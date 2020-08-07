Having the best garden rake for every job is a must if you have more than just a teeniest of plots. From clearing up falling autumn leaves to preparing soil for planting and even removing the moss or thatch from your lawn, a good quality rake is something that any good gardener should have in their arsenal.

But what should you look for when buying a best garden rake? Do they all do the same thing or are there different types that tackle different tasks? Worry not, because we've done the research for you and have listed out our favourite seven models on the market.

Our picks will help with all of the usual jobs, each one boasting different clever features that may come in handy and we've specifically chosen models at a variety of prices so you can spend as much (or as little) as you like.

It's also worth reading out our handy buying guide at the bottom of this page to find out what style suits your needs best and what features you should look out for before purchasing.

So, if you're ready for the lowdown on the best garden rakes around, go ahead and stat scrolling. And if you're on the hunt for something that will help keep your lawn looking lovely, check out our best lawn mower buying guide for expert advice and out pick of the best buys.

The best garden rake 2021

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Spear & Jackson 3-in-1 Leaf Rake Best multi-tasking garden rake: clear your lawn and borders of leaves and gather it all with ease Specifications Best for: Effective leaf clearing Materials : Aluminium and plastic Number of tines/teeth: 30 Reasons to buy + Handy detachable leaf grabbers + Use as leaf or shrub rake + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Separate tools might be easier to use TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

This clever modular rake makes leaf clearing in a large garden quicker and easier thanks to its three-in-one design.

Multifunctional

The clever design of this study rake provides you with three tools in a single modular rake. First, gather up loose leaves with the main 76cm (30 inch) rake; next, switch to the a narrower shrub rake to help you free loose leaves and debris from around the plants in your borders; and finally, collect the racked piles using the handy 28cm (11 inch) detachable grabbers.

Light work

Thanks to its tubular aluminium handle, this garden rake is super lightweight. This means you can carry on leaf tidying for a lot longer than you would with a heavier wooden handled rake.

Great value

Choosing this model will easily save you the cost and hassle of buying a separate shrub rake and leaf grabbers. It'll also save you on storage space, too. The only downside is that you have to adjust the rake each time you want to use it for a different task, which can be a little fiddily.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. Draper 34875 Leaf Rake Best all-round garden rake: clear the leaf clutter with ease using this mid-priced design Specifications Best for: No-nonsense gardeners Materials: Wood; plastic Number of tines/teeth: 30 Reasons to buy + Large head + Strong and flexible head + Comfortable to use Reasons to avoid - Takes up shed space TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

With a large head, this mid-priced model will help you speed through your garden tidying. While it may lack detachable tools and an adjustable head, it'll help you power through racking jobs with ease.

Extra large

The 30 durable teeth on this model ensure that the tasks of clearing leaves from the lawn or adjacent garden paths end up to be much quicker than if you used a smaller rake.

Plastic fantastic

Both strong and flexible, the rake head on this model is made from plastic to ensure leaves are caught easily while leaving the lawn unharmed. This is securely attached to a wooden soft-touch handle.

Pretty lightweight

Weighing just under a kilo, this rake shouldn't have you straining while tackling any your lawn and leaf clearing tasks.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

3. Garden Trading Hawkesbury Hand Rake Best handheld rake: perfect for smaller tasks like weeding and clearing flower beds Specifications Best for: Small gardens Materials: Wood; stainless steel Number of tines/teeth: 8 Reasons to buy + Small garden solution + Easy to store Reasons to avoid - Suitable for small tasks only TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Small in size and a cinch to use, this handheld model will get into tight spaces that a larger design can't reach.

Compact design

If you already have a larger rake and need something for more focused tasks, look no further. Its neat size and naturally lightweight design will serve you well while pottering in the garden.

Storage friendly

As it's small it's obviously a lot easier to store in your shed or garage. The smart leather loop at the end of the handle is a handy addition to help you hang it on a hook or peg.

Easy to use

Like an extension of your hand, this Wolverine-like tool will assist you when clearing out beds and even prepare container soil for new planting.

(Image credit: Amazon)

One for tall or short gardeners (or homes with multiple family members), this model features a smart adjustable handle so everyone can use it comfortably.

Choose your width

Featuring 15 tines (or teeth), the width of this rake head is adjustable so you can leave it wide for clearing leaves on your lawn or reduce the width to help gather debris in delicate areas like beds and borders without fear of damaging your plants.

Adjustable handle

While gardeners of average height may not have any need for this, those who tend to find standard-sized handles too long or too short will love the fact that you can adjust the length of the handle from 79cm to 160cm using a nifty twist lock mechanism.

