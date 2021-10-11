RHS is campaigning for people to go green for Halloween – by buying houseplants
Swap your Halloween plastic decorations for spooky houseplants, the RHS says
If you're not sure what to decorate your house with for Halloween, the RHS is urging that you try houseplants this year instead of the traditional pumpkin-shaped garlands and fuzzy black cats. The reason? The latter contribute to plastic pollution, while the former are easily purchases for life.
It's easier to make outdoor Halloween decor ideas eco-friendly – after all, a lot of it is about carved pumpkins. Indoors, though, many people have decorations that are not biodegradable when thrown out and use glitter, which is a form of microplastics.
So, the RHS is calling on the public to ditch these environmentally harmful decorations and invest into 'spooky plants' instead. How can plants be spooky, you may ask? We bet the RHS's selection will change your mind.
For example, they recommend a plant called Sarracenia purpurea 'Dracula' / fly killing pitcher plant. Even the name gives us shivers. Fly-killing plants, including the famous Venus flytrap, are fascinating plants that are carnivorous. They slowly devour their insect victims after luring them in. If this doesn't sound like a horror film, we don't know what does.
Also on offer are plants with names like Spider star orchid, Devil's Ivy, Mother-in-law's tongue, and even the Jellyfish air plant. These aren't as fancy as they sound, either, with most of the plants being easy to care for, and some even among the best indoor plants for those who aren't normally good at caring for them. Mother-in-law's tongue, for example, tolerates low light and doesn't need much watering. Air plants need hardly any watering at all, and will thrive provided they get enough indirect light.
All plants are available online (rhsplants.co.uk) and in most RHS Garden Centres and Shops. They'll make excellent gifts too, if you fancy the idea of Halloween gifting (why not). Crucially, these won't go off like Halloween sweets, and they won't end up in the recycling bin only days after being bought. And they don't really look so spooky that you'll no longer like having them as part of your indoor garden ideas past Halloween.
Every purchase from the RHS Garden Centres, Gift Shops and online supports the charitable work of the Royal Horticultural Society to enrich everyone’s life through plants, and make the UK a greener and more beautiful place.
Anna is a keen urban gardener, with David Austin roses and Japanese acers among her favourite plants. She moved into the world of interiors from academic research in the field of literature and urban space a couple of years ago. She's always been interested in how people make houses into homes, and how our concepts of what's stylish change over time.
-
-
The UK is experiencing record allotment waiting times as demand grows
Grow Your Own The pandemic has made us all grow-your-own enthusiasts, and there aren't enough allotments to go around
By Anna Cottrell •
-
Pumpkin carving ideas: 11 eye-catching designs to try this Halloween
Ideas These pumpkin carving ideas will provide all the inspo you need to create a unique decoration this fall
By Holly Crossley •