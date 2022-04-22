IKEA's new lantern elevates outdoor living spaces in more ways than one

IKEA knows how to start a conversation in the interior design world, but their latest product is making headlines in the garden industry too. While the Scandi-cool chain is no stranger to outdoor living, their latest Bluetooth speaker lantern (named VAPPEBY) is set to raise the bar for garden parties this summer. But what places VAPPEBY amongst the best Bluetooth speakers of the moment?

VAPPEBY's contemporary design is something to note, but its technological abilities truly set this speaker aside.

The lantern is the first of its kind with Spotify Tap – a feature that allows you to 'wake up' Spotify on any connected device at the touch of the power button. Pressing the button once will resume your music from where it last left off.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The speaker's lantern-inspired shell knows how to fit effortlessly into any garden design. It is rechargeable, has a built-in LED bulb with two different light modes, and delivers 360 sound, so you never need to part with your playlist wherever you are in the garden.

And while the VAPPEBY is a foolproof summer essential, you can rest assured that it will survive rainier months too. The lantern has an IP65 classification, meaning it is dust and water-splash resistant for when the weather turns.

'We see VAPPEBY as an essential companion for the balcony, in the garden, or wherever it is needed,' says Stjepan Begic, product owner at IKEA of Sweden. We agree that it would make a brilliant addition to upgrade a balcony garden.

(Image credit: IKEA)

According to Stjepan, the merge between the speaker and lantern is a natural combination, as 'sound and light go hand in hand when creating magical everyday moments with friends and family.'

The speaker is also rechargeable through a USB-C connection with up to 12 hours of battery life, so you don't need a plug to keep the party going.

'VAPPEBY is the perfect companion for making outdoor gatherings more fun this summer, wherever you are,' adds Alistair Lowther of IKEA UK and Ireland. 'With the lamp's soft glow and long battery life, it means you can keep the good vibes going long after the sun goes down.'

We're adding this speaker to our blue bags ASAP to elevate our next garden party.