Best outdoor rugs 2021: stylish garden floor coverings

The best outdoor rugs for transforming your outside space; the most stylish garden rugs and floor coverings for your patio, decking or lawn

A colourful outdoor rug in a contemporary decked garden
(Image credit: Habitat Outdoor Rugs)
Amy Lockwood

By

The best outdoor rugs make for a quick, easy and super affordable style update, transforming a tired patio into a welcoming oasis, and layering up your decking with texture to create a stylish outdoor living area.

Just like indoors, a good rug can also help to zone an outdoor space, especially if you have a large patio or paved area. 

Consider using a large rug under your outdoor dining table and chairs to zone an eating area, or add a thicker option to a cluster of outdoor lounge chairs or a corner sofa just as you would inside, to add comfort underfoot. Thinner, waterproof options also make a great picnic or kids play area on the lawn - eliminating grass-stains from clothing!

These days the colour, pattern and print choices are almost endless, so it's easy to find a garden rug that will complement your style and inject some personality to your outside space.

Whether you want a bold and eye-catching print or a calming neutral to set the scene for relaxation, we've rounded up some of the best outdoor rugs out there to offer inspiration. 

Want more ideas on creating a stylish outdoor room? Explore our guide to the best garden furniture for the most comfortable lounging and alfresco dining ideas.

Best outdoor rugs 2021

A geometric patterned black and white outdoor rug with lime green edges

(Image credit: Fab Hab)

1. FAB HAB Reversible Outdoor/Indoor Rug

Best outdoor rug oeverall; recycled materials, a huge selection of colours and patterns and great choice of sizes

Specifications
Material: Recycled plastic
Colour and pattern options: Lots
Sizes: 90cm x 150cm, 120cm x 180cm, 150cm x 240cm, 180cm x 270cm, 240cm x 300cm
Reasons to buy
+Reversible design+Made from recycled materials+Waterproof+Great quality+Non-toxic (free from flame retardants and latex)+Huge range of colours+Great choice of size options+UV-resistant
Reasons to avoid
-Flatweave design is meant to be fairly thin

Not only do FAB HAB's outdoor rugs come in a huge selection of on-trend colours, patterns and prints, but there are also a brilliant range of sizes on offer, from small 90cm x 150cm rugs that are perfect for a bijou balcony to the biggest 240cm x 300cm options that allow you to create real impact in a larger space.

Even better, all of its outdoor rugs are made from recycled plastic, with the brand repurposing disposable plastic drinking straws to create its eye-catching handwoven designs. 

UV-resistant so they won't fade in the sun and waterproof so you don't need to bring them indoors during a shower - and can quickly hose down for a freshen up - they're definitely our top choice for a versatile outdoor floor covering. The smaller sizes are also lightweight enough to pack up and take to the beach, with some even coming with a carry bag included.

The one potential downside is that the flatweave design is meant to be, well, flat, so this isn't a thick rug that you'll be able to sink your toes into.

A colourful bright yellow outdoor rug with a ikat diamond pattern

(Image credit: Maisons Du Monde)

Maisons du Monde Dhatu Yellow Outdoor Rug with White Graphic Print

Best colourful outdoor rug; a large garden rug in vibrant sunshine yellow

Specifications
Material: Polypropylene
Colours: 1
Sizes available: 140cm x 200cm, 180cm x 270cm
Reasons to buy
+A great price for a larger rug

Even if the weather isn't playing ball, you can still brighten up a grey day with this vibrant sunshine yellow outdoor rug. 

We love the diamond-patterned ikat design and the affordable price tag  - a great buy considering this garden rug is a little larger than most. 

Add to dark decking or a less than sunny courtyard area to bring uplifting colour and positive vibes to your outdoor space.

Bay Isle Home Toth Flatweave Green Rug

Best tropical print outdoor rug; add some extra greenery to a patio or courtyard

Specifications
Material: Polypropylene
Colours: Green
Sizes available: 120cm x 170cm, 80cm x 150cm, 160cm x 230cm, 200cm x 290cm
Reasons to buy
+On-trend tropical print+Great choice of size options+UV-resistant

If you want to create a tropical haven in your garden, then this leaf pattern outdoor rug is perfect for adding a botanical feel.

The flatweave design is UV-resistant so won't fade in the sun, and there are a good range of size options to help you find the best fit for your outside space. 

Terracotta outdoor rug

(Image credit: La Redoute)

2. La Redoute Madotto Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Best trend-led rug: this terracotta-toned rug oozes sophisticated style

Specifications
Material: Polyethylene
Size: W160x230cm
Reasons to buy
+Water and UV resistant+On-trend colourways+Additional colour options
Reasons to avoid
-A more expensive option

We can hardly believe this gorgeous rug can go outside. Looking every bit designed for the great indoors, this would brighten up any patio or terrace area while providing a seriously cool vibe. This durable rug mixes stripes and a chequerboard pattern, it's reversible for double the fun, plus it’s UV and water resistant. How’s that for cool?

Buy the La Redoute Madotto Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Latest

Sponsored by

Useful links

Subscribe

Related

Top Guides

Gardeningetc is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.