This BBQ folds as thin as a laptop – it will revolutionize your outdoor cooking habits

Big things come in small packages – or at least they do in the world of garden appliances, following the launch of ProQ’s Flatdog BBQ. The aptly-named grill folds as thin as a laptop when not in use, meaning you can enjoy the taste of a high-spec cooking appliance in a small urban garden or on a summer road trip – without taking up (hardly) any room at all.

And despite its small surface area this barbecue, this girl has ample space to feed up to 12 people, so you don’t need to limit your garden party guestlist after making the investment.

Flatdog’s versatility means this grill is one of the most exciting launches on the market – but is it strong enough to compete with those on our best BBQ list? We would have to say yes.

(Image credit: ProQ)

This garden gadget is, according to the brand, a first in the portable outdoor cooking arena – boasting the largest cooking surface of any foldable barbecue (thanks to its efficient airflow design that enables a premium cooking experience).

‘The space between the fire and the food allows more control of the temperature to cook bigger cuts or roast vegetables in the coals while you grill a ribeye,’ explains Ty McKend, the Marketing Manager at ProQ Barbecues. ‘You can push the coals to one side, allowing you to have two cooking zones, cook your chicken wings slowly, and then crisp them up at the end.’

But even with its versatility aside, ProQ’s Flatdog BBQ is set to make waves in the cooking appliance world – not least through its environmentally conscious qualities. But what makes this design a player in the sustainable garden appliance world?

(Image credit: ProQ)

According to ProQ, this grill was created as a safer alternative to destructive ‘disposable’ barbecues that are a favorite on summer road trips and spontaneous garden gatherings. While these disposable options may have previously come out on top in terms of accessibility, the Flatdog is a more sustainable substitute.

‘This new design is all about ease and convenience but with a strong focus on sustainability and leaving nothing behind, Ty adds. ‘We feel the Flatdog is going to positively change the way people grill on the go.’

So, while you don’t need to worry that the Flatdog BBQ’s compact size will taint your garden design ideas , you can also rest assured that it is the sustainable choice too. This appliance will elevate your outdoor kitchen without overtaking your garden’s square feet – and it’s everything your summer space needs.

(Image credit: ProQ)