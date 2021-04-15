Best rattan garden furniture 2022: must-have outdoor seating

Looking for the best rattan garden furniture? You're not alone! This year outdoor furniture is flying out of stores faster than ever before, so finding any garden furniture - let alone something stylish and comfortable - is no mean feat.

That's where we're here to help, with a round-up of the best rattan garden furniture that's in-stock, due into stock soon, or has the shortest lead time.

So if you're looking for the best rattan corner sofa, a stylish rattan outdoor dining table and chairs set, or the best rattan sun lounger for soaking up the rays, you'll find options that will make your outdoor space the envy of the neighbourhood right here.

Discover more material options in our guide to the best garden furniture 2021 has to offer, otherwise, read on to find the best rattan garden furniture for you.

Best rattan garden furniture

The best rattan garden furniture will add timeless summer style as well as comfort and functionality to your outside space. Discover secret storage, hidden table-top fire pits and handy space-saving designs.

Best rattan table and chairs

Furniture Village Camber 6 Seater Round Dining Set A rattan dining set that can be left outdoors all year round Specifications Included: Dining table, 6 x dining chairs Seats: 6 Main dimensions: Table: H75 x Dia.130cm, Chairs: H96 x W55 x D49cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £1499 at Furniture Village

You'll have enough room for al fresco dining for all the family - plus some guests - with this elegant rattan garden table and chair set that has comfortable seating for six.

The round dining table has a tempered glass top with a handy parasol hole for hot summer's days, whilst the shower-proof cushions have removable cushion covers that can be washed - always a bonus for family dining.

Even better, weather-resistant PE rattan with rust-resistant aluminium means this set is tough enough to withstand the elements all year round, so doesn't need to be stored indoors over winter.

Swara garden 4 seater round dining set A contemporary rattan dining set for modern outdoor spaces Specifications Included: 4 chairs & round dining table Seats: 4 Main dimensions: Table: H74 x Dia.100cm, Chair: H86 x W49 x D59cm Reasons to buy + Good value seating set for 4 people + Visually 'light' so doesn't block views + Matching furniture available Reasons to avoid - Table space a little tight for eating, but a larger table is available TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £499 at MADE

A contemporary take on classic rattan garden furniture, this modern outdoor table and chairs set has seating for four - although for a little more room there is also an oval table available.

A good price point and compact design make this a great outdoor dining option for a smaller space, although the extensive range of matching Swara outdoor furniture means there's plenty of scope to extend your seating if you have the room.

Braunton Dining Table A classic rattan garden table with matching chairs Specifications Included: Table Seats: 4 Main Dimensions: H74 x Dia.180cm Reasons to buy + Spacious rattan dining table + Coordinating chairs available TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £1195 at OKA

We love the timeless elegance of this spacious rattan garden table, which offers room for plenty of guests around its spacious tempered glass top.

The biggest of all the tables featured with its 180cm diameter, this classic design works brilliantly paired with the coordinating Braunton rattan dining chairs.

Crafted from PE 'all-weather' rattan this is one of the most realistic looking rattan sets we've come across, with the attractive 'Bark' colourway cleverly emulating the real thing.

Best rattan corner sofas

Kingscote Cloud Rattan Modular Sofa with Square Ceramic Firepit Table A spacious rattan corner sofa with hidden table-top fire pit Specifications Included: Corner sofa, table with fire pit, 2 x benches Seats: 8 Main Dimensions: Sofa: H72 x D82 x L226 x L226cm, Table: H68 x D122 x L122cm, Bench: H48 x D44 x L110cm Reasons to buy + Deep padded cushions + Eco-conscious cushions made from recycled plastic bottles + Hidden fire pit + Optional gridle plates TODAY'S BEST DEALS £2999 at Bramblecrest

What's better than a spacious rattan corner sofa with generous bench seats for extra guests, eco-conscious cushions made from recycled plastic bottles, and a roomy ceramic-topped dinner table?

Maybe a spacious rattan corner sofa with generous bench seats, eco-conscious cushions, and a ceramic-topped dinner table with a hidden fire pit.

Keep your guests warm and the drinks flowing into the night with this secret centrepiece that has adjustable temperature control and integral gas bottle storage.

Want even more wow-factor? Add the optional griddle plates to cook for your guests centre stage...

