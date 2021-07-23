Why are peat-free compost prices higher? We've asked a compost expert to explain the compost cost disparity

Reports are growing that peat-free compost prices are higher than those of the traditional bagged compost containing peat. Peat extraction is being phased out in the UK, with sales of all peat-based compost to be banned from 2024. Many gardeners are already buying peat-free, but why are garden centres charging more for it?

Compost is a gardener's gold, vastly improving the health of a wide variety of plants. You can learn how to compost in your garden, but if you don't have the space or just prefer buying bagged, the price disparity can be puzzling and dismaying. We've asked Craig Sams, Executive Chairman at the organic compost brand Carbon Gold , to explain why gardeners are seeing this disparity in prices.

(Image credit: Kathy deWitt / Alamy Stock Photo)

Why is peat-free compost more expensive?

Craig points out that the main reason for the disparity in pricing has to do with the huge difference in production scales. Demand for peat-free products is growing, but the vast majority of peat-free compost manufacturers at the moment are much smaller than those that still sell peat. 'Makers of peat-free alternatives, using organic resources such as biochar and coconut coir, tend to be operating on a much more sustainable scale than peat compost makers,' Craig says.

Craig also makes the important point that while purely in terms of costs, peat is cheaper, its long-term costs to the environment are high: 'Peat-based products tend to be manufactured by large organisations who farm for peat on a mass scale, destroying a rich biodiverse environment in the process. Peat is cheap - you just drain a peat bog and shovel the peat into compost bags. What you leave behind is a greenhouse gas emitting mess. If you had to pay a carbon tax, peat would be the most expensive compost of all.'

(Image credit: Liquid Light / Alamy Stock Photo)

Then there are the further details of the manufacturing process to consider, such as any appropriate certifications (many peat-free products are also Soil Association certified) and packaging materials: 'Organic producers also favour more ethical and organic manufacturing processes and packaging, all of which costs money.'

In the long run, peat-free products are not just better for gardeners who are into wildlife garden ideas – their nutritional benefits last longer than those of their peat counterparts. Craig says that 'many of these products offer far longer-lasting results, offering better value for money in the long run. For example, coir-based compost containing biochar will last up to four times longer than its peat counterpart, whilst biochar-based soil improver provides permanent benefits.'

(Image credit: Gerald Corbett/Future)

Ultimately, the higher cost of peat-free compost is temporary. 'As demand for peat-free products increases, organic manufacturers will benefit from the scales of economy,' concludes Craig. Paradoxically, although high demand is currently pushing up prices for a product that's not produced on a high-enough scale, this very demand eventually will help manufacturers up the scale of production and reduce prices. All of which is great news for those of us who favour sustainable gardens.

If you don't fancy buying compost and need some quickly, consider our guide to hot composting that can give you results in as little as four weeks.