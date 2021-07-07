Best outdoor rugs 2021: stylish garden floor coverings

The best outdoor rugs make for a quick, easy and super affordable style update, transforming a tired patio into a welcoming oasis or layering up decking with texture to create a stylish outdoor living area.

Just like indoors, a good rug can also help to zone an outdoor space, especially if you have a large patio or paved area. Consider using a large rug under your outdoor dining table and chairs to define an eating area or add a thicker option to a cluster of outdoor lounge furniture to add comfort underfoot. Thinner, waterproof options also make a great picnic or kid's play area on the lawn, eliminating grass stains!

These days the colour and pattern choices available are almost endless and it's easy to find a garden rug that will complement your style and inject some personality to your outside space.

So whether you want a bold, eye-catching design or a calming neutral to set the scene for relaxation, we've rounded up some of the best outdoor rugs out there to offer inspiration.

For comparison's sake we've listed the best price for a 120cm x 170cm rug in each style (or the closest size available) which is a good size for a smaller patio. A 150cm x 240cm option is a good bet for a larger outdoor space, but make sure to measure up first to work out the best size for you before you buy.

Top tip: As with all rugs, generally the bigger the budget allows the better. Ideally go for a size that allows you to place your outdoor furniture onto the rug, rather than beside it. This gives a more generous feel and helps to zone an area, pulling your outdoor seating into one cohesive unit rather than it 'floating'.

1. FAB HAB Reversible Outdoor/Indoor Rug Best outdoor rug overall: recycled materials, a huge selection of colours and patterns and great choice of sizes Specifications Material: Recycled plastic Colour and pattern options in range: Fantastic Sizes: 90 x 150cm, 120 x 180cm, 150 x 240cm, 180 x 270cm, 240 x 300cm Reasons to buy + Reversible design + Made from recycled materials + Non-toxic (free from flame retardants and latex) + Huge range of colours + Great choice of size options + UV-resistant + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - A flatweave rug is thinner than a tufted style

Not only do FAB HAB's outdoor rugs come in a huge selection of on-trend colours and patterns, but there are also a brilliant range of sizes on offer; from small 90cm x 150cm rugs that are perfect for a bijou balcony to the biggest 240cm x 300cm options that allow you to create real impact in a larger space.

Even better, all of its outdoor rugs are made from recycled plastic, with the brand repurposing disposable plastic drinking straws to create its eye-catching handwoven designs.

UV-resistant so they won't fade in the sun and waterproof so you don't need to bring them indoors during a shower - and can quickly hose down for a freshen up - these rugs are definitely our top choice for a versatile outdoor floor covering. The smaller sizes are also lightweight enough to pack up and take to the beach, with some even coming with a carry bag included.

The one potential downside is that the flatweave design is meant to be, well, flat, so this isn't a thick rug that you'll be able to sink your toes into.

2. Scion Nuevo Geometric Outdoor Rug Best luxury outdoor rug: handtufting makes for a thick, luxurious and insulating garden rug Specifications Material: Polypropylene Colour and pattern options in range: Good Sizes: 140 x 200cm, 160 x 230cm, 200 x 280cm, 250 x 350cm Reasons to buy + Thick hand-tufted design + Colourful and contemporary + Great choice of large sizes available + UV-resistant + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - An investment

If you want to add a touch of luxe to your outdoor space and make it feel as cosy as any indoor living area, then a hand-tufted garden rug is a great way to do it.

Seen up close a hand-tufted design is much thicker than a flatwoven rug, and does a better job of providing comfort and warmth underfoot, although this type of weave will be much heavier to move around the garden and - usually - more expensive.

This geometric design from British brand Scion uses muted colours to add joyful pattern to any outdoor (or indoor) space and is crafted to be UV and water-resistant, so you won't need to worry about fading or summer showers.

3. Maisons du Monde Dhatu Yellow Outdoor Rug with White Graphic Print Best colourful outdoor rug: a large garden rug in vibrant sunshine yellow Specifications Material: Polypropylene Colour and pattern options in range: Limited Sizes available: 140cm x 200cm, 180cm x 270cm Reasons to buy + A great price for a larger rug Reasons to avoid - A flatweave rug is thinner than a tufted style

Even if the weather isn't playing ball, you can still brighten up a grey day with this vibrant sunshine yellow outdoor rug.

We love the diamond-patterned ikat design and the affordable price tag - a great buy considering this garden rug is a little larger than most.

Add to dark decking or a less than sunny courtyard area to bring uplifting colour and positive vibes to your outdoor space.

4. Vita Circle Indoor Outdoor Rug Best circular outdoor rug: a round garden rug that's ideal for small spaces Specifications Material: Polypropylene Colour and pattern options in range: Limited Sizes available: Dia. 133cm Reasons to buy + Round design ideal for smaller spaces Reasons to avoid - A flatweave rug is thinner than a tufted style

A circular outdoor rug can be a great option, particularly if you have limited outdoor space, and will create a focal point to draw you towards outdoor seating.

Place centrally under an outdoor bistro set to create an intimate dining space or use offset next to your favourite garden chair or a small outdoor sofa to create a zoned seating area.

