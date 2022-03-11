Garden thrones are trending – it's the royal statement your garden deserves

Bigger is always better, especially in relation to 2022's most unconventional furniture trend. Enter outdoor armchairs – or even more specifically, throne-like armchairs – that will bring a striking sense of regency to your exteriors, and stand as a striking statement piece.

When it comes to finding the best garden furniture of the year, you could do far worse than following this royal-inspired movement. Furniture powerhouses on both sides of the Atlantic are experimenting with this emerging garden trend – but we confess, it's not for the faint of heart. Here's everything you need to know about the provocative movement of the moment.

Why are garden thrones trending?

(Image credit: IKEA)

According to Wayfair's Resident Style Advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill, garden furniture no longer primarily exists to serve a purpose. Today, these pieces are taking on daring new designs that allow you to continue your favorite design ideas in your exteriors. The maximalist throne-like armchair is an example of this shift.

'Just as a statement armchair indoors can transform an unused area into a comfy reading nook and instantly refresh a room, they can have the same impact in your garden. Especially given there's such a dynamic range of styles, shapes, and materials to choose from,' Nadia says.

(Image credit: Maze)

Andy Baxter, the Managing Director at Maze, adds that the trend is a response to people's desire to make a statement in their garden without sacrificing comfort. 'While statement chairs can provide a functional and comfortable place to recline and relax in the garden, they also serve as a focal point in one's outdoor space,' he says.

How to embrace the garden throne chair trend

(Image credit: Maze)

If you're wondering where to buy garden furniture, Maze is a natural place to start. However, for a Scandi-cool twist on the trend, IKEA has revealed a gray wing chair, entitled VINGSÖN. The Swedish powerhouse describes the piece (pictured below) as a 'beautiful peacock' that will immediately catch your eye. The VINGSÖN's generous shape also makes it perfect for relaxing on the terrace (or a therapeutic patio idea).

'This trend toward statement chairs also comes at a time when garden furniture is being viewed increasingly as something aspirational and the perfect place to host friends,' Andy adds.

(Image credit: IKEA)

You have full permission to bring some royal regency into your garden.