How to grow garlic: easy tips for growing this crop in your veg patch

If you're wondering how to grow garlic yourself, then you've come to the right place. Garlic is a staple ingredient and livens up so many dishes, from classic roast lamb to our fave simple pasta dish, spaghetti aglio e olio. And the great news is, it's so simple to grow that you'll soon be wondering why you've been paying for it for so many years!

Garlic will grow best in a sunny spot, in well-fertilised, free-draining soil. Before planting, add a general purpose fertiliser to your soil for your best chance of success.

Often first-time garlic growers can feel a bit disappointed with the size of their home-grown cloves. Spring plantings don’t have as much time in the ground to bulk up, so if you can graduate to starting crops off in autumn, you’ll have a much better chance of creating decent bulbs. The extra growing time encourages a more extensive root system to form, which in turn gives more foliage to fuel large heads.

Here's how to plant garlic, when to harvest it and how to store all those bulbs you're going to grow! There's plenty more advice in our grow your own hub, including how to grow potatoes.

How to grow garlic in 5 easy steps

Learning how to grow garlic is easy and will reward you with a delicious crop that's a stalwart in the kitchen. Simply follow our step-by-step guide to success.

'Before planting, dig in some home-made compost and apply a potash or general-purpose fertilizer,' suggests Janey Goulding, assistant editor of Amateur Gardening. 'Gently break whole heads into individual cloves just before planting, taking care not to damage the basal plates,' she adds. You'll usually get about 10 cloves from a bulb. 'Use only the plumpest.' Plant the cloves, pointy side up, with the tips around 1in (2.5cm) below the surface. Most varieties need planting in early autumn (October time in the UK and similar climates). You can either plant them straight in the ground in raised beds, or plant in a pot and keep them in a greenhouse or inside on a window ledge, to avoid frost damage. Our guide on growing vegetables in pots has lots of useful tips. If you've kept them inside over winter, move outside in early spring (March in the UK and similar climates) and place cloves at least 15cm apart, with rows about 30cm apart. Water occasionally during dry weather. Do not water for a month before harvesting, as this will help the cloves to ripen. Most garlic will be ready in the summer. See below for a full guide to knowing when it's ready.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What are the different types of garlic?

There are two types of garlic: softnecks and hardnecks. Even though hardnecks are generally hardier, you can plant both softneck and hardneck varieties in autumn, depending on your preference. Autumn varieties have a greater winter chill period than spring ones.

Hardnecks produce edible flower stems called 'scapes'. Remember to remove the flower spike in spring – if left on to develop fully this can reduce yields by 20 per cent. If you're after maximum individual clove size, hardnecks are your best bet (softnecks produce more numerous, smaller cloves).

Generally, softnecks have a milder flavor. They don't produce a flower spike, but will store for longer after harvesting.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How long does it take to grow garlic?

'Being part of the same family as onions, shallots, leeks and chives, garlic requires the same growing conditions,' says the team at Amateur Gardening. 'For best results, it needs a long growing season and a good dose of winter cold at the start.

'Sowing seed garlic in autumn allows the plants to establish a good root system over the next few months, with bulbs ready to harvest next summer. This is usually around July in the UK and similar climates.

However, there are some varieties which you plant in spring. These are ready as quickly as later summer.

(Image credit: Beth Murton)

How do you harvest garlic?

You'll know your garlic is ready to harvest when the leaves begin to yellow and wither. Harvest the bulbs by lifting carefully with a garden fork, foliage intact.

Lay them out in a single layer in the sun to dry off, says the RHS. Under a cloche, in a greenhouse, or in a dry shed is perfect, as long as you keep them well-ventilated. The drying process will take between two to four weeks.

When the foliage is dry, cut off the stalk and store the bulbs in a cool, dry place at 5–10°C (41–50°F), where further drying will take place, continues the RHS. Alternatively, you can plait the stalks for braids of bulbs that look great when hung up in the kitchen.

How should you use garlic?

If you don't use garlic in your cooking already, you're missing a treat! It's a great way to add depth of flavor to everything from curries and stews to pasta dishes. In fact, we can't think of many savoury dishes that wouldn't benefit from the addition of some garlic.

