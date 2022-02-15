7 outdoor string lights to bring ambiance into your backyard

Outdoor string lights are a backyard essential in order to make your garden glow. Perfect for setting up to create a canopy effect, or to frame the entertaining area of your outdoor space, these high-quality outdoor string lights can bring attention to your well-loved space. Importantly, they are also very resilient in their designs, with the power to withstand all weather conditions.

There are lots of choices that crossover with the best solar lights, meaning that all you need to do is set them up and let them soak up the sunshine. There's also a wide range of lengths and bulbs, so that you can pinpoint the exact look you want to create with these lights. Before you decide which lights are for you, make sure to measure how far you want them to extend, and to test out the surfaces you want to affix them to.

5 outdoor string lights to make your backyard shine

1. These outdoor string lights are durable and affordable for your backyard

Brightown Store Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet $16.95 at Amazon These string lights from Brightown are excellent for so many reasons, the first being that they are dimmable, so that you can control how bright the bulbs are. They also come with 25 bulbs and 2 spares, which is great in the case of breakages. Easy to install and durable with weatherproof technology, these lights are excellent for events within your garden.

2. These stylish string lights are simple yet well-detailed

Simple String Lights $69 at West Elm If you are invested in the fine details, these swish string lights will complete your backyard. Available with a gold or black matte finish, these lights are high-quality in their design, and bound to spruce up your space. This glowing garland of lights would look fantastic set over an outdoor dining table, and you can recycle these bulbs at West Elm stores too.

3. These outdoor string lights are solar powered for further convenience

Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor Lights $34.99 at Amazon These solar string lights have a lovely vintage vibe and won't add a dollar to your electricity bills. With thousands of five star reviews and with five to six hours of charge, these are the final element you need for your outdoor dinner party. Make sure to place these lights in a spot where they can get direct sunlight, and then enjoy the effects all evening.

4. These outdoor string lights have a remote control for easy dimming

Newhouse Lighting 48ft. $68.03 at Home Depot These outdoor string lights have the standout feature of a remote control, in order to dim them at your convenience. The lights themselves give off a lovely warm glow, and the installation process should only take a couple of minutes.

5. These USB outdoor string lights are perfect for adorning ornaments

Minetom Store USB Fairy String Lights $15.99 at Amazon These outdoor string lights have a smaller fairy-lights style design, and connect via USB, so that you can hook them up in the room nearest to your backyard. These weatherproof lights are great for more careful decoration, such as within a jar or on a table, and have wire that is very easy to shape.

6. These outdoor string lights have an added decorative element

Novtech LED Outdoor String Lights $36.99 at Amazon If you want to add a little flair to your outdoor lights, this set is sure to be an elegant addition to your space. With 40 bulbs and and energy saving design, you'll be gaining compliments all around when you have these adorning your next dinner party on the porch.

7. If you want a pop of fun, these colored outdoor string lights are excellent

SHINE HAI Outdoor String Lights $99.99 at Amazon These colored lights integrate so many great features, and give you the opportunity to do something a little different with your backyard lighting, with the injection of many different colors. Easy to install and complete with a remote control to switch up the colors, these lights will be loved by the whole family, especially if you have young children.

Browse more outdoor string lights...

Finding the perfect outdoor string lights is a task that depends on lots of different factors, including length, style and color of the bulbs. If you're still looking for the lights you consider to be your perfect match, these are the retailers we would recommend: