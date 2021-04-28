The daisy tree is the big garden trend we're loving this spring

So far this year, we've seen all kinds of garden trends, from outdoor living rooms to the 'lazy lawn'. Possibly our favorite so far is the daisy tree - which, if you're unfamiliar, is exactly what you'd expect it to be.

Native to the Canary Islands, this airy and delicate tree of daisies makes for a stunning centerpiece in the garden. Alternatively, a potted daisy tree either side of a doorway would be a gorgeous and inviting feature.

(Image credit: Fleurdetroit)

It's brilliant if you're looking for small garden ideas, as it adds something a little different. The good news is it's straightforward to look after too. 'One of the most appealing factors of the daisy tree is that it requires very little maintenance,' says Liam Lapping from Flowercard.

'When the colder weather sets in, all this tree requires is a simple trim over and the protection of the indoors,' he says. Liam explains that the daisy tree won’t be able to survive outdoors in the winter months as it originates from warmer climates.

It's best to 'relocate it to a bright area of your room, as well as making sure the temperature around it isn’t too hot.'

(Image credit: Fleurdetroit)

The ‘Marguerite Giant’ is perfect for making a statement in your garden. When it's in full bloom, it produces flowers just like the daisies you find in grasses and woodlands.

A daisy tree is a lovely way to add some color into your garden, whether nestled among other flowers or on its own. The lovely yellow and white flowers will last from May all the way through to autumn.

Harry Bodell - a gardening expert from PriceYourJob says you might even be able to get away with not bringing the daisy tree in for the winter. 'Daisy trees tend to thrive well in full sun, as long as the compost is moist and well-drained,' he says.

(Image credit: Fleurdetroit)

For more Mediterranean garden ideas, take a look at our feature.

When looking at garden inspiration posts on Instagram, Luxury Rattan found bright spring blooms to be a big trend this year, with gardening lovers searching for pink, yellow and white flowers. The daisy tree with its cheerful blooms definitely fits the bill.

Now we just need to work out where to get our hands on one.