Cloves of garlic will keep for a couple of months in a cool, dry place. If you have too much garlic to use in that timespan, then you can roast whole bulbs, squeeze out the cooked cloves and freeze in ice cube trays. Alternatively peel raw cloves and blitz in your food processor with a bit of water, then freeze. You can cook either from frozen.

Common problems with growing garlic

Garlic plants can easily be swamped by weeds once they're planted outside, so consider planting through black plastic sheeting to keep weeds at bay. Check out our weed control tips and tricks for more ways to stay on top of weeds.

Birds are the biggest threat to garlic plants. Pigeons are especially partial to a garlic clove, so the RHS recommends using horticultural fleece, which goes over your plants, to deter them. It also means you don't have to buy a scarecrow – although you can find out how to make a scarecrow in our guide.

If you notice the leaves of your garlic plants withering in dry weather, it may be a sign of onion white rot, which causes the bulbs and roots to develop white fluffy mould. Once established in your soil it's almost impossible to get rid of, so take care not to cross-contaminate other nearby beds or containers (it can spread via muddy shoes or tools, for instance).

'A common problem for garlic is rust, which can appear in late spring and early summer,' says Amateur Gardening. 'If plants are affected, you’ll notice the leaves dying back and eventually they will simply stop photosynthesizing, so this will affect the size of the bulbs. However, despite the rust above ground, they will still be perfectly edible.' The telltale sign is bright orange spots on the leaves. You can try to prevent it by making sure your plants aren't overcrowded.

Want to try growing other vegetables in your garden? Check out our small vegetable garden ideas for more inspiration on growing veg in compact spaces.

More top tips for growing garlic

It’s especially important to plant autumn garlic on free-draining soils to avoid winter waterlogging. Use raised beds on heavy plots.

Only break whole heads into individual cloves just before planting, taking care not to damage the basal plate or bruise the flesh.

The largest cloves have potential to produce the biggest yields, so plant these as a priority, using up smaller ones as spares.

Use a trowel to plant the cloves, rather than pressing them into the earth. Position each one around 5cm deep, perhaps more on lighter soils.

Add a standard top dressing of dried poultry pellets in mid February or early March, to further help boost bulb size.

'Whatever you do, don't be tempted to plant a clove from a supermarket bought bulb,' says Amateur Gardening. 'These are often treated to prevent sprouting, or sprayed with fungicide, so the results will disappoint. However, if you've grown your own garlic this year, you can replant some of the cloves.'

'Don't plant garlic in soil that has been used in the previous season for growing any member of the onion family, including leeks,' advises Ruth Hayes, gardening editor of Amateur Gardening. 'Crop rotation helps produce healthier crops and larger yields.'

(Image credit: Future)

Where to buy garlic bulbs

Not sure of the best place to buy garlic bulbs? Most garden centres will have them but you can also order them online. Our quicklinks will make the job easier.

Where to buy garlic bulbs in the UK:

Where to buy garlic bulbs in the US:

6 top garlic crops to plant in autumn

Try one planting one of these top crops in your garden this autumn

1. 'Germidour'

This well known softneck variety was given an RHS AGM way back in 2004. The storage life is impressive, with plants producing bulbs that are predominantly white with attractive purple streaks. It has a pleasant, mild flavour.

2. 'Elephant'

Elephant garlic produces huge bulbs and is actually a type of leek. Plant them in autumn to give yourself the best chance of growing absolute monster cloves – well over a kilo in weight isn't unheard of! Be sure to space them out wider than other varieties of garlic – you'll want around 25–30cm between cloves.

'The bulbs and cloves may be larger, but the flavour is milder,' says Amateur Gardening. 'Break off the flower stalk to prevent it going to seed.'

3. 'Cristo'

Cristo is a softneck variety with good flavor. It produces large, pure white bulbs with 12 or more cloves. Matures slightly earlier than other varieties and stores well.

4. 'Lautrec Wight'

A hardneck variety with a strong flavor. 'Best for growing in reliably warm and dry areas of the UK,' says Amateur Gardening.

5. 'Solent Wight'

Solent Wight is 'one of the most reliable softneck bulbs from the Isle of Wight,' as says the Amateur Gardening team. It is bred to grow well in the UK climate.

6. 'Messidrome'

'Messidrome' originates in France, and offers large, white bulbs with delicious flavor. Growing to a height of 60cm (24"), it's a softneck variety that's suitable for autumn planting.