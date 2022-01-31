The sellout B&M hanging egg chair is back in stock with a stunning new design
Act fast! These fantastic hanging egg chairs are guaranteed to sell out quickly
Discount store B&M has brought back its popular B&M hanging egg chair. The store has brought back its three sell-out designs, and a chic new addition to the range.
Last year the B&M hanging egg chair became a sellout success with its Siena hanging chair. We predict B&M's new take on the egg chair for 2022 could be one of the best garden furniture investments you make this spring.
New B&M hanging egg chair
You can now get your hands on the B&M hanging egg chair in a brand new rattan design. The new Island Paradise swinging chair is priced at £250.
It features a black stand and a brown stained rattan design, with a cream cushion. The perfect addition to your outdoor seating ideas.
The original sell-out Siena hanging egg chair
B&M has also brought back the Siena Hanging Egg Chair, for a neat £225. The retailer’s egg chair comes with a luxurious cushion and gives a smooth rocking action, making it the perfect spot to curl up in.
The classic design is loved by Instagram influencers, such as Mrs Hinch, and bargain lovers alike, and is ideal for either the conservatory or garden.
B&M double hanging egg chair
The B&M double hanging egg chair the Siena Hanging Snuggle Egg Chair is also returning to stores for £325, for those who prefer to hang out with a friend, partner or pet than go solo.
If you're looking for a hanging chair on a smaller budget the New York Hanging Chair, available for £150 is back in stock. The sleek and stylish New York swinging chair is a slimmer design with a basket size of 132cm x 78cm x 70cm, great for adding a contemporary finishing touch to your modern garden ideas.
The egg chairs are only available in larger stores, so it’s worth ringing up your local B&M to check before making the trip or checking on the B&M website.
Cue sunny evenings lounging in our egg chairs, a cool drink in hand - and finally hosting a barbecue.
Want more inspiration for garden seating that's perfect for lounging around outdoors? Head over to our guide to the best garden swing seats for more top buys.
Millie joined Gardeningetc in early 2021. She loves creating a vibrant display of containers in her small urban garden and is always picking up new plants at the local garden center. She's never without some fresh flowers at home and her favorite houseplant is her variegated pothos that's currently climbing its way over her bookshelves.
