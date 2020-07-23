Best garden spades 2021: get more done with these top diggers
Check out our pick of the best garden spades guaranteed to help you create the outdoor space you always dreamed of
The best garden spades are reserved for those gardeners that like to get up close and personal with the earth and soil in their plot. They give the green-fingered the ability to turn the soil over, dig out stones, replant or reposition growth whenever necessary, and saves you a lot of back breaking work if you only had a trowel in your toolkit.
Contrary to popular belief, garden spades come in all shapes and sizes, each one with their own unique benefits. The should be able to handle tough jobs, and be super durable, too.
Comfort while using a garden spade is an essential, and this is all determined by both handle shape and the length. Spades with long handles are preferable if you’re tall, and they can also spare you from unnecessary back strain. The quality and durability of the blade is important as well.
But whether you’re new to gardening or looking to upgrade or expand your garden tool kit, where do you start? Well, if it's advice and guidance on where to find the best garden spades, we have it in, well... spades!
This guide has a list of our favourite garden spade buys on the net for every task and budget, with a handy buying advice section to help you pick the right tool for your needs.
The best garden spades 2021
1. John Lewis Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew Digging Spade
Best garden spade: the stainless-steel head keeps weight down and the handle is made from FSC certified wood
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Looking for a good all-rounder? This trad look spade will make light work of the majority of digging tasks and will be comfortable for all (unless you're either very tall or short).
FSC-certified timber
Prefer a classic looking spade? Made from ash, this one looks the part and also, crucially, the timber is weatherproofed and certified by the FSC.
Polished head
With a head made from steel, this a relatively light design so it shouldn’t tire you out too much when you’re doing a lot of digging.
Easy to clean
Soil won’t cling on to the rust-resistant head too much either as you work, leaving you less to tidy up at the end of each gardening task.
2. Fiskars Gardener’s Pointed Spade
Best garden spade for stony soils: make your life easier with a spade that's designed to tackle all types of soil
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Dealing with hard and stony soils? This spade has a pointed blade to tackle the tricky conditions.
Dig in
With a sharp hardened blade and treads at the top, this spade is designed to help you handle any challenging garden tasks.
Light work
Weighing just 1.75kg - thanks to its plastic handle - this model is super light so you can concentrate your effort on digging rather than lifting.
Clever design
The D shaped handle is designed to be comfortable for all hand sizes, while the long shaft will keep your back safe while you’re working.
3. Garden Trading Hawkesbury border spade
Best spade for raised beds: a shorter handle makes this spade much more manageable when digging in raised areas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A classic looking spade with a shorter handle, ideal for digging in raised areas.
Compact design
With a shorter handle, this spade is ideal for petite gardeners as its scaled-down proportions are ideal in size. It's also great if you need to tackle soil in raised beds as the smaller size won't strain your arms so much.
Neat and tidy
Measuring just 14cm in diameter, the steel head on this spade will fit into the smallest of borders and beds.
Traditional looks
Not keen on modern or colourful garden tool? The classic ash wood handle and stainless steel head will please all garden traditionalists.
4. Crocus Sneeboer Transplanting Spade
Best garden spade for protecting roots: shaped specially to avoid damage when you’re relocating trees and shrubs
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This design is the ideal buy for experienced gardeners who plan to move plants, trees and shrubs from one area in their garden to another location.
Clever head design
The head of this spade is specially shaped to allow you to dig carefully around the roots of trees and shrubs you’re moving without damaging them or the plants next to them.
Long handle
Reducing the need for bending and to help prevent back strain, this spade has a longer handle that measures 88cm.
Dig deep
Integrated treads on the top of the blade mean you can apply more pressure as you dig without the risk of hurting your feet.
5. Wickes Powagrip Carbon Steel Garden Digging Spade
Best budget garden spade: an affordable option for all-round digging tasks
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Updating your entire tool kit? This great value spade won't make too much of a dent in your garden tool budget, leaving you with more to spend on the rest of your list.
Hand saver
Thanks to the soft grip handle, this spade is bound to feel more comfortable for you compared with one that lacks this feature.
Rust resistant
While blade on this spade won’t have the shiny finish of a stainless steel design, the the epoxy coating will stop it rusting (and that's a lot more important).
Form and function
Let's face it – the plastic coated steel shaft won’t feel or look as luxe or classic as a timber version, but if both price and function are more important to you, this won‘t concern you in the slightest.
6. McGregor Carbon Steel Digging Spade
Best lightweight garden spade: spend longer at your garden work with a design that needs less hefting
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you tend to dig for long periods of time, save your energy by opting for a lightweight spade.
Lightweight
Thanks to its fibreglass shaft, this spade weight just a fraction over 2kg, which is far lighter than a spade with a steel or wooden handle.
Go long
This spade is designed to make digging easier in two ways – firstly, the longer shaft will give you better leverage and, secondly, it’s forward tilting with a soft-touch handle.
Long lasting
Carbon steel head of this spade is rust-resistant, and the design comes with a five year guarantee.
7. Spear & Jackson 4190NB Elements Digging Spade
Best all rounder: smart design for grow your own jobs and other garden tasks
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Lack the storage space for more than one spade? This handy design is a great all-rounder and will be able to handle most jobs with ease.
Smooth finish
A clear lacquer protects the wooden shaft of this spade so it will last longer. The material helps make this a pretty light spade to use, too.
Steel design
Made from heat-treated carbon steel, the head of this spade is epoxy coated to prevent rusting, as well as resist scratches and soil humidity.
Comfort features
To make digging work easier and less back straining, the handle is D shaped and forward tilting.
8. RHS Burgon and Ball Stainless Border Spade
Best border garden spade: if you're not keen on working with a bulky tool, this design has your name on it
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Smaller in size, a border spade is often a better proportioned choice for women, as well as being ideal for working between plants.
Hold on
Unless you have large hands, a Y grip handle, like the one on this spade, can often be a far more comfortable to use.
Built to last
With an extra long strapped socket that gives both strength and flex, this durable spade will tackle the toughest of jobs with ease.
Stress less
Handy treads on the blade avoid any foot strain anytime you push the spade into the earth.
How to choose the best garden spades
Choosing the best garden spade your your needs is important – especially if the conditions of your soil make it extra hard work, your plot is large, or your garden design ambitious.
Height
The majority of garden spades are designed either for men of average height or taller women. If you are above average in height, go for a long-handled spade, while if you're less tall, opt for a border spade as they tend to be shorter in length.
However, bear in mind that many spades come with long handles and other ergonomic features in order to spare your back from strain, and one of these designs can be good for gardeners at a variety of heights.
Weight
While a spade may not feel too heavy on it's own, remember that once you’ve piled up soil on the blade of your spade, it's going to weigh a lot more and you’re going to be lifting quite a weight between the earth and the tool.
If this is going to be a concern, check what materials the spade is made from first. Wooden handles are lighter than steel, while fibreglass is even less weighty. A border spade can be a lighter option, too, as it’s smaller than a standard spade.
Comfort
Treads on the blade will make the spade easier to put your foot on. Handles, meanwhile, can be either D or T shaped, with the latter possibly more comfortable for those bigger hands. Moulded and soft grip handles can also feel better for a long digging session.
Sarah is a freelance journalist and editor writing for websites, national newspapers, and magazines. She's spent most of her journalistic career specialising in homes and gardens – long enough to see interiors that blur the indoor/outdoor link become a must-have. She loves investigating the benefits, costs and practicalities of home improvement, both indoors and out, and it's no big surprise that she likes to put what she writes about into practice, so she's a serial house revamper.
