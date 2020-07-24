How to build a fire pit: keep warm on chilly nights

Be prepared to carry on partying outside by learning how to build a fire pit. You can linger longer in the garden even after the sun’s gone down, throwing on another log to stay cosy as you toast marshmallows with the kids or simply lay back and count the stars.

If you don’t have one of the many best fire pits there are available, it's quite easy to safely fashion a fire pit yourself from stones or bricks on a cleared patch of ground. It's ideal for an impromptu alfresco gathering at home, or if you're camping at a suitable spot where you can have a fire.

Read on for a step-by-step guide from firewood supplier Kindwood on how to build summer-ready fire pit from bricks or stones, or if you'd prefer to invest in a ready-made one, keep scrolling for today's best deals.

How to build a fire pit in nine easy steps

What you'll need:

Method

First make a clearing. Ideally, fires should be constructed on bare dirt as it’s the safest terrain.

Dig a dent into the ground where you want to build your fire pit. The centre should be the lowest point to allow for the best fire control and to act as a container for the ashes afterwards.

Collect medium-sized stones or bricks and position them in a circle around the dent. This will help set a boundary and contain the fire.

Gather your tinder and kindling wood and make sure it’s dry. If you haven’t bought any, dry leaves, dry bark, small dry branches and twigs make a great substitute.

At the centre of your fire pit, build a small pile of tinder then stack the kindling in the shape of a teepee over it. Keep adding more until it takes a solid structure, then add the firewood against the pieces to strengthen the teepee. Leave a space in the wind’s direction so air can flow, and you can access the kindling to light it.

Keep something to hand that you can use to extinguish the fire as a precaution, such as a bucket of water.

