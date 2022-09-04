Experts reveal an organic hack to get rid of ivy threatening to blight your home

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ivy is often a gardener’s friend, shimmying over fences and hiding ugly features such as next-door’s garage or shed, but what if it gets too invasive, clinging onto the brickwork of your home and even causing structural damage?

One garden expert says simple cider vinegar will see it off and can be effective at stopping what can be an invasive plant in its tracks.

'I have tried a handful of DIY solutions for getting rid of ivy, but the solution that’s worked best is a combination of apple cider vinegar, dish soap, and salt used in a spray,' says Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO of Lawn Love (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Sparkle Lighting)

Why cider vinegar works for getting rid of ivy

Florida-based botanist and blogger Jennifer Green at Positive Bloom (opens in new tab) agrees about this organic hack.

'Although any type of vinegar might work, I always use cider vinegar (a gallon) and mix it with dish soap (1 oz.) and salt (1 tbsp),' she says. 'I pour the solution into a spray bottle and spray it over the ivy.

'The vinegar's acetic acid and the salt's ability to draw out moisture will destroy the ivy, especially when combined with dish soap.'

(Image credit: Trevor Gessay/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How long does it take to work?

It usually takes about two weeks for the vinegar to kill ivy, says Pol Bishop, gardening and landscape expert at home-care company Fantastic Services (opens in new tab).

'If, in about a week's time, you see no changes on the plant, we would suggest spraying the ivy vines several times. It is way quicker to use chemicals, however, if you would want to opt in for a more eco-friendly way to get rid of ivy, this is the best way.'

(Image credit: Susan E. Degginger/Alamy Stock Photo)

Why ivy can be problematic

Fast-growing varieties of English ivy, a hardy and vigorous climber, can be the ideal plant for covering walls and can look very pretty around a window too. But the tendrils will invade brickwork, take hold and start to push out the mortar that keeps the bricks together.

This is especially a problem for older properties, where mortar will have dried out over the years and may already be compromised and crumbling.

When handling ivy, always take precautions as it can be an irritant to skin and eyes and cause a severe allergic reaction. Wear gardening gloves, an eye shield and long sleeves and trousers.