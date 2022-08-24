Philodendron care and growing guide: top tips for these leafy faves

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Create a jungle vibe in your home with a selection of lush philodendrons. Choose from plants that trail and climb, or make a dramatic statement with a large, handsome specimen sporting huge leaves on upright stems.

If you want a trailing type, check out the plain green, heart-leaf philodendron (Philodendron scandens), which will also scramble up a mossy pole if you prefer, or opt for a colorful, zesty lime-green variety, such as ‘Lime’ or ‘Malay Gold’ with its paddle-shaped leaves.

You may also find the larger-leaved philodendrons listed under their new name Thaumatophyllum, although many suppliers have chosen to stick to the old one to avoid confusion.

Just remember that philodendrons are toxic to humans, and to cats and dogs, so if you have a baby or pet that likes to nibble leaves, make sure you can safely display your philodendron out of reach, or check out our other suggestions for the best indoor plants instead.

Philodendron ‘Birkin’ is a compact variety with elegant pinstriped leaves (Image credit: Lana_M / Alamy Stock Photo)

3 essential philodendron care tips

Emily Lawlor, owner of Happy Houseplants (opens in new tab), sells a wide range of philodendrons and loves their versatility: 'Very easy to care for, these low maintenance indoor plants originating from the rainforest, are happy in bright light or shade and there are so many gorgeous varieties to choose from.'

Her favorites include the tree or horsehead philodendron (P. bipinnatifidum), which produces large emerald-green, wavy-edged leaves; the yellow and green pinstriped P. ‘Birkin’, a compact variety ideal for a coffee table or as an office plant, and P. scandens ‘Brazil’, whose leaves look like they’ve been splashed with yellow paint.

1. Allow your philodendron to get plenty of light

Whichever type you buy, your philodendron will thrive in bright filtered light, away from direct sun, which may scorch the leaves. They also tolerate some shade – the heart-leaf is a good low light indoor plant for deep shade – but if your plant starts stretching towards the window, move it a little closer to the light and turn the pot regularly to encourage a more balanced shape.

You may find that the colorful varieties are better in brighter conditions than those with large, dark green leaves. Emily Lawlor adds: 'Philodendrons are tropical plants, so they also need warmth and humidity – making them one of the best plants for bathrooms as well as a great choice if you're searching for kitchen plants.'

Cleaning the foliage of your houseplants with plain water and a soft cloth will help to keep them healthy and looking their best (Image credit: Wachiwit / Alamy Stock Photo)

2. Keep it fairly dry

Philodendrons like dryish soil, so an indoor plant mistake would be to overwater them. Avoid this by potting them up in a container with drainage holes in the base, and, as with succulents, ensuring that the compost never becomes soggy or waterlogged.

Emily advises: 'Water only when the top two inches (5cm) of compost feels dry – stick your finger in to check.' Reduce watering even further in winter.

Yellowing leaves can be a sign of under- or overwatering so check the compost and take action promptly to revive your plant (Image credit: Nuttapong Wongcheronkit / Alamy Stock Photo)

3. Feed and mist your philodendron regularly

As with other tropical houseplants such as orchids and calathea, philodendron plants also prefer humid conditions, so either mist the foliage every few days, or set large plants on a tray filled with pebbles and water, to maintain a moist atmosphere around them.

'Feed your plant once a month in spring and summer, with liquid plant food such as our organic plant food,' adds Emily. Plants do not require feeding in winter when they are dormant or growing very little.

Mist your humidity-loving philodendron every few days (Image credit: KIHWAN KIM / Getty)

Common problems with philodendron

These drought-tolerant plants will rebound with no ill-effects if left unwatered for a week or two. But too much moisture, and wet compost, as with kentia palms, can quickly result in root rot, which may kill the plants.

Overwatering and under-watering can both result in wilting and yellowing leaves, so check the compost if your plant is suffering from these symptoms. If too wet, check that the plant pot has drainage holes in the base and repot if not, then leave your philodendron to dry out for a couple of weeks until it revives.

Check your compost regularly to ensure it is not too damp (Image credit: EyeEm / Alamy Stock Photo)

Pests to look out for

While philodendrons are generally pest-free, they may occasionally suffer an attack by mealybugs, which is also a common ailment of the fiddle-leaf fig. Also look for scale insects and spider mites.

Mealybugs are sap-sucking beetle-like creatures that hide beneath a fluffy white coating; scales look like little hard bumps on the stems; and spider mites cause white mottled patches on the foliage.

Check leaves regularly for signs of pest damage such as distorted leaves and cut out affected parts, taking care not to defoliate the entire plant, or try wiping off the insects if possible.

You can also try carefully dabbing persistent mealybugs and scale insects with a cotton bud soaked in a little methylated spirit. Treating spider mite with insecticidal soap may work too. Check your maidenhair fern and gardenia plants at the same time and treat in the same way.

Philodendron Erubescens 'Pink Princess' can be placed in bright filtered light, away from direct sun, or a little shade (Image credit: Nora Carol Photography / Getty)

What makes philodendron good indoor plants?

Harriet Thompson of Harriet’s Plants (opens in new tab) says that philodendrons are generally very forgiving, bouncing back if neglected for a while, and their beautiful foliage makes them ideal for including in any indoor plant ideas for both beginners and expert plant parents who want to create a tropical look.

She says: 'This group of plants is incredibly varied in form and plant type, so it’s great to get a few that look totally different but have similar care requirements.'

You will need plenty of space to display the huge divided leaves of mature tree philodendron (Image credit: Gina Kelly / Alamy Stock Photo)

What is a philodendron plant good for?

You can train a philodendron with climbing stems up a mossy pole, or along horizontal wires fixed to a wall to create a curtain of heart- or paddle-shaped leaves.

Large-leaved plants are great for a pot on the floor as a bedroom plant. In fact they suit any room of the house, if you have space for them. Although you will need to mist the leaves regularly where humidity levels are low.

Harriet adds: ‘Both the trailers and upright plants can grow quite large after a few years, so repot them to keep them healthy. Plant them up in free-draining compost when they are in active growth from mid-spring to late summer in a container one size larger than the original one.' She also advises gentle pruning during this period to help to restrict their size in smaller rooms.

The flexible stems of the heart-leaf philodendron will trail down from a pot set on high shelf or climb up a mossy pole (Image credit: nakorn tannonngiw / Getty)

Do philodendrons flower?

Harriet confirms that philodendrons do flower but you will have to be patient to see one blooming in your indoor garden.

'They don’t usually flower until the plant is mature, which can take several years if you bought a young one,' she says. 'Temperature and humidity are also key to encouraging your philodendron to bloom. Emulate their native tropical environment, with warm temperatures of 72–86°F (22–30°C) and high humidity levels.'

The large-leaved species produce flowers with a white or green sheath, known as a ‘spathe’, around a white finger-like ’spadix’. Philodendron scandens is less likely to flower, but makes up for it with its elegant foliage.

The unusual flowers of tree philodendrons will only appear on mature plants grown in a warm, humid atmosphere (Image credit: Cultura Creative RF / Alamy Stock Photo)

Where to buy philodendron

