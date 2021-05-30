This La Redoute garden furniture set is perfect for my small patio – and it has 30% off
This La Redoute garden furniture set seats four, it's foldable and it's on sale. What more could you want?
In the market for some new garden furniture now the sun is starting to show its face? We're here to help make this an easy purchase – especially if you don't fancy heading into (or queuing to get into) a busy store right now to make this transaction.
Buying garden furniture online is easy and convenient, not to mention sometimes cheaper (thanks to online discounts). No more trying to squeeze your flat-packed garden furniture into your car, and failing at it. We've all been there.
We spotted this garden furniture set at La Redoute with a lovely 30% off for the Bank Holiday weekend, so we just had to shout about it, naturally. We actually own this set – just in a bistro version – so we can vouch for its quality and for how stylish it looks in a garden. Not only that but it's also practical since it's completely foldable (even the table) and it comes in a huge colour range.
This set, the Myrton 5-Piece Garden Furniture Set, offers enough space for four people to eat, drink and be catch up at any one time, while you could even buy your own cushions to make it a tad more comfortable depending on how much time you'll spend sitting on it. What else? If the fact there's 30 per cent off this set can't sway you, we're not sure what will. Keep scrolling for more info – and to buy.
Head to our ultimate guide on the best garden furniture for 2021, for more of our top recommendations.
What else to know about this La Redoute garden furniture set?
This La Redoute garden furniture set, as we've already mentioned above, can seat four people at once. That being said, if you have an extra two chairs, you could easily use them at either end of the table for hosting six people for drinks and snacks.
We've had hands-on experience with this garden furniture set as our Shopping Editor actually owns the bistro version – which is, unfortunately, currently out of stock.
Currently on sale with 30 per cent off in La Redoute's mega Bank Holiday sale, you don't even have to use a code to take advantage of this discount – though we do expect the price tag to bounce back to normal soon.
- Where to buy garden furniture in stock? We reveal all...
Myrton 5-Piece Garden Furniture Set |
£270 £189 at La Redoute
Made from Acacia wood, this five-piece set even has a hole in the centre for a parasol – to protect you from the sun and shield you from the inevitable rain. With a matte black finish and a teak-coloured frame, it will fit in with the rest of your garden decor, perfectly. Place it atop an outdoor rug and fold it away with ease come chilly days. It's also weather-resistant so no need to worry about storing it somewhere in the winter.
View Deal
- Head over to our best wooden garden furniture guide afterwards
-
-
