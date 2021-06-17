Spotted: a Kärcher pressure washer at Amazon for less than £100. Yes, you read that right. This is before Amazon Prime Day, too. The Kärcher K2 is now £119, down from £150, at Amazon, so now is your best chance to buy one. Or, to treat your Dad to one ahead of Father's Day. Prime members will get theirs tomorrow.

Why the Kärcher K2? Not only is this Stacey Solomon's favourite pressure washer, and the one she is using to spruce up the outside of Pickle Cottage, but it's also rated a whopping 4.6-stars out of five by more than 1,000 reviewers. Not just that, but this version is smart, so it can connect to an app for you to see valuable tips from Kärcher experts. This app can also help you choose the right pressure for your cleaning task - and adapt it. Use the handy T 150 surface cleaner to remove dirt and give a new lease of life to your patio, terrace or driveway. It's even on wheels and has handles for easy manoeuvring around your garden, and with a 5-metre hose, you'll be able to reach all of those nooks and crannies. You can find out more about the Kärcher K2 below, including what else it can do. Buy the Kärcher K2 pressure washer from Amazon, for the cheap price of £119, now.

Kärcher pressure washer

Kärcher K 2 Power Control Home high-pressure washer | £150 £119 (save £31) at Amazon

With 21 per cent off right now, the Kärcher K2 comes with a two-year guarantee when you buy via Amazon. Not just for cleaning floors, this pressure washer comes with a solution that works wonders on garden furniture, bikes, kids' outdoor toys, garden ornaments and more. It's worth having one of these in your gardening arsenal to use after the winter – and before inviting people over to your garden in the spring.View Deal

What do reviewers say about this Amazon Kärcher pressure washer?

There are lots of happy reviewers of the Kärcher K2, with comments on Amazon such as 'excellent value pressure washer for light home use', 'small but powerful' and 'Great compact power washer'.

Several reviewers also noted that it's inexpensive for what it can do, it has the ability to transform an outdoor space and that it's easy to use. There are also lots of comments on its size, and how convenient it is to store thanks to this. It has been called a household power washer several times, meaning it's not too powerful for lighter garden jobs, and it's pretty much all you need to give your garden a refresh a few times a year. Another thing to note: it, apparently, works to clean without splashing you too much – a mega bonus.