This flatweave design features a dark grey geometric pattern that will add interest next to plainer garden furniture and brighten up dark decking or paving.

5. La Redoute THINK RUGS Indoor/Outdoor Striped Rug Best striped outdoor rug: a graphic monochrome garden rug Specifications Material: Polypropylene Colour and pattern options in range: Limited Sizes available: 120 x 170cm, 160 x 230cm, 200 x 290cm Reasons to buy + Lengthen an outdoor area with stripes Reasons to avoid - A flatweave rug is thinner than a tufted style

Available in three different sizes, this rectangular garden rug is perfect for small or narrow outside spaces, with the bold striped pattern leading your eye down the garden and having the effect of visually lengthening an outdoor area.

There are four different colour options to choose from; from graphic black and white to a more muted beige or grey stripe and nautical-themed blue and white.

Weather and stain resistant, the flatweave polypropylene will withstand some outdoor wear and tear, although this garden rug doesn't claim to be UV-resistant.

6. Bay Isle Home Toth Flatweave Green Rug Best tropical outdoor rug: add some extra greenery to a patio or courtyard Specifications Material: Polypropylene Colour and pattern options in range: Green Sizes available: 120cm x 170cm, 80cm x 150cm, 160cm x 230cm, 200cm x 290cm Reasons to buy + On-trend tropical print + Great choice of size options + UV-resistant Reasons to avoid - A flatweave rug is thinner than a tufted style

If you want to create a tropical haven in your garden then this leaf pattern outdoor rug is perfect for adding a botanical feel, and especially useful if your outside space is a little lacking in natural greenery.

It's also a great option for using indoors next to your patio doors or in a garden room, as the botanical colourway will make the garden feel like it's extending into your home.

The flatweave design is also UV-resistant so won't fade in the sun, and there is a good range of size options to help you find the best fit for your space.

7. The Rug Seller Patio Stripe Outdoor Rug Best neutral outdoor rug: a plain garden rug that's easy to accessorise Specifications Material: Polypropylene Colour and pattern options in range: Good Sizes available: 80 x 150cm, 120 x 170cm, 160 x 230cm, 200 x 290cm Reasons to buy + Great neutral easy to pair with any outdoor furniture + Subtle woven detail

This neutral outdoor rug makes a simple yet sophisticated addition to an outdoor living area, and the monochrome design makes it easy to pair with any existing garden furniture.

Up close the subtle woven detail adds interest and explains the slightly higher price point compared to other flatweave options.

Available in beige or grey blue stripe, there are also several other neutral patterns in this range offering easy options for hassle-free coordination and layering.

8. Habitat Matisse Outdoor Geometric Rug Best contemporary outdoor rug: create a statement with this modern geometric design Specifications Material: Polypropylene Colour and pattern options in range: Limited Sizes available: 140 x 200cm, 160 x 230cm, 200 x 280cm, 250 x 350cm Reasons to buy + Thick hand-tufted design + Colourful and contemporary + Great choice of large sizes available + UV-resistant + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - An investment

Inspired by the artwork of Henri Matisse, this bold geometric patterned rug is perfect for a contemporary outdoor space, adding uplifting colour to a modern courtyard or urban rooftop garden.

The hand-tufted design adds comfort underfoot and creates a luxurious feel, perfect for contrasting with harder-edged materials like metal garden furniture and paving or decking.

And as it's designed to be both water and UV-resistant, you won't need to worry about this outdoor work of art fading in the sun.

How to choose from the best garden rugs

Materials

Most outdoor rugs are made from polypropylene, which is a synthetic plastic that is water-resistant and stain-resistant. Because it doesn't absorb moisture this also makes it mould and mildew resistant.

The best outdoor rugs you can buy are options made from pre-used polypropylene - of which there is plenty about in the form of plastic straws and other single-use plastics. Investing in a recycled option prevents new materials from being extracted from the earth, and stops single-use plastic from ending up in landfill where it takes a very long time to break down and can leach harmful chemicals into the environment as it decomposes.

It's also good to check whether your outdoor rug can be recycled itself at the end of its lifespan.

Weave

Outdoor rugs tend to come in either a flatweave or a tufted design.

A flatweave outdoor rug will be thinner and won't add as much insulation under foot, but the bonus is that they're usually lightweight, easy to move, and because they lay very flat to the ground have less potential to be a trip hazard. The flatweave also makes it harder for outdoor debris to become trapped, so they're easy to freshen up with a quick shake or a hose down.

A tufted rug usually has a much deeper pile which makes it a more luxurious option for sinking your toes into and adding insulation to the floor, however, the deeper pile adds extra weight, so this is unlikely to be an option for picking up and taking onto the beach or the lawn. The deeper pile makes debris a bit harder to shake out, and the extra raised thickness could potentially be more of a trip hazard.

UV-resistance

Most outdoor rugs are water and mildew resistant due to being made from non-absorbent polypropylene, but UV resistance - which determines whether the rug's colours will fade in strong sun - is dependent on the types of dyes used in its manufacture, so it's worth checking the small print to see if your prefered option comes with this added longevity protection.