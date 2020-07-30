Having the best gazebo around makes everything from birthday celebrations to impromptu barbecues all the more fun. Providing shelter and protection against the elements, gazebos can be a stylish addition to your outdoor space, so we’ve put together a selection of the top canopies out there for 2021.

After all, what with many of us choosing staycations over actual holidays abroad this year, it’s well worth jazzing up your outdoor space or making your next family trip even more complete with a gazebo. From large designs with side walls, to small and pop up gazebos that can still withstand the odd shower (or heavy downpour), we've given you lots of stylish and practical options to ensure that you will be well equipped – whether you want to use yours in the garden, take it camping or even to the beach.

Taking into account how it looks, build time, sturdiness, coverage and value for money, we’ve rounded up the best gazebos on the market right now to help you find one best suited to your needs and budget.

Keep scrolling to find your favourite to make the most of this spring and summer, then check out our best BBQ buying guide if you want to cook alfresco underneath your new garden addition.

Best gazebo 2021

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wayfair) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wayfair) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Wayfair)

1. Alexio 2.5m x 1.5m Steel BBQ Gazebo Best BBQ gazebo: stylish, functional and reasonably priced – this BBQ gazebo makes the perfect garden addition Specifications Weather resistant: Yes Frame material: Steel Roof material: Polyester Dimensions: H250 x W250 x D152cm Product weight: 25kg Self assembly required?: Yes Colour: Taupe Reasons to buy + Simple, stylish design + Good price point + No foundation needed + Granite-effect bar tables Reasons to avoid - No side walls or panels included TODAY'S BEST DEALS £159.99 View at Wayfair UK Check Amazon

Style and design

This well designed, taupe-coloured canopy will add a little atmosphere to all outdoor spaces. Even the powder-coated steel frame makes the ultimate finish to this BBQ gazebo and the added granite-effect bar shelves make it a great and functional addition to an outdoor kitchen.

Materials

Made from steel, this gazebo is built to last, while the soft-top roof is water resistant too, making this ideal to shelter against unforeseen downpours in true British summer style.

Easy self assembly

It does require self assembly with screws, and although while we'd recommend two people for ease, it can be done solo by self-proclaimed gazebo pros.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wayfair) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wayfair) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Wayfair)

2. Holl 4m x 3m Steel Patio Gazebo Best large gazebo: big on size and luxury Specifications Weather resistant: Yes Frame material: Steel Canvas material: Polyester Dimensions: H260 x W400 x D300cm Product weight: 31.4kg Self assembly required?: Yes Colour: Grey, beige or mocha Reasons to buy + Includes side curtains + Includes wind vents + Portable + Tool-free assembly + Weather, UV and rust-resistant Reasons to avoid - More expensive TODAY'S BEST DEALS £319.99 View at Wayfair UK Check Amazon

Style and design

This cool grey gazebo will bring a little hotel luxury to your back garden. It's bigger, so makes the perfect canopy to host cocktail hour or a family game night, while the curtains and wind vents mean that you can enjoy this space in all seasons without the risk of you, your guests, or the gazebo being blown into the neighbour's garden.

Materials

The frame is built from steel, and is rust resistant so it's fit for regular use outside and in all seasons (thank goodness). The roof is 100% polyester and the product is UV resistant too.

Easy assembly

While self assembly is required, it is tool-free which makes life easier. The roof cover is attached by Hook & Loop Fastener and the general installation will be screwed or bolted.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Argos) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Argos) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Argos)

3. Argos Home 2.4m x 2.4m Pop Up Garden Gazebo Best budget gazebo: simple design, great for a party and pocket-friendly Specifications Weather resistant: Yes Frame material: Steel Canvas material: Polyester Dimensions: H250 x W240 x D240cm Product weight: 11.5kg Self assembly required?: Pop up Colour: Green Reasons to buy + Pop up + Great price point + Minimal assembly + Comes with a carry bag Reasons to avoid - Won't do well in high winds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Style and design

Great for an understated garden, renters and happy campers alike, this pop-up gazebo is understated cool with simple lines and a linear design, while the green fabric covering will help this structure blend in seamlessly with your surroundings too.

Weather protection

It's built from steel and while it will make the ideal covering against light showers, it isn't recommended in strong winds as it's fairly lightweight. The fabric covering also makes it the perfect spot for a little shade when you need it.

Pop up assembly

This is a stellar selling point for us because gazebo assembly doesn't get any easier than a pop up, making this the perfect fuss-free addition to an impromptu garden party setting or trip to the beach.

