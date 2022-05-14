Backyard movie night ideas: 10 fun ways to host the ultimate alfresco evening

If you want to host a magical get-together, then backyard movie night ideas are just the ticket. Everyone loves snuggling down to watch a favorite film and what better way to elevate the experience than by showcasing it beneath the stars, surrounded by twinkling lights?

As the weather warms up, it's a lovely garden party idea that all ages will adore. And there are a few ways to make the occasion extra special, from delicious snacks and comfy seating to dazzling decor that will set the perfect ambiance. We've brought together our top tips to ensure your get-together is one to remember.

Impress your guests with these backyard movie night ideas

Already invested in one of the best outdoor projectors? With just a few simple garden cinema ideas, you'll be ready to host an enchanting evening that your guests will never want to leave.

1. Surround your cinema screen with twinkling lights

This cozy setup is from Lights4fun (Image credit: Lights4fun)

'For an extra enchanted feel, make sure you have outdoor lighting such as fairy lights, lanterns, and candles to hand,' says garden furniture expert Ryan Schwarze, Head of Luxury Rattan – and we couldn't agree more.

Good backyard party lighting is crucial for setting the right tone, and for your outdoor movie night, you'll want to keep them low and glowy for a soft, relaxing ambiance.

We're always a fan of the best festoon lights for this sort of laid-back occasion – simply string them along nearby fences or swag them overhead. Hanging solar-powered lanterns from them will add another layer of interest and enhance a boho vibe.

2. Layer up blankets and cushions for lounging

Keep it casual with plenty of soft textiles – these are from Dekoria (Image credit: Dekoria)

Decoration specialist Jess Martin from Ginger Ray suggests layering up the best outdoor rugs to make your garden feel extra luxe for your get-together. Scatter plenty of cushions and blankets around the scene, too, so your guests can lounge comfortably.

Choose complementary patterns and colors for a sense of harmony, and dot LED, outdoor-suitable candles around the setup for an extra dose of coziness. We love the strings of balloons that frame the screen in this scheme, too – a surefire way to up the party-ready vibe.

3. Shelter your cinema setup

This smart shelter has been updated with Sadolin paints (Image credit: Sadolin)

If you live in a region prone to unexpected showers, it's well worth hosting your outdoor movie night under shelter. That way, your evening can continue uninterrupted whatever the weather.

There are lots of lovely patio cover ideas to choose from – including pergolas and gazebos – or you could even transform a shed into a cozy cinema for the night.

'It's also wise to note down any incoming street light and situate your screen away from this,' advises Ryan. That way, you can ensure you and your guests enjoy the optimum viewing experience.

4. Keep your backyard movie night budget-friendly

Hosting an outdoor movie night needn't be expensive (Image credit: mixetto/E+/Getty Images)

'A screen isn't a necessary purchase and one less thing to tick off your list,' says Jess. 'Instead, simply hang a white sheet in your chosen location to act as your screen.

'Not only does this serve the purpose perfectly but it can also create a rustic outdoor vibe once complemented with string lights and decorations.'

There are other ways to cut the costs for your garden party, too. For instance, for somewhere sturdy to put drinks and snacks, secondhand crates turned upside down are ideal – and generally very affordable to buy. Plus, they'll add to that laid-back ambiance. Jess also suggests making use of what you already have at home by bringing out any side tables, poufs, and trays.

Arranging tealights in washed-out glass food jars is another simple, budget-friendly garden decor idea that will help transform your yard into a magical setting.

5. Create a vintage vibe for your alfresco movie night

Arrange your seating in rows for a classic cinema feel (Image credit: Shaiith/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

Speaking of rustic garden ideas, we are loving this vintage-inspired setup surrounded by greenery.

As long as good weather is on the cards, you can simply bring indoor chairs outdoors – a mix of designs will only add to the eclectic feel. Then, line them up to create a classic theatre-style setup. Soft throws or cushions draped over each one will ensure your guests stay cozy if the temperature drops.

A fold-up table is perfect for propping your projector and perhaps some big bowls of popcorn that everyone can help themselves to before the film starts. And as for the screen itself, this idea is perfect for upping the sense of charm and wouldn't be too tricky to recreate with three large sticks, some sturdy twine, and a string of paper lanterns for a finishing flourish.

6. Serve up home-cooked pizza

Pizza is the ultimate movie-night snack (Image credit: Mark Tan/EyeEm/Getty Images)

The best pizza oven is a welcome addition to any alfresco get-together, and a backyard movie night is no exception. After all, serving up good food alongside a good film will only elevate the experience – and freshly cooked pizza always goes down a treat.

Serve up large slices with a mix of toppings, ensuring you're catering for any dietary requirements. And if you're growing your own herbs, such as basil or oregano, don't forget to add a scattering to really boost the flavors.

7. Set the tone with cute invitations

Get crafting before the big night (Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

Enchant guests before they even arrive by crafting cute invites. It's a fun activity for a weekend afternoon or evening, and will certainly make the occasion feel extra special.

Theme them according to the film you plan to show, or design them like old movie tickets for a sense of nostalgic charm. If you include RSVP details too, you'll be able to ensure you have enough seating and refreshments for everyone.

8. Elevate your pool party with a projector

A perfect setup for hot summer evenings (Image credit: svetikd/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

Love to throw a pool party? Then why not host an evening that's a little different from your usual get-togethers – create an outdoor viewing experience that can be enjoyed while relaxing on inflatables.

Such a refreshing setup is perfect for hotter regions, just ensure you keep your projector safely away from the water. Colorful bunting and string lights will add to the fun vibe.

9. Cozy up around a fire pit for an elegant evening

A stylish design from Luxury Rattan (Image credit: Luxury Rattan)

'For additional toastiness in your open-air space, it's wise to have a fire pit to hand,' says Ryan. And, a bonus is that they can double up as marshmallow-toasting stations – who doesn't love a s'more or two?

From rustic bowls to sleek gas-fueled models, there are plenty of fire pit ideas to choose from. But for a truly elegant scheme, a table-top design like this is the perfect option. Surround with a stylish corner sofa for a truly comfy setup that can be used not just for your backyard party, but all summer long.

10. Pass the popcorn

Get creative with different flavors (Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future)

You can't throw a film night without the classic movie snack – popcorn. It's easy to make it yourself, and that way you can get creative with flavorings, from chili and lime or garlic and herb to classic butter and salt or caramel.

Other top ideas for snacks include a candy buffet. 'Want your snacks to look and feel the part? Opt for popcorn holders and sweet tubs,' says Jess. Or, you could provide small paper bags for filling to the brim for that authentic pick-n-mix vibe.

Don't forget about the drinks too, whether that's ice-cold beers, fun and fruity cocktails, or cozy mugs of hot chocolate. Our drink station ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for chic setups that will elevate your entertaining even further.