user as their needs change, and to make as many parts as possible serviceable to avoid waste. What's more, there's currently 15% off sitewide (including outdoor furniture) with code SUNNYDAYS22.

Homary | SALE NOW ON

Homary is offering some huge discounts of up to 80% off this Memorial Day, including some big savings on the brand’s outdoor furniture collection which includes spacious dining and lounge sets.

Joss & Main | SALE NOW ON

There's 20% off to be had on selected outdoor furniture lines at Joss & Main this month, including stylish outdoor seating and practical outdoor dining solutions - whether you want to cater to alfresco eating for two, four, six, or more.

Lowe’s | SALE NOW ON

Lowe’s currently has Memorial Day deals on patio furniture, along with plenty of other backyard essentials, from grills and lawnmowers to all sorts of outdoor tools and equipment.

Overstock | SALE NOW ON

It's rare you won't find some kind of sale at Overstock and this month is no exception, with up to 50% off selected lines, including plenty of discounted patio furniture for practical backyard living.

Serena & Lily | SALE NOW ON

We love a nice and simple sitewide sale, and that’s exactly what luxe furniture retailer Serena & Lily has on offer, with 20% off everything on site (including plenty of stylish rattan outdoor furniture) using discount code GOFORIT. We suggest you do.

Target | SALE NOW ON

Although Target's Memorial Day sale hasn't officially begun yet, the brand does currently have some great deals on outdoor furniture, with up to 30% off selected outdoor sofas, patio dining sets, and outdoor lounge chairs.

Patio furniture deals: the best buys

Price: low - high

Southport 3pc Motion Chat Set | Was $400 Now $280 at Target

A part of Target's dreamy Opalhouse collection of outdoor furniture, this all-weather rattan bistro set is perfect for creating some tropical vibes in the backyard, or on the balcony or porch.

Alfonso 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group | Was $609.99 Now $472.74 at Wayfair

Made from an all-weather HDPE-rattan, this four-piece sofa set is a great way to make the most of a small patio space. With a two-seater sofa, two matching armchairs, and a glass-topped table, it's got everything you need, plus it comes in a wide selection of colorways.

Sunnydaze Outdoor Hanging Egg Chair | Was $ 605.99 Now $505.99 at Target

A hanging egg chair is the perfect place to curl up on a warm summer's day, and this decorative all-weather rattan basket chair will make a picturesque addition to any space. Headrest and seat cushions are included, but this swing chair is sold without a stand - ideal for hanging from the bough of a strong tree or pergola though.

Modern Acacia Wood Outdoor Loveseat | Was $860.93 Now $516.95 at Pier 1

A useful year-round outdoor seating option, this classic high-backed loveseat is well worth snapping up in Pier 1's current sale. There are three colorways to choose from, all with a padded bench cushion for extra comfort.

Boda Patio Dining Collection | Was $755 Now $528.50 at Target

This outdoor dining set is so stylish we'd be happy to consider bringing it indoors. Available separately, the set of two dining chairs and dining bench feature on-trend cane-effect backs and seats with contrasting black frames that are perfectly echoed by the powder-coated steel patio table.

Beachcroft Outdoor Swivel Lounge Chair | Was $799.99 Now $650 at Ashley Homestore

The ideal spot to get comfortable alfresco, this swivel chair rotates 360 degrees so you can kick back and relax in style. A part of the coastal-influenced Beachcroft collection, it can be complemented by matching outdoor dining sets, loveseats, and sofas - all of which are currently in the sale.

Safavieh Outdoor Montez 4-piece Converstion Set | Was $ 1149.60 Now $669.03 at Overstock

This contemporary wooden outdoor lounge set with a saving of nearly $500 has to be our top patio furniture sales buy. Ideal for a beachside apartment or modern backyard it's perfect for summer entertaining. There's also a stylish back or grey version available. Stock is already low, so grab it while you can!

Beachcroft Outdoor Double Loveseat | Was $1649.99 Now $1549.99 at Ashley Homestore

Nothing says relaxed summer living like wicker outdoor furniture, and this stylish double loveseat set from Ashley Homestore currently has a very enticing discount. Plus, there is plenty of matching outdoor furniture to create a spacious lounging area.

When does patio furniture go on sale?

The best time to snap up a bargain in the patio furniture sales is usually as the summer season is coming to an end between August and October.

This time of year is when retailers are looking to sell off any remaining outdoor furniture lines ready to make way for Christmas stock, so it can be a great time to pick up reduced outdoor lines, especially if you're happy to plan ahead for next year's alfresco fun.

That being said there are several other opportunities to grab some great patio furniture deals, including Black Friday, the Labor Day sales, and the Memorial Day sales.