Best outdoor projector 2022: liven up your backyard parties with the best outdoor movie projectors

We might not all enjoy the good weather required to have outdoor gatherings all year round, but something we've learned recently is that getting together with friends in the backyard can be as great as any house party or gathering at the bar.

And why not make your upcoming summer parties even better with one of the best outdoor projectors?

All you'll need to achieve the ultimate outdoor or rooftop movie marathon is a blank wall (or projector screen), and you're set. Still, there are a few things to consider before you buy.

The most important thing to pay attention to with outdoor projectors is the lumen number, which we have outlined for each of the entries below. Generally speaking, the higher the lumens, the more versatile the projector, as a low number will only be visible when it's dark.

We've chosen five of the best outdoor projectors available right now, so scroll down to see what we thought. And to boost your viewing even further, take a look at our guide to the best outdoor speakers.

The best outdoor projectors

1. Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector Best smart outdoor projector Specifications Type: DLP Resolution: Full HD Brightness: 550 lumens Contrast ratio: 300:1 Screen size: 30-100in Distance: 2.6-8.7ft Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby, SmartThings Speakers: 5W Dimensions: H6.8 x W4 x D3.7in Weight: 1.8lbs Reasons to buy + Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby built-in + Lightweight + Good sound quality Reasons to avoid - Not battery powered (though you can use an external battery) - Lowest contrast ratio

If you're looking for an outdoor projector that basically packs the experience of a smart TV into a smaller, more portable package, then the Samsung The Freestyle isn't a bad choice. The projector has Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby built-in for use as part of a smart home, and auto leveling, auto focus and auto keystone correction means less messing around before you can enjoy your movie.

You will need to purchase an additional external battery to make the Freestyle truly portable but, as long as you have an extension lead, it's lightweight enough to carry outside for the evening's entertainment. The contrast ratio is also a little weak, but while testing we found that it was more than good enough to enjoy in darker conditions. The sound quality was impressive, and streaming options are in-built for easy access without an additional streaming stick.

Gardeningetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars - read our full review of the Samsung The Freestyle Projector

2. BenQ GS50 Wireless Projector Best portable projector for outdoor movies Specifications Type: DLP Resolution: Full HD Brightness: 500 lumens Contrast ratio: 100,000:1 Screen size: 80-100in Distance: 6.9-8.9ft Battery life: 2.5hrs Speakers: 2 x 5W Dimensions: W7.3 x H6 x D5.7in Weight: 5lb Reasons to buy + IPX2 Splash & Drop Proof + 2.5 hours battery life + Good contrast ratio Reasons to avoid - A little awkward to carry around - Quite slow to charge

The top truly portable outdoor projector on this list, the BenQ GS50 Wireless Projector is perfect for those backyard viewing parties with 2.5 hours of battery life and an IPX2 splash & drop proof rating. The 1080p Full HD picture, autofocus, and picture modes all make the image top-notch, as long as your viewing space (indoors or out) is as dark as possible.

The leather handle on the projector's side is designed to make it simple to carry around, but in reality, it's a little awkward. It also takes quite a while to fully charge, so you must make sure you've planned ahead if you want to use it. Still, the higher contrast ratio helps to compensate for the lack of brightness, and it's easy to connect your own streaming device or HDMI lead.

3. Epson EF-12 Mini Laser Projector Best Epson outdoor projector Specifications Type: LCD Resolution: Full HD Brightness: 1,000 lumens Contrast ratio: 200,000:1 Distance: 2.1-11.1ft Screen size: 30-150in Works with: Google Assistant Dimensions: H5 x W6.9 x D6.9in Weight: 4.7lbs Reasons to buy + Google Assistant built-in + Good brightness + Good contrast ratio Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not good for small spaces - Not battery powered

Designed to be portable and suitable for smaller spaces, the Epson EF-12 Mini Projector is ideal for use during your next backyard party. Projecting up to 150" in full 1080p HD, it also sports various smart features for more streaming options.

The EF-12 runs on Android TV, giving you full access to the vast library of content on Google Play. But you're not restricted, either, with Chromecast and Miracast functionality built-in so that you can stream pretty much anything from your PC or phone. If you don't want to cast, an HDMI port connects your devices.

There are also multiple modes to choose from when fine-tuning your image - vivid, natural, and cinema allow you to switch up the brightness and color settings based on the weather, what you're watching, and anything else that could make an impact.

4. XGIMI MoGo Pro Best camping projector Specifications Type: DLP Resolution: Full HD Brightness: 300 lumens Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Screen size: 60-100in Distance: 4.7-8ft Works with: Google Assistant Battery life: 2.5hrs Dimensions: 5 x 4 x 3in Weight: 1.9lbs Reasons to buy + 2.5 hours battery life + Lightweight + Works with Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Lower brightness - Lower contrast ratio

Our top pick for the best outdoor projector when you want to watch something away from home, the XGIMI MoGo Pro boasts 2.5 hours of battery life and a lightweight build that won't add extra bulk to your luggage. It doesn't have the best contrast ratio or brightness, but the Full HD image and up to 100-inch screen mean you'll still be able to enjoy in the evening or at night.