Easy peasy

When it comes to the best garden rake, the lighter it tends to be, the longer you'll be able to use it without too much start or sweat. At 920g, this rake isn't too heavy so that naturally adds to its ease of use.

(Image credit: Wickes)

5. Wickes Lawn Rake Best budget garden rake: maintain your lawn with this low cost choice Specifications Best for: Money savers Materials: Plastic; carbon steel Number of tines/teeth: 16 Reasons to buy + Less than a tenner + Hanging hole in handle + Epoxy-coated finish Reasons to avoid - No bells and whistles TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If it's a budget-friendly option you're looking for for your garden, you can't go wrong with this smart, affordable model.

Long life

Made from carbon steel and sealed with an epoxy-coated finish, the 16 round tines on this quality rake are sure to be both durable and long-lasting.

No back strain

Designed with a 162.5cm length handle is designed to avoid any stooping while you work (and the inevitable the back ache that can come with it).

Hanging on

Sometimes it's the simpler design elements that make tools all the better and the addition of a hole at the top of the handle of this model means you can hang it up in the shed. This in turn keep your shed floor clear of clutter the floor and stops it from getting tangled with your other garden kit.

(Image credit: B&Q)

6. B&Q GoodHome Durum Soil Rake Best traditional garden rake: prep beds and borders for planting with this classic model Specifications Best for: Fans of traditional tools Materials: Ash wood; stainless steel Number of tines/teeth: 14 Reasons to buy + FSC-certified ash wood shaft + Stainless-steel head + Hanging cord Reasons to avoid - Handle requires annual maintenance TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Whether you're a traditionalist or you just tend to sew new plants often, this smart soil rake will make a great addition to your gardening toolkit.

Good wood

Thanks to its wooden handle, this rake boasts a strong and durable design. It'll last you a lifetime provided you store it in a shed or garage when not in use and treat it annually with linseed oil to prevent cracks developing in the timber.

Sustainable choice

The handle is made from FSC ash wood, meaning it comes from timber grown in a sustainable forest.

Neat and tidy

With a hanging cord, this soil rake can be tidied neatly when you're finished using it. Remember to give it a quick clean before you do though in order to keep it in good condition.

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Fiskars Light Soil Rake Best garden rake for grow-your-owners: ideal for working on veg and flower beds Specifications Best for: Keen gardeners Material: Aluminium; steel Number of tines/teeth: 14 Reasons to buy + 36cm width + 14 tines + Long handle Reasons to avoid - Not the only rake you’ll need TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Another traditional soil rake, you can level and smooth veg and flower beds, as well as distribute bark mulch easily using this long-lasting design.

Durable design

The 14 sharp, pointed tines on the head make this rake perfectly suited for working on harder soils. The prongs have a gap of 2.5cm between each one to stop stones slipping through.

Strain-free

The lightweight aluminium handle keeps the weight of this model down, and the grip is super comfortable. In addition, the length of the handle (157cm) is designed to protect your back.

Hardwearing

With hardened steel tines, you'll easily be calling on this design to help you prepare beds and borders for years to come.

How to choose the best garden rake

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

How big your garden is and what it contains will determine which best garden rake (or rakes) you'll need to maintain it. Other considerations that might factor into your selection include the budget you have to spend, the storage space you have and your preferences in terms of what the rake is made from.

Rake types

The best garden rake will help you care for your lawn, clearing any loose thatch or moss to ensure it looks its best. It can clear up leaves as well, although you might prefer to get yourself a dedicated wider headed leaf rake for this job to make the job quicker and to avoid spearing the leaves as opposed to gathering them.

A soil rake aids in preparing soil in your beds before planting. If you tend to do most of your growing in containers or your have minimal planting, you probably can do without one of these - a handheld soil fork will be all your need in this case.

Finally, a shrub rake helps tidy up loose debris in between beds and borders. It features a narrower head to allow you to work between the plants without worrying that you might damage them as you clear.

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

Materials

The tines (or teeth) on garden rakes are made either from plastic or metal. Plastic is ideal for gathering debris without damaging to your lawn; while metal offers added durability. As for the handle, this is all really down to personal preference.

You may prefer like the look and hardwearing nature of wood, while tubular metal designs tend to make the tool super lightweight and therefore easier to use for a longer length of time.

Adjustability

Have a think about whether you want a design with a telescopic handle, meaning you can adjust the length to suit you and other family members. Adjustable head width is also a convenient extra as it expands the tool's uses into a smaller shrub rake. This is especially useful if you lack the storage space for two tools.