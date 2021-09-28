Best snow blowers: 5 best buys to shop ahead of the cold-weather season
From driveways to backyards, these are the best snow blowers to keep your paths snow-free this season
The best snow blowers – or snow throwers – provide fast and efficient snow removal when you need it.
As we know: snow can build up within a few minutes, let alone a few hours, so getting one (or two) of these to help clear the driveways and pathways which surround your home will save a whole lot of time and effort than getting out the shovel.
Still, choosing the best snow blower isn't as easy as we think. There are single-stage, two-stage, and – in some areas – three-stage snowblower types, plus the cordless, corded, and gas snowblower models to consider, too.
With so many options to research, it can be a whirlwind honing in on the best snow blower for you — which is where we come in.
We've conducted our very own snow blower reviews to showcase the top-rated and top-selling models in this guide, hoping to land you with the best snow blower to fit your home's needs. Check them out below, or see our best leaf blowers if you need something to clear fall leaves first.
5 best snow blowers
1. Toro Power Clear 721 Gas Snow Blower
The best snow blower: a sensible model that ticks all the right boxes for us
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This Toro snow blower gets our vote for the best snow blower you can buy because it does everything you need it to with minimal effort.
Powered by gas
As with all gas snow blowers, you're not tethered to a plug anywhere nearby, so you have the freedom to go where you need to clear the snow.
It's also self-propelled, so it uses the engine to power the wheels, making the machine super easy to move around. It will seamlessly clear a driveway that can park up to nine cars, no sweat.
Mounted chute lever
The mounted chute lever means that you can aim where you want to throw snow and put it just where you need it with a touch of the hand; the locking deflector allows you to designate where you want to throw snow from the chute.
Additional notes
For best results, use fresh, non-ethanol fuel with an octane rating of 87 or higher. The design is also sleek and compact, meaning you can easily store it for quick use. Some people noted that it can kick out a lot of heat, so check the plastic is not overheating with sustained use.
2. Cub Cadet 2X 26 in. 243 cc Gas Snow Blower
The best snow blower: another top choice for larger driveways
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This Cub Cadet snowblower is a fantastic option if you're someone with a larger budget. If you have a larger budget to spend on clearing the snow, then this model is one which we can highly recommend.
Easy clearing
Powered by gas, the Cub Cadet offers a 26-inch width with a 21-inch intake height. It has a full range of clearing width options – including one perfect for your needs. Plus, with trigger-control power steering, you can engage the power steering to give you unmatched control, effortless maneuverability, and single-hand operation.
Point and chute
Featuring an impressive chute, the single-hand 4-way control allows you to change the direction and pitch of the snow you throw with one hand. It'll easily throw snow up to 40 feet, freeing up the driveway and pathways of any snowbanks.
Additional notes
The new LED dual headlights to mean that you'll be in a position to work in the dark, should you need to. And, the cool blue, no rust, non-marking, reversible skid shoes will glide along surfaces for better maneuverability.
3. Greenworks 12-Inch 8 Amp Corded Snow Shovel
The best snow blower: it's ideal for clearing small amounts of snow, and beats the manual shovelling
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
When your budget is on the lower end and the snow is falling heavily, but you want a worthwhile investment, the Greenworks snow shovel will work spectacularly.
Small but mighty
This machine is small but mighty and weighs in at just 14lbs. Designed with a clearing width of 12-inch, which makes it easy to maneuver. The adjustable auxiliary handle adds comfort and control during use, too.
Additional notes
There's no chute with this model, so you'll need to have a few dry runs to try to direct the snow where you want it to end up. Furthermore, the snow shovel is corded, so you won't be able to travel too far away from the home because you'll need to use a plug.
4. EGO Power+ SNT2100 Cordless Snow Blower
The best snow blower: a top choice for ditching the cord whilst you blow the snow away
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A solid cordless snow blower will do a very good job of clearing and throwing the snow a decent distance.
Robust snow clearing
Comparable to the gas snow blowers, this model is built with a high-efficiency brushless motor and a 21-inch wide intake for clearing large driveways. And being cordless, you'll have the freedom to move snow away from any distance away from the house.
Snow chute
Capable of throwing snow to 35-feet and with a variable-speed auger to control how far the snow is thrown, the EGO Power+ SNT2100, will make light work of clearing the driveway, walkways, and sidewalks.
Additional Notes
It features LED headlights and a quick-fold handle for compact storage so if you need to go out into the dark to clear snow you can, and quickly.
5. Snow Joe SJ623E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower
The best snow blower: a superb choice from a top-selling brand
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This snow thrower from Snow Joe gets some top votes on Amazon, and we think it offers everything you need to clear a drift for a reasonable price, too.
Impressive performance
The Snow Joe SJ623E is stacked with a 15-amp motor that can move up to 720 pounds of snow per minute. With no gas, no oil, or no tune-ups required, it makes clearing snow effortless as it cuts and clears areas up to 18 inches (45.7 centimeters) wide and 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) deep in one pass.
Easy to move and start
At the push of a button, the SJ623E is ready to go, and the easy-glide wheels make it super easy to turn and maneuver.
Additional Notes
This model is corded, yep, but you'll need to buy the cord separately. Look out for one which can handle a 15-amp motor. Reviewers recommended finding one which is bright in color so you can see it in the dark.
How to choose the best snow blowers
When you come to choosing one of the best snow blowers, it can be mighty overwhelming, but you'll soon find that, essentially, you'll need to think about the size of the area you want to clean. From there, the type of snow blower you'll need to keep your backyard ideas snow free will be solely reliant on your budget (aside from your personal preferences).
The snow blower types are single-stage, two-stage, and – in some areas – three-stage. Single-stage and two-stage snow blowers can be purchased as an electric or gas-powered model, but all come in various widths.
For small jobs such as clearing walkways, garden paths or a patio, a single-stage snow blower will do the trick and for larger driveways, choose a two- or three-stage option. All would be effective on any minimum amount of snow, but the three-stage units will generally handle more snow of up to 16 inches and then some.
If you tend to get heavier, more wet snow, you'll want an impeller and serrated augers on two-three stage throwers. These will slice through compacted snow with ease and be less prone to clogging.
Gas or electric snowblowers?
Amongst the vast choice of snow blowers, you'll need to consider which fuel type you prefer.
Gas snow blowers, for example, have been around the block a bit longer but do often tend to chuck out a fair amount of fumes when in use and can be heavy to push around. That said, these guys do have a greater clearing width and intake than most comparable models.
Electric corded snow blowers will require a cable running to an electrical socket. And, which you'll often have to buy separately. Most corded models are available in single-stage only. So, they are only suitable for clearing sidewalks, patios, or steps.
Cordless snow throwers will give you the ultimate in snow blowing freedom. They are available in single-stage and two-stage models. These are comparable to the gas models because they have the mobility to move around more freely. There are self-propelled cordless snow blowers out there that would be worth keeping a lookout for – they can significantly reduce the amount of effort needed to complete your winter garden jobs as the machine will do the hard work to clear the way for you.
