Gardening writer and broadcaster Peter Seabrook has died aged 86

Peter Seabrook a pillar in the gardening community and Amateur Gardening columnist has died from a heart attack, aged 86.

The broadcaster and gardening columnist suffered a heart attack at his home in Chelmsford, Essex on Friday. A columnist for our sister magazine Amateur Gardening, Peter Seabrook leaves behind him two children, and two grandchildren.

'I am very sad to have to report the recent passing of our much-respected columnist Peter Seabrook, from a heart attack, aged 86,' says Garry Coward-Williams, Amateur Gardening Editor.

'Peter’s column graced the pages of Amateur Gardening for over 35 years and in that time he helped generations of amateurs to become better, more informed growers.'

(Image credit: Arthur Edwards, The Sun newspaper)

'Peter devoted his life to the promotion of gardening as a health-giving, environmentally beneficial hobby. He was a ceaseless campaigner who had the courage and integrity to stand up for what he believed in regardless of popularist opinions.'

'Chelsea will never be the same without his displays in the Grand Pavilion and RHS Hyde Hall will be the poorer for his passing — both should create a memorial. I have lost a friend and mentor that cannot be replaced. Goodbye, dear friend and colleague.'

Peter Seabrook leaves behind an incredible legacy. He started work in the gardening industry at age 10, helping at a local nursery, before going on to become one of the most influential figures in the gardening world.

He embarked on his broadcasting career with the BBC in 1965, and was a former BBC Gardeners' World presenter. He has also authored numerous gardening books and has written for multiple horticulture titles and newspapers.

'I was brought up gardening with my father and grandfather. I was always interested,' he once said. 'We lived on my grandfather's farm and just took in a little bit more field as a garden when we wanted to. I was brought up during World War Two, so we automatically grew vegetables to feed ourselves.'

There has been an outpouring of tributes from the gardening community. The Royal Horticultural Society described Mr Seabrook as 'one of the greatest champions of horticulture.'

'Peter was hugely respected and held the RHS’s highest award for services to horticulture, the Victoria Medal of Honour. We will miss him enormously,' adds Keith Weed, President of the RHS.

Cassie King who worked with Peter on the many creations for the Chelsea Flower Show, tweeted that she was 'absolutely devastated'.

'I've worked with Peter Seabrook many times, the highlight being asked to project manage four industry gardens at Chelsea in 2016.

'He was an inspiration to me and gave me many opportunities for which I will be forever grateful for.'