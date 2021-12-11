Expert warns against a common pool winterization mistake
Timing is key when it comes to this essential winter task
By Millie Hurst published
An expert has revealed an easily avoidable pool winterization mistake. According to a plumbing expert, closing things down too early is an error many people end up making.
Knowing how to winterize a pool — and when to do so — is crucial if you're not going to be using it in the colder months. Prepping the pool will protect your equipment and machinery from potential damage caused by sub-zero temperatures.
Here's how to make sure you do it at just the right time.
Pool winterization mistake
Josh Mitch, CEO at Plumbing Lab, says, 'one of the common mistakes people make is closing the pool too early. Algae love warm water and sealing up your pool under the winter cover when the weather is warm will increase their growth.
'Wait until both the air and water temperatures are below 65°F,' Josh advises. Whether you call in a professional or do it yourself, winterization is a key part of your general pool maintenance.
Just make sure you're not jumping the gun, or you could end up with lots of algae when you open it back up come spring. It's worth keeping an eye on the outdoor temperature and monitoring the temperature of your pool's water as we head into mid-winter.
Josh recommends giving the pool a thorough clean with a vacuum and brushing the walls with a non-abrasive cleaner designed for tiles. This will clear out any leaves, bugs, and debris.
You'll also need to consider is the pH level of your pool's water. 'Balance the water to protect your pool and equipment from corrosion,' Josh adds.
He says that the total alkalinity should be between around 80-120 ppm and the pH level should be between 7.4-7.6.
Swimming Pool Anti-Freeze, -50 Degrees | 1-Gallon Bottle | $22.49 at Amazon
Pour swimming pool anti-freeze into your pool, circulate it and cover the pool. This will help to winterize the pool.
Algae is of course something that you will need to constantly keep on top of, but you can prevent it from building up and causing problems by making sure you winterize your pool at the right time. Resist the urge to do it too early, and this will help keep your pool in the best possible condition.
Millie joined Gardeningetc in early 2021.
-
-
