B&Q garden furniture: the best outdoor buys of 2022

The B&Q garden furniture collection has landed and we've already got our eye on some great buys for the season.

Even better, B&Q is one of the few garden furniture stockists that have outdoor furniture in stock and ready to deliver this year, so you can get your outdoor space kitted out before spring gets properly underway!

With garden furniture selling out fast, our round-up of the best buys in the B&Q garden furniture range means you can snap up some gems while there's still stock left – including a wow-factor garden egg chair, stackable sun loungers and great value wooden garden table and chairs.

You'll find the best garden furniture across the board in our all-brand round-up, but read on to discover the best B&Q outdoor furniture for 2021.

1. B&Q's super on-trend garden egg chair

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Apolima Rattan Effect Egg Chair | £411

If there's one garden furniture item that's on everyone's wishlist this summer, it has to be the egg chair. A place to curl up with a book and escape from the world, we think this rattan-effect garden chair from B&Q will be this summer's 'it' chair – grab one quick before they sell out!

2. A great value B&Q wooden garden table and chair set

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Denia Wooden 2 Seater Table & Chair Set | £154

Nothing says summer like dining alfresco, and this wooden bistro set made from sustainably sourced acacia is just the place to do it. The wooden table and chairs fold flat for space-saving storage when they're not in use, and with additional chairs available to buy separately you can easily cater for additional guests.

3. Stackable sun loungers that save on space

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Batz Metal Sun Lounger | £111

Be ready to hit the garden the minute the sun shows its face with these affordable sun loungers. Available in white, grey or blue with adjustable backrests to get the perfect angle, these handy sun loungers are designed to stack on top of each other when not in use to save on space.

4. The best modern outdoor seating set

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Apolima Garden Sofa | £126

If you don't have space for the Apolima egg chair you can have the next best thing with this rattan-effect sofa. Or create a contemporary outdoor set by mixing and matching with the coordinating garden armchairs. Butterfly-style arms and padded cushions make for statement garden seating.

5. The most affordable folding garden chairs

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Saba Metal Folding Chair | £21

These budget-friendly garden chairs make the perfect addition to smaller spaces as they fold away easily when not in use. Available in khaki green, blue or grey, and with two sizes of matching folding metal tables, they're a quick and affordable way to update your outdoor seating.

6. The best metal garden chairs

(Image credit: B&Q)