Is this the best shed of 2021? The Shed of the Year finalists revealed
The Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2021 finalist have been announced - we've rounded up a few of our favorites
Cuprinol Shed of the Year has announced their shortlist winners and it is bursting with shed ideas - including a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang-inspired shed to one transformed into a small business.
The Shed of the Year competition is currently in its 15th year, and this year has uncovered some lockdown project gems. Cuprinol reveals they had a record number of entrants this year, double the usual number.
'The past year has been an incredibly challenging time for all of us and, now more than ever, we’re aware of how important the humble shed can be,' says Head judge and founder of the competition Andrew Wilcox.
'Sheds are not just unloved, brown structures at the bottom of the garden that house tools and household junk, they are vital spaces where you can go to relax, work on a project or burn off some steam.'
'The high-calibre entries this year really prove why we set up the competition in the first place - to highlight the valuable role sheds can play in our lives, in our businesses and the positive impact they have on our wellbeing.'
Shed of the Year finalists shortlist
The 22 finalists sheds are full of quirky ideas and ingenious creations. If you've been considering giving your shed a revamp take inspiration from a few of our favorite finalist sheds.
The Pentagon shed by Paul Richardson is one of the finalists in the newly created Lockdown shed category. This turns the usual expectation of a shed on its head, as it has been turned into a chic garden room.
This lovely pub shed created by Alex Reynolds is one of three finalists in the pub category. We might finally be able to get a pint at the local pub, but we'd happily accept an invite to this mini garden pub.
Influencer Danielle Zarb-Cousin is one of the other finalists in the Pub shed category. She created a chic 70s-inspired Creme de Menthe bar in her parent’s garden after going through a break-up.
How sweet is this Winterwood shed created by Mark Campbell for the Lockdown category. Complete with a wooden tower and small wooden roof shingles, this is a prime example of how a shed can also be a work of art.
From the traditional to the quirky, Martin Anderson has created a Chapel shed. It even has a little bell tower on top.
Martin Gabbutt has created a serene green summerhouse, including wallpapered walls inside. For more summer house inspiration take a look at our summer house ideas.
One of the more innovative entries includes specialist bra-fitter Joanna van Blommestein, who took she shed ideas and working from home to a whole new level and built a lingerie boutique Bra Boss of Kent HQ in her summerhouse.
Public voting for the competition is currently open and will close on Monday, July 12. You can check out all of the 22 finalists and cast your vote here.
Which is your favorite?
