Laying artificial grass could devalue your home, according to new research

We've reached that time of year when we want to spruce up our gardens ready for summer. In fact, from the first week of February, garden furniture retailers notice search interest for outdoor furniture starting to climb as we look forward to longer, brighter days.

New research shows that as we prepare our backyards for warmer weather, we can sometimes run the risk of devaluing our homes. Opting for alternatives to grass, such as artificial grass, could land sellers in tricky negotiations, Samantha Richards from Gazeboshop warns.

(Image credit: Carpetright)

Artificial grass can devalue your home

Artificial grass gets a bad rap and you certainly don't need us to tell you that it's not the most sustainable or wildlife-friendly option. But for families with young kids looking for a low-maintenance small garden idea, you can't deny that it isn't practical.

No mowing or watering, it doesn't attract any bugs and it gives you a uniform look all year round. 'Despite being easier to maintain, many buyers are not keen on artificial grass for their gardens,' Samantha counters.

'For family homes where young children or dogs are often in the garden, artificial grass can be a preference, but for others, it can cost thousands to remove or reduce the sale value of the home if buyers are not willing to absorb the cost.'

(Image credit: Carpetright)

If you're in your forever home, you're free to design your garden with whatever lawn ideas you'd like, but if you're thinking of putting your house on the market, bear in mind that some buyers will see it as a nuisance which they would rather have removed. Which can be a costly process, as Samantha says.

Calum Maddock is a gardening expert at Homehow. Calum comments that while artificial grass could devalue your home, it isn’t a given. The gardening expert believes it really depends on how it looks and who you’re aiming to sell your home to.

'Busy young professionals or retirees may appreciate it,' Calum points out. 'And it’s worth remembering that a completely unloved garden could devalue your home more than a landscaped garden with well-laid and maintained, high-quality artificial grass.

(Image credit: Carpetright)

'If you’re short on time or green fingers, hire a gardener to mow and tend to your lawn,' Calum suggests. 'It’ll be no more expensive than having fake grass professionally laid and should keep it looking good.'

Artificial turf will usually last 15-20 years when properly installed and maintained, so buyers may view it as just another thing they'll need to replace further down the line, just like a boiler or roof. In drought-prone areas, it could be seen in a more positive light, saving money on water bills.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and how well-maintained and high quality the artificial grass is. But if you've got to appeal to the masses when selling your home, a well-maintained patch of grass would be a safer bet.