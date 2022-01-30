Thoughts of a sunny scheme may feel like a distant vision present, but recent plant sales suggest otherwise. Plant sellers have already reported a surge in Bird of Paradise sales – following a rise in its popularity last year.

2021 may have allowed the Bird of Paradise to blossom; however, in 2022, the plant is set to reshape garden trends – both inside and outside the home.

Despite its colorful appeal, the Bird of Paradise exhibits an abundance of other qualities that make the plant one of the best indoor plants of the summer. Here, the experts reveal why you may need to make the investment now.

Why the Bird of Paradise will be the biggest flower of summer 2022

(Image credit: Alamy)

Maddie Porritt, the Head Buyer at The Stem flower service, predicted that the Bird of Paradise will be their best-selling plant this year. But what is behind its appeal? The expert suggests it down to its ‘architectural’ features.

‘We’re seeing more and more people opt for what we call ‘architectural’ pieces - showstopping tropical plants that are conversation starters and really finish off a room,’ Maddie says.

The flower expert suggests placing your Bird of Paradise in the kitchen, where it can soak up the sun – to make the statement your home deserves.

(Image credit: Alamy)

However, Maddie is not alone in her admiration for the plant. The Greenhouse People expand on its ‘maximalist’ appeal – and how it pays homage to the biophilic design trend.

‘Maximalism has seen a steep rise in popularity, with many embracing the motto "more is more" over the past year,' they explain. If this trend speaks to you, why not combine that with biophilic design and include an array of colorful plants and flowers in your home?’

According to The Greenhouse People, Bird of Paradise is one of the quickest ways to bring the maximalist style into your home – making it one of the most fashionable indoor plant ideas of the summer season.

(Image credit: GettyImages)

They add that ‘cyclamen and gerbera daisies [also] all grow wonderfully indoors and bring vibrancy to your home.’

We’re investing in this stylish statement as we speak.