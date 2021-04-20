Best wooden garden furniture 2021: classic patio seating

Looking for the best wooden garden furniture? Whether you're searching for a timeless wooden garden table and chairs, a classic teak garden bench, or a durable wooden sun lounger, we've rounded up the best options on offer this year.

As with all outdoor furniture, this year wooden garden furniture is selling out fast! So we've picked the best options that are in stock now or have the shortest lead times.

If the item you like does sell out before you get to it, don't despair - most retailers are getting stock back in again throughout the season, you might just need to set up email notifications so you can be the first off the mark when restocks hit the stores.

Still considering other options? Make sure you check out our ultimate guide to the best garden furniture for other material choices.

Best wooden garden furniture

(Image credit: John Lewis)

1. Tuck 2-Seater Garden Dining Table & Chairs Set A space-saving wooden garden table and chairs Specifications Materials: FSC-certified acacia wood Dimensions: Table: H75 x W110 x D67cm, Chair: H71.3 x W56.5 x D54.5cm Reasons to buy + Contemporary design + Chairs tuck under table for space-saving storage + FSC-certified wood TODAY'S BEST DEALS £499 View at John Lewis & Partners Check Amazon

This contemporary outdoor dining set is so well designed we'd be more than happy to give it a home indoors as well as out.

The curved wishbone chairs - crafted from FSC-certified acacia wood with woven synthetic rattan seating - are designed to tuck away under the oval table when not in use, meaning this space-saving design is perfect for balconies or smaller patio areas.

We think it's the ideal spot for a morning coffee, sunshine-fuelled brunch, or alfresco sundowners.

(Image credit: Nkuku)

2. Jaisalmer Reclaimed Teak Table A rustic reclaimed teak outdoor dining table Specifications Materials: Reclaimed teak Dimensions: H76 x W180 x D90cm Reasons to buy + Reclaimed teak wood + Robust and durable TODAY'S BEST DEALS £995 View at Nkuku Check Amazon

Crafted from reclaimed teak - a more eco conscious way to source this slow growing timber - the Jaisalmer table makes a robust and durable addition to the garden.

Team with the coordinating Jaisalmer bench seating or mix and match with contrasting outdoor dining chairs to create the perfect centrepiece for outdoor entertaining, family barbecues and alfresco summer meals.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

3. Carmen 8 Seater Dining Set An easy-to-store folding wooden table and with plenty of seating Specifications Materials: Acacia wood Dimensions: Table: H74 x W85 x L160cm Chair: H91 x W51 x D56cm Reasons to buy + Lots of seating + Foldable for space-saving storage Reasons to avoid - No FSC certification TODAY'S BEST DEALS £989.99 View at Wayfair UK Check Amazon

An oval dining table and eight outdoor dining chairs makes this garden dining set a good solution for large outdoor gatherings.

We think getting eight chairs around the table is a little bit tight, but there is more than enough room for six to dine comfortably and the extra seating is perfect for additional guests.

Even better, the table and chairs all fold away when not in use - great for space-saving storage during the winter months.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

A laidback acacia wood lounge chair set Specifications Materials: Acacia wood Dimensions: Chair: H72 x W57.5 x D80cm, Footstool: H39 x W58 x D41cm Reasons to buy + Use outdoors or indoors Reasons to avoid - No FSC certification - Backrest not adjustable TODAY'S BEST DEALS £395 View at Cox and Cox Check Amazon

This low-to-the-ground lounge chair with sloped seat and tilted backrest instantly makes us feel relaxed - although it's worth pointing out that the solid build does mean the backrest isn't adjustable.

The lounge set comes with one chair and a coordinating footrest - which again is gently sloped to support your body in what is deemed the ultimate relaxed posture of legs slightly elevated over heart.

Designed to be used either outdoors or indoors, we think it's the perfect spot for putting your feet up.

(Image credit: Etsy)

5. Wooden Rounded Fence Bench With Back-Rest A classic wooden garden bench with a contemporary twist Specifications Materials: FSC-certified pressure-treated timber Dimensions: Multiple sizes available Reasons to buy + Commission the perfect sized bench for your garden + FSC-certified wood TODAY'S BEST DEALS £120 View at Etsy UK Check Amazon

Is any garden really complete without a classic wooden garden bench? Come rain or shine, this timeless piece of outdoor furniture offers year-round seating in the garden.

Available in seven different size options - from a compact 2ft bench to a family-friendly 8ft version - this affordable pressure-treated timber bench allows you to commission the perfect measurements to fit your outdoor space.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

6. PORTHALLOW CORNER SOFA SET A spacious wooden corner sofa set Specifications Materials: FSC-certified acacia wood Dimensions: Corner Sofa 2 Seater: H67 x W164 x D75cm, Corner Sofa 3 Seater: H67 x W239 x D75cm, Armchair: H67 x W99 x D75cm, Coffee Table: H30 x W90 x D90cm Reasons to buy + Spacious outdoor seating + FSC-certified wood TODAY'S BEST DEALS £2,700 View at Garden Trading Check Amazon

A garden sofa offers the ultimate in outdoor relaxation, and this spacious wooden corner sofa set means there's plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy some R&R.

Made from FSC-certified acacia wood, the understated design feels contemporary yet timeless and will blend effortlessly with a wide range of gardens; from an urban roof terrace to a formal town garden, a relaxed country idyll, or laidback coastal retreat.

(Image credit: Maisons Du Monde)

7. Solid Acacia Wheeled Sun Lounger A luxury wooden sun lounger with wheels Specifications Materials: FSC certified acacia wood Dimensions: H75 x W63 x D200.5cm Reasons to buy + Adjustable backrest + Wheels for easy manoeuvrability + FSC-certified wood TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £215.50 at Maisons Du Monde

Bring the holiday resort into your own backyard with this stylish FSC certified wooden sun lounger.

An adjustable backrest means you can find just the right degree of recline, whilst the useful rear wheels make it easy to manouevre into the perfect position for catching the rays.

What is the best wood for garden furniture?

Wooden garden furniture is a popular choice for the garden and it's easy to see why. It complements natural surroundings, is strong and durable, and can be either classic or contemporary in style. But which is the best wooden garden furniture to buy?

Hardwoods generally make the longest-lasting outdoor furniture because of their dense grain which doesn't let moisture penetrate.

Teak is often considered one of the best quality woods for outdoor furniture because it’s strong and durable. Its naturally high oil content makes it resistant to both wet weather and pests which means it will last for years - even decades - if it's well cared for.

You can choose to treat teak garden furniture with teak oil to top up its weather resistance and maintain its original golden honeyed tones, or allow it to weather naturally to a mellow silvery grey.

However, teak is very slow-growing, which makes it both expensive to buy, and means it's very important that trees are grown and harvested sustainably. Look for reclaimed teak or teak that has FSC certification to support forestry which respects the environment and doesn't deplete natural resources.

Acacia and eucalyptus wood can make good alternatives to teak and offer similar weather and moisture resistance. In comparison these trees are quicker growing so outdoor furniture made from these woods is generally slightly lower priced than teak furniture. Again look for wood sourced from sustainably managed forests - ideally coppiced rather than clear cut.

How to care for wooden garden furniture

Wooden garden furniture is easy to maintain and doesn't take much work to keep looking its best.

Check out our guide to how to clean wooden garden furniture to find the best tips on care and upkeep.

Although high-grade hardwood furniture like teak and acacia are usually strong enough to withstand the outdoor elements, some manufacturers still recommend they are covered or stored during winter to prolong their life.

If you don't have the storage space free in a shed or garage, find a suitable alternative in our guide to the best outdoor furniture covers.