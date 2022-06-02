America's favorite homegrown vegetable revealed
When it comes to growing veg at home, the potato trumps its more glamorous kitchen garden cousins
Potatoes are the most popular homegrown vegetable in America, with 14 states searching ‘how to grow’ this home-grown crop over and above any other vegetable including carrots, squash and bell peppers, according to new research.
Searches for how to grow potatoes came out top in states including Connecticut, Utah, Montana and Oklahoma, say experts at All About Gardening, who analyzed data to establish the vegetable that has highest search volume for ‘how to grow’ it in each American state in the past five years.
So just what is it about the humble potato that makes it America's favorite homegrown vegetable and such a popular choice for backyard veg plots?
Easy to grow
Potatoes are so hardy and easy to grow – you can even grow potatoes in containers on a balcony.
'Planting potatoes is hilariously easy,' says New York State home gardener Robert Rafferty, owner of pet supplies company Cat Savant (opens in new tab).
'This year I've got four types of seedling potatoes purchased from a farm in Maine, but the first year I started I literally grabbed a couple potatoes that I had bought at the grocery store but had forgotten in the pantry.
'They sprouted so I didn't want to eat them anymore and thought "we'll see what happens". They took off and produced loads of potatoes throughout the season.'
More bang for your buck
'Growing potatoes gives you a great bang for your buck,' says Joelle Kurczodyna, gardening expert, nutritional therapy practitioner and founder of growing and cooking blog From Scratch Farmstead (opens in new tab).
'Planting one pound of potatoes will on average yield eight pounds to harvest. Potatoes are more energy rich than most other garden vegetables. They will keep you satisfied longer.'
Potatoes are nutrient-dense, especially high in Vitamin C, potassium, and Vitamin B6. 'And they store very well,' adds Joelle.
'It is late spring and we are still eating the potatoes that we harvested last October. Potatoes are fun to grow too. Our young kids love the treasure hunt that digging up potatoes brings.'
Farmer's favorite
Potatoes have been long-established as a staple agricultural crop in the US, so they’re familiar with generations of home gardeners.
'Among the principal and most significant sources of income and food for farmers are potatoes, due to their high nutritional content, their ability to adapt to marginal environments, and their relative ease of cultivation,' says Aaditya Bhatta, editor and founder of home-growing website Plantscraze (opens in new tab).
'Profitability, paired with versatility and consumability, are the primary factors in their popularity in the US.'
Will you be adding this American backyard favorite to your kitchen garden this year?
Jayne Dowle is an award-winning freelance gardening, homes and property writer who writes about everything from swimming ponds to skyscraper apartments, for publications including Sunday Times Home, Times Bricks & Mortar, Grand Designs, House Beautiful and The Spectator. Awarded the Garden Journalist of the Year accolade at the Property Press Awards in 2021, she has a degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Oxford and a lifelong love of homes, interiors and gardens. Her first memories include planting potatoes with her grandfather and drawing houses. Her own garden - her fourth - at home in a 1920s house in Yorkshire, is south-facing and on the side of a valley. It’s a constant challenge
-
-
12 vintage garden party ideas for a perfect summer soirée
Ideas Give alfresco gatherings a retro flair with our vintage garden party ideas. From outdoor games to themed decorations, there's plenty to inspire....
By Stephanie Durrant • Published
-
How to get rid of flea beetles: top tips for deterring these pests from your yard
How To Protect your plants by learning how to get rid of flea beetles – our guide explains how
By Holly Crossley • Published