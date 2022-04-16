Aldi's vertical planter is an uplifting small garden solution – and it's right on trend
Garden experts can't get enough of the small garden trend of the season – here's how to get involved for a low cost
There's a lot to love about vertical planters. Alongside their aesthetic, this statement feature is refreshingly versatile. It is perhaps unsurprising that vertical planters are having a moment in compact gardens – where green-thumbed dwellers can make the most of their growing space. However, this garden trend is having (more than) a moment in gardens of larger sizes too.
Vertical planters count many garden experts amongst their admirers, but the trend is fuelled no less by Aldi – who has just given you permission to get your hands on this season's must-have without a huge investment.
Their new self-irrigating Medium Vertical Planter Kit is an ideal purchase for those who want to 'create their own biophilic healing indoor or outdoor living wall', and you can curate this sought-after look for only £99.99.
Aldi's Vertical Planter Kit covers 1m2 and includes everything you need to embrace this small garden idea. The price includes 14 planter sets, 6 wooden battens, 18 planter screws, 12 batten screws, 12 rawl plugs, and 4 water plugs – and then you can choose your plants separately.
The set is also modular – so you can install a single medium living wall, split it into smaller projects, add to existing collections or share it with family and friends (if you're able to part with any piece of your new favorite garden design idea).
Are you sold on the supermarket's kit? Us too. But in case you need any more convincing, we're reminded of Mark Lane's enthusiasm for the trend.
The BBC Gardeners’ World presenter and Stannah expert counted vertical garden ideas amongst his top 2022 garden trends – emphasizing their versatility in small spaces particularly.
'There will continue to be a focus on smaller spaces, balconies, terraces, porches, and saving space to maximize these areas,' Mark says.
'Mini greenhouses, wall planters, fold-away tables and chairs, outdoor shelving, tiered planters, vertical gardens, self-contained water features, corner sheds, and storage ladders are all likely to be popular features [this year].'
Plant expert from Bloom & Wild Keira Kay adds that vertical planters and gardeners are a 'creative way to transform an otherwise ordinary space into your own mini landscape, which grows, changes and transforms your living space.' We need no more reason to get behind this ever-popular patio idea.
We'll catch you on Aldi's best-buys aisle this week.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc's Homes titles. She has a background in national newspapers in the UK, but her adoration for fashion and travel has previously taken her to Paris and New York, meaning she particularly loves writing about trends from around the world. Megan's favourite plants are her beloved cactuses, but she also loves to observe the vast wild nature of her home county, Yorkshire.
