Selling your house this year? Property experts have revealed how a well-presented garden could significantly increase your home's value.

According to Love It Or List It host Phil Spencer, a well-kept garden goes a very long way. Luckily, all you need are a few simple, low-cost garden design ideas to show off your outdoor space to prospective buyers.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Expert garden tip to add value

'Have you ever thought of your garden as something that adds value to your home?' Phil Spencer asks, speaking on his Move iQ YouTube channel. 'Believe it or not, a well-kept garden can add as much as 20% to your property’s price and a decent outdoor space can definitely widen the pool of potential buyers.'

He says a garden that's well maintained is a key part of ensuring your home is presented for sale in the best possible light. According to the Location Location Location star, you should view the garden just like any other room in the home.

We asked Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman for a comment. The realtor, named by the Wall Street Journal as one of the top 250 realtors in the US, says, 'having drop-dead landscaping sends a signal that the home has been well cared for and makes the whole package even more appealing.'



(Image credit: David Giles/Future)

'While it is hard to put a dollar amount on the added value, having gorgeous landscaping contributes to what we call an emotional "I must have it" reaction from buyers even before they have stepped into the house,' says Juliette. 'An imaginative and beautiful garden is like a beautiful girl putting on make-up.'

Time to tidy up the lawn, fix any wobbly fences and gates and smarten up your outdoor seating area. If you live in a city, a tidy garden is particularly appealing, even if it's just a small patch – check out our many small garden ideas to maximize your space.

Luckily, readying your garden for viewings doesn't need to involve spending lots of time or money. There's no need to go overboard, either: Phil says that for many prospective buyers, a stunning garden full of vibrant plants could in fact be offputting.

(Image credit: Alamy)

For people that aren't into gardening, a lavish garden could look like a lot of work, so low maintenance garden ideas, like planting perennials or laying down gravel might be worth exploring. Some simple garden maintenance definitely won't go amiss.

Phil recommends making sure paths and patios are weed-free, and fences and decking painted or re-varnished. Adding some cheerful hanging baskets or planting up some plants in flower beds are easy, budget-friendly jobs that will freshen things up.