Alexandria 4 Seater Garden Corner Sofa A compact and affordable rattan chaise sofa Specifications Includes: Seats: 4 Main dimensions: Sofa: H 62.5 x L211 x W140cm Table: H31 x D45 x W45cm Reasons to buy + Affordable option + Compact design useful in small spaces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £300 at Homebase

The perfect place to pop your feet up on a warm summer's day, this rattan-effect chaise sofa offers good value for money.

The chaise section can be configured on either the left or right-hand side to adapt to your outdoor space and the compact design is great for smaller outdoor spaces.

A handy toughened glass-topped coffee table gives enough room to perch a drink or two.

Luccombe Armless Chair Modular rattan sofa sections for versatile seating Specifications Included: Chair Seats: 1 Main Dimensions: H67 x W77 x D87cm Reasons to buy + Use separately or add other sofa sections to create versatile modular seating + Simple contemporary design works in any outdoor space TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £595 at OKA

For the ultimate in versatile outdoor seating, this modular lounge chair can be combined with additional sections from the Luccombe range to create a sitting area as big - or small - as you need.

Simple clean lines, a low back and deep cushions makes this contemporary outdoor collection ideal for relaxed lounging, whether in a country garden, city roof terrace or poolside patio.

Best rattan sun loungers

Folding Rattan Sun Lounger in Grey A rattan sun lounger offering clever space-saving storage Specifications Included: Sun lounger Seats: 1 Main Dimensions: H40 x W60 x D200 cm Reasons to buy + Adjustable backrest + Ergonomic shape + Splits into two pieces for compact storage TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £200 At Homebase

We love the curved shape of this rattan sun lounger which elevates your legs slightly for optimum relaxation. (Although it does mean you won't be lying on your front at any point).

The sectional dark grey cushioning adds extra comfort, whilst the useful two-part base means you can flip one side upside down and store it on top of the other when the lounger isn't in use - great for space-saving storage.

Want more reclining options? Discover our guide to the year's best sun loungers.

Pentire Adjustable Sunbed A luxury rattan sun lounger with hidden wheels Specifications Included: Sun lounger Seats: 1 Main dimensions: H94 x W66 x L216cm Reasons to buy + Adjustable backrest + Collapses completely flat for laying on front + Hidden wheels for easy manoeuvrability TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon £895 at OKA

Create resort-worthy relaxation in your own backyard with this elegant rattan sun lounger.

The adjustable backrest allows you to find just the right degree of recline to relax - including fully reclined to allow you to lay on your front - whilst the hidden wheels allow for easy manoeuvring into or out of the sun.

Contemporary off-white shower-resistant cushions and the natural look 'all-weather' rattan create a dreamy way to drift off.

Which rattan garden furniture is best?

Rattan has been used for centuries to create strong woven furniture that looks good, is lightweight to move and lasts for years.

Natural rattan is a popular choice for conservatories as it needs to be kept away from moisture to prolong its life - although it's fine to take outside on a sunny day.

These days most outdoor rattan furniture is actually made from plastic polymers, commonly known as PE rattan or polyurethane rattan. PE rattan is much more weather resistant than natural rattan as the plastic repels water so it can withstand the elements without rotting.

Natural rattan is much more environmentally friendly than polyurethane, but the best option for you will likely depend on where you want to use it, and if you have indoor storage space for bad weather.

The best rattan garden furniture will generally use a metal frame to add strength to larger pieces - look for aluminium which is most often stronger and more rust-resistant than steel alternatives.

HOW DO I CLEAN RATTAN GARDEN FURNITURE?

You've found the best rattan garden furniture, now you want to ensure it stays looking as good as the day it arrived.

Luckily, rattan is known for its easy maintenance. Simply use a soft, soapy cloth to wipe off any dirt, spillages or surface dust, and use a soft bristle brush or old toothbrush to get into any nooks and crannies between the weave.

Be mindful not to soak the rattan though, and make sure it’s completely dry after cleaning.

Another top tip is to use furniture polish sparingly to enhance the rattan sheen.

Can you leave rattan garden furniture outside?

Although rattan may be hard-wearing, it’s usually recommended to store your rattan garden furniture inside during the winter to protect it from the elements.

If you don’t have a garage or storage shed, stack up the furniture and fully cover it with one of the best outdoor furniture covers on our list.