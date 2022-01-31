The sellout B&M hanging egg chair is back in stock with a stunning new design

Act fast! These fantastic hanging egg chairs are guaranteed to sell out quickly

B&M hanging egg chair
(Image credit: B&M)
Millie Hurst
By
published

Discount store B&M has brought back its popular B&M hanging egg chair. The store has brought back its three sell-out designs, and a chic new addition to the range.

Last year the B&M hanging egg chair became a sellout success with its Siena hanging chair. We predict B&M's new take on the egg chair for 2022 could be one of the best garden furniture investments you make this spring.

New B&M hanging egg chair

B&M hanging egg chair

The Island Paradise swinging chair from B&M, £250

(Image credit: B&M)

You can now get your hands on the B&M hanging egg chair in a brand new rattan design. The new Island Paradise swinging chair is priced at £250.

It features a black stand and a brown stained rattan design, with a cream cushion. The perfect addition to your outdoor seating ideas.

The original sell-out Siena hanging egg chair

B&M egg chair

Create the perfect comfy seating spot with theThe Siena Hanging Egg chair from B&M

(Image credit: B&M)

B&M has also brought back the Siena Hanging Egg Chair, for a neat £225. The retailer’s egg chair comes with a luxurious cushion and gives a smooth rocking action, making it the perfect spot to curl up in. 

The classic design is loved by Instagram influencers, such as Mrs Hinch, and bargain lovers alike, and is ideal for either the conservatory or garden.

B&M double hanging egg chair

B&M egg chair

The Siena Hanging Snuggle Egg chair from B&M is perfect for two

(Image credit: B&M)

The B&M double hanging egg chair the Siena Hanging Snuggle Egg Chair is also returning to stores for £325, for those who prefer to hang out with a friend, partner or pet than go solo.

If you're looking for a hanging chair on a smaller budget the  New York Hanging Chair, available for £150 is back in stock. The sleek and stylish New York swinging chair is a slimmer design with a basket size of 132cm x 78cm x 70cm, great for adding a contemporary finishing touch to your modern garden ideas. 

B&M egg chair new

The New York Hanging chair from B&M is ideal for smaller spaces

(Image credit: B&M)

The egg chairs are only available in larger stores, so it’s worth ringing up your local B&M to check before making the trip or checking on the B&M website.

Cue sunny evenings lounging in our egg chairs, a cool drink in hand - and finally hosting a barbecue. 

Want more inspiration for garden seating that's perfect for lounging around outdoors? Head over to our guide to the best garden swing seats for more top buys. 

Millie Hurst
Millie Hurst

Millie joined Gardeningetc in early 2021. She loves creating a vibrant display of containers in her small urban garden and is always picking up new plants at the local garden center. She's never without some fresh flowers at home and her favorite houseplant is her variegated pothos that's currently climbing its way over her bookshelves.

Latest

Sponsored by

Useful links

Subscribe

Related

Top Guides

Gardeningetc is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.