The MoGo Pro has Android TV 9 with thousands of streaming apps, autofocus, and a manual 4-point keystone correction to make the projection look just how you want it. There's also support for Google Assistant and a pair of in-built 3W Harman Kardon speakers for great sound.

5. Nebula Solar Portable Projector Best camping projector (runner up) Specifications Type: DLP Resolution: Full HD Brightness: 400 lumens Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Screen size: 40-120in Distance: 3.4-10.4ft Works with: Google Assistant Battery life: 2-3hrs Speakers: 2 x 3W Dimensions: 7.6 x 7.6 x 2.3in Weight: 2.8lbs Reasons to buy + Up to 3 hours of battery life + Lightweight + Works with Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Lower brightness - Lower contrast ratio

The Nebula Solar Portable Projector has one of the better battery lives on this list, so it's ideal for taking a trip or enjoying a particularly long movie or game in the yard. The built-in stand means you can adjust it without needing a special surface, and the built-in dual 3W speakers reduce the need for external speakers.

The Solar is equipped with Android TV 9, which gets you over 7,000 apps, including YouTube and Hulu. There's also Chromecast and smartphone mirroring, or you can use your own streaming device if you prefer. The brightness and contrast ratio isn't the best, but this is a good option if you want something wireless.

6. NEBULA Cosmos Laser Projector Best outdoor projector for daylight Specifications Type: DLP Resolution: Full HD Brightness: 2,400 lumens Screen size: 60-150in Distance: 5.5-13.8ft Works with: Google Assistant Battery life: N/A Speakers: 2 x 10W Dimensions: 10.3 x 6.5 x 8.5in Weight: 11lbs Reasons to buy + Excellent brightness + Works with Google Assistant Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Not battery powered - Not good for small spaces

You may have noticed a theme among the entries on this list - they lack the brightness you might expect from premium indoor projectors. This is largely because they are battery-powered and available at a more affordable price. The NEBULA Cosmos Laser Projector trades these elements for impressive brightness at 2,400 lumens - making it better for viewing during daylight.

You'll need an extension lead to use it outdoors, but the carry handle makes it suitable for transporting to the backyard whenever you want. You'll also need a fairly large garden to get the best experience, as the minimum throw distance is 5.5ft for a 60-inch image. It's not cheap, but you're getting Dolby Digital Plus audio, Android TV 10, and a more flexible experience for the money.

7. ViewSonic M1+ Wireless Smart Projector Best budget outdoor projector Specifications Type: DLP Resolution: 480p Brightness: 300 lumens Contrast ratio: 120,000:1 Screen size: 23.6-100in Distance: 3.3ft min Battery life: 6 hours Speakers: 3W Dimensions: H1.6 x W5.7 x D5in Weight: 1.7lbs Reasons to buy + Good price + 6 hours battery life + Good contrast ratio + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Lower brightness - Standard definition picture - No built-in streaming

The most affordable outdoor projector on our list, the ViewSonic M1+ Wireless Smart Projector is also the projector with the best battery life. You can enjoy wireless watching for up to six hours with a screen size up to 100-inches, built-in 3W speakers, and HDMI, USB, and microSD slots for connecting your media.

There's no in-built streaming, so you will need your own streaming stick or laptop to enjoy your chosen entertainment. The resolution is also less impressive than some pricier projectors in this guide, hitting 480p standard definition, but if this doesn't bother you, it's a great pick.

How to choose the best outdoor projector for you

Do outdoor projectors work in daylight?

The best conditions for watching anything outdoors will be the dark of night, but that doesn't mean you have to give up on daytime movie marathons and get-togethers for the big match altogether.

The trick is choosing an outdoor projector with good brightness, measured in lumens. We have included the lumen number for all of the projectors listed above, and, generally speaking, the high the number, the better. Those with a lower brightness will still be fine for viewing at night (and they tend to be cheaper), but if you intend to fire it up during the day, consider it more carefully.

Do I need to buy external speakers?

Most of the best outdoor projectors come with in-built speakers for an easier set-up, which makes sense for a product that's supposed to be portable. However, this isn't always the case, and even if your chosen projector does include speakers, they may not be up to your standards.

The size of outdoor projectors means that the power of in-built speakers can be a little lacking, and this is, after all, a secondary concern for manufacturers. Our advice will be to choose your projector based on other specs such as brightness or weight and use an external Bluetooth speaker if you're not happy with the audio.

How large will the projection be?

Projectors are the easiest and most affordable way to get big-screen thrills at home, and outdoor projectors allow you to create the outdoor cinema of your dreams for a fraction of the cost of a 75 or 85-inch TV.

The maximum size of your movie or TV show (or whatever else) will depend on which projector you choose, but to give you an idea, the examples of this list range from between 100"-350". What's best for you should be measured against the size of your outdoor