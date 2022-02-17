Chrysanthemums are on the rise – experts love this retro trend

Chrysanthemums are a controversial choice. These retro staples frequently fall in and out of fashion amongst flower lovers – and are even associated with grief in some European countries. However, they're not going anywhere this 2022. Instead, experts forecast this perennial will dominate garden trends long into the year.

‘Chrysanthemums are definitely trending at the moment,’ says Martyn Flint, Founder of Chrysanthemums Direct.

‘We've experienced a huge increase in demand as people are starting to realize they are not only extremely easy to grow [but also come in] lots of different shapes and sizes.’

(Image credit: GettyImages)

Whether you love or loathe these flowers, the chrysanthemum trend isn't likely to go away fast. But what do the experts think? Here Sarah Raven and Mark Lane address the most debatable movement of the moment.

Why are chrysanthemums trending?

(Image credit: GettyImages)

BBC Gardeners' World guru Mark Lane explains that the chrysanthemum stems from the growing sense of nostalgia amongst gardeners and homeowners.

'Whether it's a reaction to the lockdowns and being away from loved ones, or it's just time to look back at some old favorites – I'm delighted to report that vintage flowering plants such as chrysanthemums will be back with pops of vibrant color,' Mark says.

He explains that the longing for retro aesthetics will reshape garden design ideas into the summer. Alongside chrysanthemums, Stannah's expert adds that the mid-century look will also impact your garden decor – from circular stepping-stones to oversized paving ideas .

(Image credit: GettyImages)

The Sarah Raven team also agrees that chrysanths will continue this rise in popularity into 2022. The experts suggest the movement follows the dahlia trend that sparked chrysanthemum breeders to produce new 'ground-breaking varieties.'

'Just like dahlias, chrysanths are cut-and-come-again with colorful flowers late into autumn,' they say.

How to style chrysanthemums – according to Sarah Raven

(Image credit: GettyImages)

You may already know how to grow chrysanthemums , but what do you do with your new blooms?

'My current favorite is the smoky mother of pearl Avignon Pink, [it looks] marvelous in a vase cut on the longest stem,' says Sarah Raven. Alternatively, she recommends investing in a crazy-haired Spider Bronze, which is 'ideal for cutting short and spreading out as a constellation down the center of a dinner table.'

Do you love the idea of making chrysanthemums the focal point of your dinner party? If Sarah Raven suggests so, who can surely disagree?