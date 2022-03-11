Garden thrones are trending – it's the royal statement your garden deserves
Throne-like armchairs are in for 2022 – and experts can't get enough of its striking aesthetic
Bigger is always better, especially in relation to 2022's most unconventional furniture trend. Enter outdoor armchairs – or even more specifically, throne-like armchairs – that will bring a striking sense of regency to your exteriors – and stand as a striking statement piece.
When it comes to finding the best garden furniture of the year, you could do far worse than following this royal-inspired movement. Furniture powerhouses on both sides of the Atlantic are experimenting with this emerging garden trend – but we confess, it's not for the faint of heart. Here's everything you need to know about the provocative movement of the moment.
Why are garden thrones trending?
According to Wayfair's Resident Style Advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill, garden furniture no longer primarily exists to serve a purpose. Today, these pieces are taking on daring new designs that allow you to continue your favorite design ideas in your exteriors. The maximalist throne-like armchair is an example of this shift.
'Just as a statement armchair indoors can transform an unused area into a comfy reading nook and instantly refresh a room, they can have the same impact in your garden. Especially given there's such a dynamic range of styles, shapes, and materials to choose from,' Nadia says.
Andy Baxter, the Managing Director at Maze, adds that the trend is a response to people's desire to make a statement in their garden without sacrificing comfort. 'While statement chairs can provide a functional and comfortable place to recline and relax in the garden, they also serve as a focal point in one's outdoor space,' he says.
How to embrace the garden throne chair trend
If you're wondering where to buy garden furniture, Maze is a natural place to start. However, for a Scandi-cool twist on the trend, IKEA has revealed a gray wing chair, entitled VINGSÖN. The Swedish powerhouse describes the piece (pictured below) as a 'beautiful peacock' that will immediately catch your eye. The VINGSÖN's generous shape also makes it perfect for relaxing on the terrace (or a therapeutic patio idea).
'This trend toward statement chairs also comes at a time when garden furniture is being viewed increasingly as something aspirational and the perfect place to host friends,' Andy adds.
You have full permission to bring some royal regency into your garden.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc's Homes titles.
