David Austin launch a new rose to honour Nye Bevan, founder of the NHS

A new David Austin rose was planted at Bedwellty House in Tredegar, Wales to commemorate Nye Bevan, founder of the NHS. In a year when the National Health Service has been at the frontline of the pandemic, the Nye Bevan rose represents hope and gratitude.

Five pots of the latest variety were planted by David Austin’s Head Gardener, Steve Parnham, into the new sensory gardens at Bedwellty House, home of the post-war Labour movement in Wales and of Nye Bevan’s political career. Members of the Bevan Society, his family, Nick Thomas-Symonds (MP) and David Austin’s Sales Manager, Andy Rollings were there to mark the occasion.

The new sensory garden is nestled within the historic site in Tredegar and will be available for both residents and families to enjoy from summer 2021 where they will be able to see the new yellow rose in bloom. The Nye Bevan is a very pretty shrub rose that is certain to become a part of garden design ideas countrywide this summer.

The Nye Bevan Rose from David Austin Roses (Image credit: David Austin Roses)

The Nye Bevan (Auspital) rose is currently available in limited edition packaging with a bright blue pot as a nod towards the NHS. As part of the world-renowned rose breeders ‘Positive Planting’ initiative, this season David Austin Roses donate £2.50 from the sale of each Nye Bevan rose to NHS Charity Together and other health-based charities.

David Austin has already raised £50,000 for health-based charities this year, through the sales of Nye Bevan and its two other charity roses, The Generous Gardener (Ausdrawn) and Princess Alexandra of Kent (Ausmerchant).

The planting of the Nye Bevan rose at Bedwellty House (Image credit: David Austin Roses)

Andy Rollings, Sales Manager at David Austin Roses, said: 'It was a pleasure to meet Nye Bevan's family and together we felt that we were planting hope and positivity for the future. It was a poignant day for all involved.'

Jaselle, great, great niece of Nye Bevan & Secretary of The Bevan Society, also commented: 'Nye would have been extremely touched by today and like all of us at The Aneurin Bevan Society, he would want the rose and its proceeds to bring hope and health to many.'

The Nye Bevan is a pale yellow shrub rose with a light myrrh fragrance. Want to start your own rose garden? Learn how to grow roses with the help of our guide.