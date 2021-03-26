Lawn mower deals: get your grass ready for summer with these cut price mowers

If your lawn is looking a bit unruly after the colder and wetter months, it is time to get your hands on a great lawn mower deal. These cut price mowers are a great choice for upgrading your grass cutting game.

We have found a few of our favourites from our list of best lawn mowers are on sale, so you know they are worth the spend.

These aren't just for people who don't have a working mower at home either – some of you might have been thinking of an trade up to a different type. Maybe the idea of an easy to use cordless appeals? Or perhaps you have decided you are tired of mowing and want a robot mower to do it for you? Either way, if there is a deal on, that is when you should be looking to level up your grass maintenance game.

From budget-friendly buys that will easily manage small lawns to feature-packed cordless designs that can handle large lawns and long grass, we've put together our top selection of deals available right now. So keep scrolling for the best lawn mower deals in both the UK and US, then make sure you check out our garden deals feature for more great savings on outdoor buys too.

The best lawn mower deals this Amazon Prime Day

We're seeing lots of incredible lawn mower deals at the moment. We're not surprised either. For one, our favorite brands know how much time we have spent in our own gardens this year and they're making sure we have all we need to make them perfect for 2021.

Amazon Prime Day is coming on June 21 and 22 and, if previous years are anything to go by, there will be some excellent savings to be had. We'll be taking the hard work out of the event, listing the very best deals here.

As said, there have been massive steps in tech in the lawn mower world in the last couple of years making cordless models and even robotic lawn mowers more widely available and more affordable. Many people are looking to upgrade from old cumbersome mowers – especially petrol models that are more polluting than electric options.

We will keep you posted when even more lawn mower deals go live, but you can also see some low prices on our top pick lawn mowers below.

Lawn mower deals: UK

Flymo EasiLife 350 Robotic Lawn Mower | was £749.99, now £630.23 (save £120) at Amazon You never need to lift a finger to mow your lawn again with this nifty little robot lawnmower from the Flymo EasiLife range (we tried and loved its smaller sibling – read the Flymo Easilife 200 review). It might be small but it can tackle lawns which are up to 350m2 in size as well as sloping gradients of up to 35%. It has a mulching function which will keep your lawn healthy and lush.View Deal

Bosch Rotak 34 R Electric Rotary Lawn Mower | was £139.99, now £104 (save 26%) at Amazon A good choice for small to medium lawns, this corded design is a good buy from a trusted, reliable brand. It has a double folding handle and stackable grassbox to make it easy to store when not in use, a 34 cm cutting width and a 1300W motor. View Deal

Einhell GE-CM 33 Li Cordless Lawn Mower | was £188, now £149 (save £39) at Wickes Suitable for medium sized lawns up to 200m², this cordless design has five height settings, a 30L grass box and a 33cm cutting width. Opting for a battery powered design means there's no need to mess around with cables when mowing the lawn. View Deal

WORX WR130E S300 Landroid Robotic Mower | was £549.99, now £498 (save £52) at Amazon You need never mow the lawn again yourself once you have this handy helper. Suitable for smaller gardens up to 300m2, this is pre-programmed with a schedule that suits your size of lawn so you can plug it in and go. You can also adjust the schedule on the lawn mower control panel or via an app on your phone. View Deal

Lawn mower deals: US

14-Inch 12Amp Lawn Mower w/Folding Handle Electric Push Lawn Corded Mower Green | was $199.99, now $149.99 (save $50) at Walmart With an ergonomic grip, heavy duty wheels and lightweight design this lawnmower should be easy to use. It folds away when not in use so it can be stored away more easily in your garage.

View Deal

Greenworks 21-Inch 40V Self Propelled Mower | $499.99 was $499.99, now $399.97 (save $100) at Walmart This is a battery-powered design but Greenworks states that it delivers gas-like power and can easily cope with yards up to 0.5 acres in size. It comes with accessories including the mulcher, side discharge attachment, storage bag, battery and charger. View Deal

Want to browse for yourself? Check the quicklinks to the sale sites below, both US and UK, or keep going to see our top picks.

Lawn mower deals in the UK:

Lawn mower deals in the US:

Cheap lawn mower deals

Our best-rated lawn mowers at their best prices:

Our best-rated cordless lawn mowers at their best prices:

See our best cordless lawn mowers guide

Our best-rated robot lawn mowers at their cheapest prices: