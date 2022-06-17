What color canopy is the coolest? The best choice for garden shading
Once you know what color canopy is the coolest, chilling in the backyard is easy in a heatwave
If you were asked what color canopy is the coolest, your automatic thought might be white. After all, it's widely known that white is a great color at reflecting the sun's rays. Who hasn't been caught out wearing dark clothing on a hot day and wishing that they had chosen a white outfit instead!
Or perhaps you thought black? Well that wouldn't be illogical either. If sunglasses have taught us anything, the darker the shade, the better it is at keeping our eyes guarded from UV rays.
But when you're creating shade ideas for patios there's a difference between protecting the area underneath a canopy from harmful UV rays and keeping the space cool. Here's what you need to know.
Learn what color canopy is the coolest in hot weather
'A white fabric is regarded as the coolest color to choose when deciding on a canopy color for your shade sail ideas and parasols,' says Matt Pierce content marketer for Garden Furniture Sets (opens in new tab). 'White will reflect all wavelengths but is more susceptible to harmful UV rays. As an alternative, you can opt for a light colored canopy.'
So if you're looking purely for temperature protection, then white would be the obvious choice. However, sun protection is a very important consideration when it comes to safety, particularly if you have children.
What color canopy is the coolest?
According to Matt Pierce, this is a list of the coolest canopy colors, with the coolest at the top down to the warmest:
- White
- Yellow
- Orange
- Light Green
- Light Blue
- Red
- Purple
- Dark Green
- Dark Blue
- Indigo
- Brown
- Black
What color canopy is best for sun protection?
Black is the best canopy color for filtering out the sun's rays, but it is the worst choice for keeping cool under the best gazebo or garden parasols.
'It's often assumed that black canopies are great for summer as they will absorb all the sunlight,' says Matt. 'While black will absorb all wavelengths, it's best to use black canopies during the cooler months as the absorbed heat will filter downwards leaving those underneath slightly warmer.'
What is the best color choice for a backyard canopy?
There is a science to why the color of your deck shade ideas will affect how cool the temperature is below your canopy. 'The color that appears on the object is the color that the object (in this case, the canopy) is reflecting,' says Matt.
'For example, a blue canopy will reflect all blue wavelengths while absorbing the rest. However, a white canopy is special and will reflect all wavelengths instead of absorbing any of them, making those who sit under a white canopy much cooler as the heat is not being filtered downwards.
'The only wavelengths being absorbed will be the color of the canopy, so a light blue canopy will only absorb light blue wavelengths. A perfect middle-ground for those wanting to stay protected from the sun while keeping cool,' suggests Matt.
What are the worst colors for shade and why?
This all depends on what is most important to you when it comes to using garden shade. If you're wanting to stay cooler under the shade of your patio cover for example, dark colors are the worst choice. If you're wanting to stay protected as much as possible from the sun's UV rays, lighter colors can be riskier so opt for something dark like black or brown.
'Also bear in mind that lighter colors will be more susceptible to stains, bird droppings and dust as they will be more visible,' advises Matt. 'Darker colors will hide this dirt better but may be more exposed to the color fading process from sun exposure,' he says.
Does canopy color matter?
Aside from aesthetics, canopy color still does matter if you're selecting what color canopy is the coolest. 'Stay protected from the sun with darker colors,' says Matt. 'However, you might find yourself a little hotter underneath during the summer months as black will absorb all the sun's wavelengths instead of reflecting them.
'Lighter shades will reflect some wavelengths, thus absorbing less. This will keep you cooler underneath your awning or garden arbor during the summer but lighter colors will be more susceptible to visible dirt.'
Teresa has worked as an Editor on a number of gardening magazines for three years now. As well as holding editorship of Easy Gardens magazine and Woman's Weekly gardening she has worked as the gardening specialist on a number of home magazines including Homes & Gardens, Country Homes & Interiors, Ideal Home, Living etc and Style At Home, so she is lucky enough to see and write about gardening across all sizes, budgets and abilities.
These years in the industry have meant that she has developed close working relationships with top garden designers and landscape architects having access to their projects and and expertise. Attending industry events such as Chelsea Flower Show and other garden openings and launches. Last year she was on the judging panel for the Society of Garden Designers awards and she continues to be this year too.
She recently moved into her first home and the garden is a real project! Currently she is relishing planning her own design and planting schemes. What she is most passionate about when it comes to gardening are the positive effects it has on our mental health to grow and care for plants. Keeping our patches alive with greenery is great for the environment too and help provide food and shelter for wildlife.
-
-
Why are my dahlias not blooming? 6 potential problems and how to fix them
Plants Worried about your dahlias not blooming? Our advice will help you get those show-stopping flowers back
By Holly Crossley • Published
-
How to protect plants from heat: 7 clever ways to beat the hot weather
How To These methods for how to protect plants from heat will ensure hot weather won't take its toll on garden plants
By Sally Jenner • Published