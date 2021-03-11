B&Q garden furniture: the best outdoor buys of 2022

The B&Q garden furniture collection has landed and we've already got our eye on some great buys for the season. 

Even better, B&Q is one of the few garden furniture stockists that have outdoor furniture in stock and ready to deliver this year, so you can get your outdoor space kitted out before spring gets properly underway!

With garden furniture selling out fast, our round-up of the best buys in the B&Q garden furniture range means you can snap up some gems while there's still stock left – including a wow-factor garden egg chair, stackable sun loungers and great value wooden garden table and chairs. 

You'll find the best garden furniture across the board in our all-brand round-up, but read on to discover the best B&Q outdoor furniture for 2021.

1. B&Q's super on-trend garden egg chair

B&Q Garden Furniture Best Buys 2021 - Apolima Egg Chair B&Q

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Apolima Rattan Effect Egg Chair | £411
If there's one garden furniture item that's on everyone's wishlist this summer, it has to be the egg chair. 

A place to curl up with a book and escape from the world, we think this rattan-effect garden chair from B&Q will be this summer's 'it' chair – grab one quick before they sell out!  

View Deal

2. A great value B&Q wooden garden table and chair set

B&Q Garden Furniture Best Buys 2021 - wooden garden table and chairs Denia

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Denia Wooden 2 Seater Table & Chair Set | £154
Nothing says summer like dining alfresco, and this wooden bistro set made from sustainably sourced acacia is just the place to do it.

The wooden table and chairs fold flat for space-saving storage when they're not in use, and with additional chairs available to buy separately you can easily cater for additional guests.

View Deal

3. Stackable sun loungers that save on space

B&Q Garden Furniture Best Buys 2021 - Batz Metal Sun Lounger

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Batz Metal Sun Lounger | £111
Be ready to hit the garden the minute the sun shows its face with these affordable sun loungers.

Available in white, grey or blue with adjustable backrests to get the perfect angle, these handy sun loungers are designed to stack on top of each other when not in use to save on space. 

View Deal

4. The best modern outdoor seating set

B&Q Garden Furniture - Apolima Garden Sofa

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Apolima Garden Sofa | £126
If you don't have space for the Apolima egg chair you can have the next best thing with this rattan-effect sofa.  Or create a contemporary outdoor set by mixing and matching with the coordinating garden armchairs

Butterfly-style arms and padded cushions make for statement garden seating.

View Deal

5. The most affordable folding garden chairs

B&Q Garden Furniture Best Buys 2021 - Saba Steel grey Metal Chair

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Saba Metal Folding Chair | £21
These budget-friendly garden chairs make the perfect addition to smaller spaces as they fold away easily when not in use. 

Available in khaki green, blue or grey, and with two sizes of matching folding metal tables, they're a quick and affordable way to update your outdoor seating.

View Deal

6. The best metal garden chairs

B&Q Garden Furniture Best Buys 2021 - metal garden chair

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Vernon Nimbus Metal Armchair | £30
Easy to maintain, metal garden furniture doesn't require treating like wooden garden furniture, which makes these pretty scrollwork outdoor chairs even more appealing.

Add a cushion and you'll be ready to enjoy a cup of tea in the garden whenever you like.

View Deal
Amy Lockwood
Amy Lockwood

Amy writes about interiors, furniture and decor for a wide range of publications including Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, Ideal Home, and Real Homes. She now brings her design expertise outdoors into the garden for Gardeningetc. 


Initially honing her green thumb growing indoor plants in her first-floor apartment, she greatly appreciates the benefits we gain from coexisting with plants; considering how we can best balance our valuable outdoor spaces to restore health to our own patches of soil, boost diversity for plants and wildlife, and embrace outdoor living with design that helps us to relax, entertain and improve our overall wellbeing through relationship with nature. 

