5 very cute tree swings for garden fun in 2021 – from £20

Buying a tree swing for your garden? Whether it's for the kids or because you saw it on Stacey Solomon's Instagram (us too!), we're here to help. We've done some shopping to find the most stylish options available on the web right now – there's not a plastic swing or brightly coloured one in sight.

Whether for hanging on a grand tree in your garden, from your pergola or even on a porch, these tree swings are so stylish you'll want them seen by your guests and neighbours. Not just that, but they won't ruin your garden aesthetic, either, while the kids will obviously love them. Need we say any more? Keep scrolling for our favourite picks from Etsy, Not on the High Street and Amazon.

Working with a bigger space (and a bugger budget)? Check out our buying guide on the best climbing frames for 2021.

5 very cute tree swings to buy in 2021

1. OhhDarlingDesigns Real Oak Indoor Outdoor Kids & Adults Tree Swing – £99 at Etsy

(Image credit: OhhDarlingDesigns)

For indoor or outdoor use, this very cute tree swing is fit for even the most Instagrammable gardens. Choose from a jute rope or a cotton rope, and you can personalise the sliced wooden card that comes included, with a name. It would make a lovely gift...

2. WildflowerByHeather Wildflower Wine Barrel Rope Swing

(Image credit: WildflowerByHeather)

Yes, this swing comes in lots of colourways so that you can buy to suit your garden scheme – or you can choose their favourite colour. The swing seat is shaped to make it comfortable for swinging, while it has a rustic finish to add effect. This tree swing is definitely pretty enough to hang outside your home – whether from a tree or on a porch.

3. HOMCOM Wooden Garden Swing Seat – £19.99 at Amazon

If you are in search of a basic and affordable tree swing, for the kids to get good use out of, then this one from Amazon is the one for you. You'll need to buy hanging straps and carabiners to use it, but it's still a bargain nonetheless. You could even paint it to suit your garden...

4. ChorleyOak Solid Oak Wooden Swing – £95 at Etsy

(Image credit: ChorleyOak)

This lovely tree swing comes in various lengths, from 200cm to 500cm, so no matter how large that tree in your garden may be, it can sit at the perfect height for your little ones. It's also rustic looking and very sturdy, yet lovely and basic so as not to distract eyes from the rest of your garden decor.

5. Marnie Moyle The Monkey swing – £135 from Not on the High Street

(Image credit: Marnie Moyle)

Solid and engraved, this tree swing would make the perfect gift for someone who loves to play outdoors. Choose from 'Geronimo', 'Yee Haa' or 'All Aboard'.