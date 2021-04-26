Where to buy garden furniture in-stock now: the 2021 edit

Looking for garden furniture in-stock now? This year garden furniture is selling out in record time, and with retailers hurrying to get outdoor furniture back online and into store as fast as we're shopping, there are currently some long lead-times and pre-order waits for outdoor seating.

But there are still places where you can shop for in-stock garden furniture right now. We’ve pulled together a round-up of retailers with the best in-stock garden furniture that's ready to ship now, and we'll keep it updated throughout the year. Plus, if you’re prepared to wait a little longer, we've added the best places to pre-order garden furniture for early spring/summer delivery.

So, with first rays of sunshine making us eager to get out into the garden – and finally entertain friends and family outdoors, hurray! – read on to find out who has the best garden furniture in stock now.

Want more outdoor seating inspiration? Be sure to check out our guide to the best garden furniture of 2021.

Who has garden furniture in stock now?

Use our handy tool below to scroll through the outdoor furniture that's in stock and ready to buy today, or continue down the page for our round-up of the best places to shop for patio furniture this year.

Where to buy garden furniture

These are our go-to retailers when looking for the best garden furniture, but you might find stock levels are low at the moment. Use our tool above to find outdoor furniture ready to shop today.

Argos Home

Argos – which now stocks Habitat's home and garden furniture range – is always a good bet for affordable outdoor furniture. Stock is low this year, but you might be lucky and be able to snap up a bargain. Their patio sets are perfect for smaller spaces, whilst garden parasols will add some much-needed shade. View Deal

B&Q

Whether you shop online or in-store, B&Q is one of the first places many of us look to for garden furniture. Whether you're looking for garden furniture sets or garden seating, it's worth checking back regularly as their stock levels are changing day by day.View Deal

Bramblecrest

Makers of classic rattan garden furniture along with contemporary metal and wooden outdoor designs, specialist garden furniture retailer Bramblecrest now has an online shop where you can buy a selection of designs direct. We love the summery feel of the Kingscote rattan sofa in a light nutmeg brown and the spacious teak Woodstock dining table and chairs - an investment - but great for large-scale entertaining.View Deal

Cox & Cox

Cox & Cox's 2021 outdoor collection is a summer dream of pale wood furniture, elegant grey-washed rattan and wicker, and timeless yet contemporary design. But you will need to be flexible on delivery dates as all lines are currently pre-order and expected between now and August. We think the new Ravenna outdoor furniture collection and new double hanging chair will sell out fast, so sign up for notifications or pre-order now to avoid disappointment.View Deal

Cuckooland

Selling brands like Bloomingville, Maze Rattan, and makers of stylish outdoor hammocks TiiPii, Cuckooland is a great place to see the garden furniture offerings of multiple brands all in one place. View Deal

Garden Trading

For good quality garden furniture, Garden Trading is usually top of our list, and at the moment they have a mix of in-stock and pre-order outdoor furniture. We're especially excited about the options arriving later in the year – like the contemporary West Strand collection and Hampstead hanging chair.View Deal

Heal's

For luxury garden furniture Heal's is the place to head. From high-quality teak garden furniture in the Japanese-inspired Tanso outdoor collection, to the sleek and minimal Eos garden furniture range, there are plenty of in-stock options to choose from right now .View Deal

Homebase

One of our first ports of call for reasonably priced garden furniture, Homebase's outdoor furniture usually disappears quickly, so keep your eyes peeled for some bargains.

View Deal

IKEA

For affordable but on-trend furniture IKEA is most people's first port of call, and this year they've extended their outdoor furniture collection to cater to the new '5th room' of the house; the garden. View Deal

John Lewis & Partners

Although John Lewis' spring/summer outdoor collection promises great things to come this season – including Scandinavian, Mediterranean and English country garden-inspired ranges – in-stock items are currently a bit thin on the ground. The colourful, eclectic and happiness-inducing Salsa outdoor furniture collection is always a bestseller, so it's worth signing up for in-stock notifications or pre-ordering now to make sure you don't miss out.View Deal

MADE

Better known for its modern homeware collections, MADE's new garden furniture range is proof that outside is the new inside - with a fantastic range of colourful and contemporary garden chairs and outdoor lounge sets hitting down in 2021. As usual, the brand's products are made to order, so expect a lead time when ordering - currently between 4 - 12 weeks. Our favourites include the modern and angular Topa outdoor lounge set and the tropical vibe of the colourful Yuri collection.View Deal

La Redoute

For design-led garden furniture and outdoor chairs that are in stock and ready to ship, La Redoute has become something of an insider's best-kept secret. Even better, they regularly offer great discounts, so keep your eyes peeled to snap up a bargain.View Deal

Maisons Du Monde

If 'where can I buy a sun lounger' is the first thing that springs to mind when the clouds part, then Maisons du Monde has a host of high-end sun loungers and laidback deckchairs that are in stock and ready to deliver. They range from the mid to the luxe end of the market, but if you want to make your garden into a resort-worthy retreat they'll definitely lend some poolside glamour. View Deal

Maze Living

A great place to find larger garden furniture sets, including spacious corner sofas and rattan dining sets with plenty of seating, Maze Living has a selection of styles available now, and more to come in April through July. If you're eager to recline in style and comfort when the sun comes out, then its range of in-stock sun loungers will have you sorted in no time.View Deal

Moda

If you're looking for rattan garden furniture then Moda is a great place to start. From spacious corner sofas to contemporary and space-saving cube patio sets, there are options for small gardens and large. The prices may be a little more than the high street options, but for quality and design it's well worth a look.View Deal

Nkuku

The Nkuku outdoor furniture collection focuses on reclaimed materials - from chunky reclaimed teak garden tables and bench seats, to repurposed vintage cinema seats that make the perfect outdoor chairs. There is a bit of a lead time on most lines at the moment, but the eco-credentials make them well worth the wait.View Deal

OKA

For classic garden furniture with a contemporary twist, OKA is a good place to look for investment pieces. The pretty geometric Bedarra bistro chairs make a great addition to a patio, and if you have the budget, then the stone Callanish table will create showstopping drama in the garden. View Deal

Robert Dyas

If you're looking for classic garden furniture at a reasonable price then it's well worth considering the Robert Dyas range, and it has a good selection of stock that's available to buy right now. From rustic wooden dining table and chairs to an eco-friendly bistro set made from recycled marine plastic, you might just find something to surprise you.View Deal

Rockett St George

Usually better known for their eclectic homewares, Rockett St George has launched a capsule garden furniture collection for 2021. Focusing on metal patio furniture, their pretty two-seater bistro sets and decorative metal garden benches are perfect for smaller courtyard spaces.View Deal

Wayfair

You might have to search a little to find the gems, but Wayfair is a good place to find a range of garden furniture that's in stock and ready to ship.View Deal

Wilko

For budget garden furniture Wilko's is always a useful place to check, and at the moment they have some good in-stock options for smaller gardens. This folding wooden bistro set is a good buy for alfresco patio seating, and they have a wide selection of Charles Bentley garden furniture available online.View Deal

