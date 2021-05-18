5 lovely Dunelm garden furniture buys you don't want to miss

Spending your money on new garden furniture? We say head to Dunelm's garden furniture section: it's as stylish as it is budget-friendly. We're talking rattan sets, wicker garden furniture and even items that are made from steel to last in your garden for years to come.

Whether you are looking to spend your money on the best garden furniture around, ready to welcome guests and host a few summer garden parties, or perhaps you have a smaller space so you'd like a bistro set? We've handpicked our favourite Dunelm garden furniture finds below, with everything from a hammock to a swing chair featured, too. Don't miss your chance – lots of Dunelm garden furniture is already sold out.

See our garden furniture deals page for more great offers, from all our favourite shops.

Click to shop all Dunelm garden furniture

1. This space-savvy and budget-friendly bistro set

(Image credit: Dunelm)

This wooden bistro set comprises two chairs and one table – for popping your drinks and snacks on or using to dine alfresco. It's ideal for a balcony or terrace due to its compact size, while it's even better should you be on a budget as it's less than £200. Pop it on top of an outdoor rug and accessorise with some cushions...

Made from eucalyptus wood, the Florenity 2 Seater Grigio Bistro Set requires assembly, but rest assured it's reliable and robust once up. It has a grey finish and each chair has handles for easy moving or carrying Smart, stylish and a bargain!

2. This elegant wooden hammock for chilling in the sun

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Pop this hammock up on your perfectly cut lawn and throw yourself onto it, with a book, in the sunshine. The only way to nap in the sun, it's comfortable, sturdy and it can be used by anyone in your family – including the kids. It will also blend in with your garden, and shouldn't stick out like a sore thumb.

With a larch wood curved stand, the Wooden Hammock With Arc Stand Cream Canvas needn't be attached to a tree to do its job – place it in the middle of your lawn to make a statement. Wipe the cream hammock clean, when need be, with a damp cloth. It's also height adjustable which will prove handy.

3. This wicker bistro set for boho-style spaces

(Image credit: Dunelm)

This comfortable bistro set boasts curved chairs and a rounded glass-topped table, while it comes with plush seat cushions to make it comfortable as well as stylish. It's small enough for a balcony or terrace, while it would look equally as great on a patio or grassed area. It's ideal for boho-style gardens as it looks like bamboo...

This Wicker 2 Seater Bistro Set is made from weather-resistant wicker and steel, to make it sturdy yet stylish. It's recommended that you cover this set while it's not in use, in the winter, to protect it from harsh weather conditions.

4. This beige swing bench for extra seating at family BBQs

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Well, this is a total bargain for less than £120 – and it can be used by two to three people at the same time. It even has a roof to protect you from the sun, while it has a cushioned seat that's comfortable for lounging with a book, a Pimm's in hand or even to have a coffee in the sun. It also comes in a stylish grey colour. Pop it on your grass to make a statement, or place it in the corner of your garden to fill an otherwise empty spot.

Yes, the Striped 2 Seater Beige Swing Bench is a steal – and it comes in two stylish colourways. It's made of sturdy steel and waterproof polyester so that you can leave it outdoors year-round.

5. This 4-seater rope set that's a total bargain

(Image credit: Dunelm)

This large set can seat four people on one two-seater chair and two armchairs. It also comes with a sturdy table for your drinks and snacks. It's ideal for minimalist gardens that are black or grey in colour, while you can easily accessories this set by adding some cushions and blankets. It would be great placed on decking or grass or even a patio. It might even squeeze onto a balcony! Did we mention it's less than £300?

The lovely and minimalist Elements 4 Seater Black Rope Conversation Set will soon be available to buy from Dunelm, so keep your eyes peeled for it. It's a cheap price considering it seats four (or five at a push) people, while it also comes with a sizeable coffee table. It boasts a black metal structure with plywood armrests and tabletop, and let's not forget about the comfortable fabric cushions.