(Image credit: Argos)

4. Argos Home 3m x 3m Pop Up Weather Resistant Garden Gazebo Best gazebo with sides: making it perfect for a family gathering Specifications Weather resistant: Yes Frame material: Steel Canvas material: Polyester Dimensions: H255 x W300 x D300cm Product weight: 19kg Self assembly required?: Pop up Colour: Blue Reasons to buy + Pop up + 3 side panels included + Carry bag included + Easily fixed to grass or decking Reasons to avoid - Can't be used in high winds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Style and design

This gazebo takes the prize as a family-friendly option. It boasts three full side panels which can be rolled up for a cool and airy space, or left down for added shelter on games night. The navy blue is pretty pleasing on the eye and we're loving the window frame outline as you'd expect in a classic-looking gazebo like this one.

Weather protection

The cover is made from weather-resistant polyester and the frame is made from steel. This gazebo will keep your party dry, but as it's still fairly lightweight, it shouldn't be used in high winds.

Pop-up assembly

Two people will help move assembly along a little more swiftly. It can be fixed on grass or decking – ideal for those wanting to take it camping – and includes guy ropes and pegs to make it sturdier. It also comes with a storage bag, so is a good option for anyone wanting to take this away on a road trip.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon UK)

5. Amazon's 3x3m Heavy Duty, All Seasons Gazebo in red Best heavy duty gazebo: take on all the seasons and all weather with this heavy-duty gazebo Specifications Weather resistant: Yes Frame material: Steel Canvas material: Fabric Dimensions: W300 x D300cm Product weight: 19.96kg Self assembly required?: Pop up Colour: Red Reasons to buy + Premium canopy + Pop up + No poles needed + Carry bags included Reasons to avoid - Other colours are high in demand! - No side walls TODAY'S BEST DEALS £139.99 View at Amazon

Style and design

This gazebo comes in an array of colours, but they are usually sellouts so we've gone with red for a couple of reasons: first, it's currently available, and second, it's giving us happy camper vibes.

Premium weather protection

This gazebo may be simple looking, but the fact that it's not just showerproof, but completely waterproof, makes this a cut above the rest. And, it's exactly this kind of heavy-duty cover that will keep everyone in high spirits, even on a drizzly day.

Brilliant build

It's another easy pop up gazebo, and with no poles to slot in, you could even get the kids to do it. Plus, this will stand strong on a variety of ground covers including grass, sand, decking or a patio – so whether you're heading for the beach, campsite or no further than your back garden, use the carry bags to take this gazebo anywhere and you will have a great time.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon UK) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon UK) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon UK)

6. AIRWAVE 2.5x2.5m Pop Up Gazebo Outdoor Canopy Best small gazebo: cute, compact and the perfect pick for a garden party Specifications Weather resistant: Yes Frame material: Steel Canvas material: Waterproof fabric Dimensions: W250 x D250cm Product weight: 16.2kg Self assembly required?: Pop up Reasons to buy + Side walls + Fully waterproof fabric + Great for small gardens Reasons to avoid - Too small for larger get togethers TODAY'S BEST DEALS £136.32 View at Amazon

Style and design

This gazebo is compact but cool and available in a few different colours too. We love the beige as it will blend in well with most garden styles, and the sides with extendable tapered pole flaps will offer added protection from the elements when needed.

Complete weather protection

Small but mighty, this gazebo's frame is robust and made from steel with support bars, while the canvas cover is made from waterproof fabric to ensure that no rain gets in the way of your garden antics.

Fuss-free pop up

This gazebo can be up in a matter of minutes with its clever pop up mechanism. Guy ropes, a carry bag, extra pegs and even a sand bag are all included.

How to choose the best gazebo

Size and style

Ultimately you'll want your gazebo to fit your household and a couple of guests comfortably. Think about the garden space you have and when you're going to use it, then select the size accordingly.

When it comes to looks, going for a neutral or green colour will blend well into most garden settings, while if you'll be taking your gazebo camping or to the beach, you could consider a brighter colour or a pattern to help your canopy stand out playfully from the crowd.

Coverage

Will you be using your gazebo solely during the day for shade, to house a BBQ or picnic area? Or, will you want to host there in the evening? This will determine whether you need to choose a gazebo with side walls or panels, or not. Walls will make for a more comfortable setting come sundown, and it should keep mosquitos and the likes at bay.

Weather-resistance

All of the gazebos we've included here are showerproof and built with sturdy metal frames that should be rust-resistant. However, should you wish to use yours in all seasons, you should steer more towards our heavy-duty options that are UV-resistant, completely waterproof, complete with sides and even wind vents to help keep them more stable in different weather conditions.

Assembly type

Most of our options are pop up which are naturally fuss-free. However, the self-assembly options are still worth a look in as it can often be so easy and tool free, therefore, easy to do solo.

Read more: