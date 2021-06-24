Fire pit patio ideas: 12 ways to cozy up your backyard's paved space

Fire pit patio ideas are the perfect solution for setting a cozy and comfortable ambience outdoors. No longer will it matter if the sun goes down (or behind a cloud) – the gentle flicker of flames will keep moods boosted, bodies warm, and conversation flowing.

In recent years, our gardens and especially our patio ideas have become important extensions of the home for relaxing and hosting loved ones. And ideally, we all want to continue making the most of this outdoor living space all year round. More elaborate entertainment areas have become more and more popular, tied in with people's dreams of a multi-functional garden, says Garden Designer James Scott for the Society of Garden Designers – and honestly, we're not surprised.

'Outdoor seating areas have really caught people's imagination in recent years, with features like the fire pit extending the use of the garden later into the evening and into the colder months,' he adds. And, as you'll soon see, there are tons of stylish designs to pick from.

Fire pit patio ideas: 12 stunning looks for keeping things cozy

We've rounded up some of our top fire pit patio ideas to get you inspired for your own outdoor living space.

1. Opt for a classic fire bowl

The Plain Jane fire pit from FirepitsUK is a timeless choice (Image credit: FirepitsUK)

This fire pit is a truly timeless piece and would make a welcome addition to any paved space. There are plenty of subtle details which make it a step above many others – the chic metal rings for easy movement, the curved legs, and the decorative border, for instance. You can even add a customizable plaque should you wish – a perfect idea for a gift. It's made of steel, too, so will last.

And, if you love a bit of alfresco cooking, then keep an eye out for fire pit ideas that can double up as a nifty grill. This one, for instance, comes with a detachable BBQ swing – perfect for impromptu meals outdoors.

2. Combine a table and fire pit in one

This cozy set-up is from Kettler, featuring the Palma Grande fire pit table (Image credit: Kettler)

Want to give your outdoor seating ideas a boost? Whether you're hosting guests for evening cocktails or an afternoon cuppa, a table will never go amiss. But, if you combine it with one of the best fire pits – even better!

This rattan design is a stylish focal point and, when surrounded by matching chairs, makes for a sophisticated scene. Go for gas-fuelled styles and you'll have a cozy fire at the touch of a switch, plus there'll be no ash or smoke involved.

3. Make a statement with modern styles

For fire pit patio ideas that are a little different, consider opting for a more upright design. Take this sleek look, for instance, which works perfectly for modern garden ideas. It also makes a good contender for smaller plots, as the flame is safely contained and it doesn't take up much floor space.

Its clean lines are a great complement to fuss-free landscaping and luxe furniture. And, there are tons of finishes to choose from too – from on-trend Corten steel to marble-effect stone.

Why not bring patio cover ideas into the mix too? They're ideal for providing extra shelter from the sun or rain and making your outdoor living space more of a defined zone.

4. Try a contemporary campfire design

The Stix Fire Pit by EcoSmart Fire from Lime Lace makes a statement (Image credit: Lime Lace)

Some fire pit patio ideas, like this one, have us positively swooning. It evokes a real sense of nostalgia – bringing back happy memories of huddling around campfires as a kid. But, that traditional tumble of sticks has been given a very grown-up makeover with stainless steel and an Bioethanol burner.

If you're wondering what exactly a Bioethanol burner is, allow us to explain. It produces all the ambience that a bright orange flame offers, but there's no smoke, no soot, and no ash. There's no gas or logs involved, either. And if you're a fan of sustainable gardens, then you'll be pleased to know that Bioethanol is one of the most eco-friendly options: it's made by fermenting the starch and sugar of plant by-products, such as sugarcane, potato, and corn.

5. Enhance a theme

We love this Ellipse fire bowl from Höfats (Image credit: Höfats)

Do your garden design ideas follow a theme? Then fire pit patio ideas can play an important part.

Looking for Mediterranean charm? A terracotta chiminea makes a perfect addition. Vibing a pared-down look? Then a sleek, gas-fuelled design could be the solution. But, if you're going for something a little bolder that evokes a sense of play, then check out this design.

Simple and sculptural, it's bound to be a talking point at your next evening soirée. What's more, it can be tilted to protect the flames from the wind and direct heat towards guests. And, the ash can be emptied into the foot once the fire's over for a quick and easy clean-up.

6. Complement your plants

The Ball Stand design from FirepitsUK (Image credit: FirepitsUK)

How's this for a cohesive scene? We love how the rounded fire pit with its circular feet mirrors the clipped topiary that surrounds it: it's a lovely way to tie the patio gardening ideas into the space. Our best garden shears buying guide has our top picks if you want to recreate the look for your backyard.

This is another example which comes with a detachable grill grate – ideal for cooking up tasty treats for your family and friends.

