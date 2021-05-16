The virtual Chelsea Flower Show 2021 is just around the corner - here’s when to catch it and what to expect

The RHS has released some exciting details about what we can expect from the virtual Chelsea Flower Show 2021. The online event was announced last month, and will kick off on Monday 17th May.

The virtual show is here to fill the gap in the gardening calendar until the delayed show goes ahead in September. Due to Covid-19, this will be the first time in the show’s 108-year history that it has taken place in autumn.

(Image credit: RHS / Luke MacGregor)

The postponed show, running from 21st - 26th September will however give growers a chance to show different seasonal varieties. In the meantime, the virtual show will feature a vast range of guests and plenty of garden design ideas released every day.

Director General of the RHS Sue Biggs says, ‘Following the postponement of this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show and the huge success of last year’s online event we want to help galvanise the nation to continue to grow plants and to keep the millions of new gardeners growing this spring.’

Sue adds that the show will be bringing ‘new garden design, plant inspiration and horticultural knowledge into the homes of millions of people around the world.’

When is the virtual Chelsea Flower Show 2021?

The virtual Chelsea Flower Show will be running from Monday 17th – Friday 21st May. There will be lots of videos with gardening demonstrations, garden tours and creative inspiration. All of the virtual content will be free to access on the RHS website.

If you have a small plot, our small garden ideas feature offers plenty of tips while we wait for the virtual show. Our guide on flower seeds to sow in May might also spark some ideas.

(Image credit: RHS / Georgi Mabee)

Who will be at the virtual Chelsea Flower Show?

We’ll see inside the gardens of famous faces Trevor Nelson and Jo Whiley, who will be sharing their passion for plants. Celebrity florist Simon Lycett and presenter Nicki Chapman will also be making some fabulous floral displays.

Plus, Gardeners’ World presenter Arit Anderson will discuss sustainable gardens design with designer Marian Boswall. If one of your gardening goals is to create an eco-friendly plot, head to our sustainable gardens feature.

Award-winning growers who specialise in spring plants will also be sharing their advice. We can’t wait to hear their tips to help make our gardens bloom this summer.

Jo Whiley at the Chelsea Flower Show (Image credit: RHS / Luke MacGregor)

How to watch the virtual Chelsea Flower show

Head to the RHS website to view the virtual garden tours and demonstrations. The content will be available for gardening lovers to peruse at their leisure.