Firepit tables are set to be the next big outdoor entertaining trend

Online searches for outdoor dining tables with firepits are up by a massive 1,132 per cent, say garden furniture experts, sparking a huge interest in new ways to entertain outdoors this spring.

Also known as ‘firepit tables’ this ingenious combination brings two essential outdoor living activities together; entertaining guests and keeping warm on those chilly spring and summer evenings.

'With restrictions gone, more and more people are wanting to entertain at home regardless of the season,' says Pavani Konduru, digital marketing manager for Moda Furnishings. 'As a result of this and due to limited space we have seen an increase in people searching for “dining tables with firepits” to allow them to entertain in a way that works for them and their space.'

If you don't have space for the best fire pit alongside an outdoor table this is the perfect solution.

(Image credit: Moda Furnishings)

Benefits of firepit tables

A firepit table saves space and allows more guests to gather around a focal point. It’s also quick and easy to operate. Gas-fuelled firepit tables provide an instant flame.

'The built-in firepit is an elegant space-saving addition to our furniture that enables or customers to enjoy outside entertainment comfortably late into the evening, adding warmth and a little bit of Mediterranean atmosphere,' says Charles Walton, CEO and founder of outdoor living retailer BillyOh.

(Image credit: Moda Furnishings)

A firepit table also provides a warming and visually-interesting centerpiece and you can even toast marshmallows on it. Check your particular model is suitable first before planning a s'mores party.

A firepit table is also safer than a conventional firepit as it’s placed at a height. This makes them an ideal fire pit idea for parents of small children and pet-owners.

(Image credit: Gardenesque)

How a firepit table works

Some firepit tables use charcoal, but most firepit tables are fuelled by easy-to-light combustible gas. This means they provide a cost-effective, time-saving and easy to maintain alternative to a wood-burning conventional firepit or outdoor stove.

The low temperature of a gas-fuelled firepit table means that it’s safe to incorporate into rattan or glass-topped furniture. So your firepit can match the rest of your best garden furniture too.

Alternatively, choose a stone or composite stand-alone lower-level table, perfect for drinks and a book. This will create a stunning talking point in any outdoor living space.