What if your garden were a spa? One can dream – and, in the meantime, visit the brand-new Wildwood Spa, which is the product of a collaboration between Wayfair and holiday rental specialists HomeToGo. It is open now, and it has, among other things, an outdoor sauna, an infinity pool, and on-trend furnishings by Wayfair. Oh, and it's in a gorgeous location in North Devon.

If you're after garden design ideas that take inspiration from a chic spa retreat, these are the key outdoor styling lessons we'll take from this beautiful place.

1. Sumptuous furnishings for an outdoor living room feel

(Image credit: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair)

The outdoor living room is here to stay. The more we use our outdoor spaces, the more they begin to look like our living rooms. At the Wildwood Spa, the outdoor fireplace area is as a cosy as a sumptuously decorated living room. That is some of the thickest armchair padding we’ve seen in a while, and it makes a big difference to the overall look.

2. Careful zoning for a cosy retreat atmosphere

(Image credit: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair)

Outdoor zoning is another big garden trend that the Wildwood spa executes to perfection. Rather than having one big sprawling garden, discreet areas each with its own personality and purpose allows for a fuller use of the space. The spa features several such garden divider ideas. What we really like is that the softly furnished, relaxing fireplace ‘zone’ is completely separate from the poolside zone.

3. Stylish poolside accessories

(Image credit: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair)

There's no reason why poolside accessories should be utilitarian, as this gorgeous footstool, repurposed as a breakfast table, proves. We also like the fact that the colours of the furniture don't match the colour of the deck, as too much light wood and cream can create a bland look. Go for wood, but don't over-match – one of those pool ideas we'll definitely take on board.

4. Don't be afraid to decorate smaller area

(Image credit: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair)

Bistro sets are one of the small garden ideas that never go out of fashion, and Wayfair always get theirs just right. What we really like here is the attention to decorative detail, even though it's a tiny nook with a very compact bistro set. Candles, lighting, and a throw or two can instantly transform even a tiny courtyard.

5. High-quality natural materials

(Image credit: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair)

One of the main reasons we'd love to go to the Wildwood Spa is its luxe outdoor facilities – the infinity pool, the cedar sauna, and the outdoor shower. Anyone who is thinking of installing something similar in their garden can take inspiration from the high level of craftsmanship and the natural finish of the wood. The materials really speak for themselves.

Speaking of going – you can book the Wildwood Spa now, or you can enter a competition on the HomeToGo website to win a two-night stay that includes a champagne reception and a six-course menu at local Michelin starred restaurant Thomas Carr 1873. All you need is your email address. We wouldn't say no, that's for sure.