7. Make it the centerpiece

A perfect spot to entertain, set up by Dobbies (Image credit: Dobbies)

'Feeling comfortable and warm outdoors is one of the main hurdles to get over when creating your dream space,' says the team at VonHaus. And they found that, in the UK, 47% of people would spend more time outdoors if they had a fire pit.

'There is no better way to spend an evening than sitting around the fire pit with your loved ones,' the team continue. Whether you're toasting marshmallows or enjoying a glass of wine – however you spend your time – a fire pit is a must-have garden accessory, they add.

So, use your fire pit patio ideas for the main hub of your plot – it's bound to get plenty of use. Surround it with comfy outdoor chairs and garden privacy ideas for elevate it further, and don't forget to keep on top of maintenance to keep the scene looking its best. Our guide on how to clean a patio has all the expert tips you'll need.

8. Match your color scheme

The Witton Noir 20mm Porcelain Paving Slabs from Walls & Floors complement this modern fire pit well (Image credit: Walls & Floors)

There are all kinds of patio paving ideas to choose from when it comes to elevating your space. But for a real sense of style, opt for a look that will sit harmoniously alongside your other patio features.

Take these porcelain pavers, for example, which are bound to impress with their charcoal hue and subtle tile finish. They offset the other monochrome pieces beautifully – from the inky-toned fence and the comfy seats to the curved planters. However, it's the fire pit which steals the show – offering a modern look, generous warmth, and a nifty space to store logs.

9. Turn up the ambience with a coffee table fire pit

Entertain in style with a coffee table fire pit – set-up from Kettler (Image credit: Kettler)

If you love to throw a garden party outdoors, no matter its size, then fire pit patio ideas are well worth considering. Incorporating one into a coffee table sets a laid-back yet luxurious tone.

'If you are hosting guests in your garden in the evening, make sure the fire pit is lit before guests arrive,' suggests Jonny Brierley, CEO of Moda Furnishings. 'This creates a wow factor as they step into the garden, and also helps them to relax more quickly. Firelight is said to create a more intimate setting, allowing guests to relax and talk, letting their guards down at the end of the day. The fire provides a visual, psychological comfort from which you and your guests will benefit.'

If you're looking for more tips for your next big (or small) do, our feature on garden party ideas will come in handy.

10. Warm up the mood with a tabletop design

Spin by Höfats makes a wonderful feature for the table (Image credit: Höfats)

Even if you only have small patio ideas to play with, you can still introduce the warmth and atmosphere of a real fire.

Try tabletop designs, like this one, for a striking feature that'll provide oodles of atmosphere. This particular design spins for an impressive whirling effect, and uses renewable Bioethanol fuel, too.

11. Go for clever storage ideas

It's easy to add fuel to this fire pit from Cuckooland (Image credit: Cuckooland)

For many, the crackle of a log-fuelled fire is nothing short of delightful, as is the subtle scent of its smoke on the air. But, logs are bulky old things. And, if you haven't got the proper place to store them, not only can they look messy, but they can also get damp. Damp logs create a ton of smoke when set alight – not ideal for a sophisticated evening with friends.

That's why it's a great idea to pick a fire pit design with a built-in storage solution, to keep your logs safe, dry, and readily accessible.

Our garden storage ideas feature has more smart looks.

12. Keep it simple

A minimal fire pit works well alongside patterned paving (Image credit: Dominic Blackmore/Future)

Sometimes, simple is best. After all, the warm flames of a fire are often impressive enough without the need for overly fussy details. This minimal fire bowl is an ideal choice against bold patterned paving, as it helps to balance the scene.

To enhance the ambience even further, don't forget some good outdoor lighting ideas – such as these festoons. 'Clever outdoor lighting will mean you get extra use of the space once the sun goes down,' says Lynsey Abbott, Outdoor Living Buyer of Dobbies Garden Centres. 'Use string lighting around your fencing or solar stake lights in and around your pots and bedding plants to enjoy an illuminated garden. A scattering of tea lights and lanterns on dining tables will cast a magical cozy glow.'

Is it safe to put a fire pit on a patio?

A stylish gas fire pit from VonHaus (Image credit: VonHaus)

If you're wondering whether fire pit patio ideas are safe, the answer is they are – as long as you take some important factors into consideration.

Firstly, if your patio is covered by pergola ideas, a gazebo, or some other form of shelter, then it's crucial to make sure it's high enough away from your fire pit to avoid any safety hazards or damage occurring over time. Gas fire pits are safest to use under cover as there's no risk of flying embers or smoke, but do check the clearance guidelines of your product first.

Fire pits also need plenty of ventilation around them, too, and should never be lit in an enclosed space. This allows any fumes to dissipate safely.

In terms of flooring, non-flammable options are the safest for having beneath a fire pit. Stone, brick and concrete patio ideas make good choices, providing they are flat and stable.

Toasting marshmallows and telling stories around a fire is a brilliant pastime if you're looking for garden activities for kids. However, as a final safety point, don't forget that children and pets should always be supervised around flames and hot embers.